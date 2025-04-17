Two newborn babies found dead in separate Bangkok and Pattaya cases within 48 hours. One woman claims stillbirth, the other allegedly left her baby to die after giving birth during Songkran. Police investigating as the country faces a demographic crisis.

Two shocking cases involving the discovery of newly born babies have shocked Bangkok and Pattaya in the last 48 hours. One case involved what the mother, a young karaoke bar worker, claims to be a stillbirth. However, the other on Monday evening appears to be a case of actual infanticide. Police in Pattaya and Bangkok are presently investigating both cases. Coming at the start of Thailand’s New Year and the end of Songkran, the stories are particularly poignant and disturbing. Thailand is a country with a dearth of children, facing super-aged society status by 2029.

As Thailand’s Songkran celebrations for the New Year wind down, there were two tragic stories just under 48 hours apart. These involved dead infants found under harrowing circumstances. One case was in Bangkok with a 27-year-old woman, while the other was in Pattaya.

There, a 24-year-old mother told police on Wednesday that she had given birth earlier in the morning, which was a total shock to her. Previously, at 7 pm on Wednesday, a scrap collector was shocked to find the inert body of a deceased infant.

Certainly, this has happened before in Pattaya, and the babies found are not always deceased. Basically, this is caused by young women who give birth and then panic.

Scrap collector finds infant’s body wrapped in shirt, karaoke worker claims she was unaware of birth

On Wednesday, the scrap collector found the remains of the infant in a grey and white striped shirt. As onlookers gathered in shock, local police received a confidential tip-off. This eventually led them to a woman living nearby from Nakhon Ratchasima.

The 24-year-old appeared visibly shocked when police knocked on her door; however, she soon confessed to being the mother of the deceased baby. She explained that she worked in a local karaoke bar and claimed she was completely unaware she was pregnant.

“That was until 7 am on Wednesday when I began to suffer acute abdominal pains. I used to frequently go out and drink alcohol daily. Around 7 am, I experienced severe abdominal pain and went to the bathroom. The baby was born, but he was not breathing. I was in shock and did not know what to do,” she told police.

Afterwards, Pattaya police took the woman in for further questioning. Meanwhile, an autopsy has been ordered to determine whether the baby died before or after birth. Of course, this will be critical in determining any legal path forward. Officers, while sympathetic to the mother in such situations, must nevertheless uphold the law.

Karaoke worker with a young child says she has no idea who the father of the deceased infant was

It is understood that the 24-year-old woman already has a 4-year-old child. In addition, she told police that she had no idea who the father of her child might have been.

The other case of a deceased baby is indeed a more disturbing tale.

At length, it appears that a 27-year-old woman may have delivered and killed her child just after it was born on Monday night. This happened shockingly while the woman was engaged in Songkran water games and antics in Bangkok.

Particularly in the Don Mueang district of the capital, on Soi Kosum Ruamjai 34, on the outskirts of Rotarin village. The matter came to police attention through a video and social media reporting.

In brief, the woman had been playing water games with friends previously. However, she felt the pressure of labour pains and subsequently gave birth near a parked car.

CCTV footage shows the woman removing her trousers and giving birth to a baby who appeared to be alive. Shockingly, the woman then abandoned the baby and simply walked away.

Woman gives birth during Songkran street party and leaves crying baby abandoned beside parked car

In short, she left the baby to its fate. People familiar with the incident, including friends, were left dumbfounded and shocked after details emerged.

The 27-year-old, identified as Ms. Piyathida, walked nonchalantly away from where her baby was born, then engaged again in the horseplay of Songkran water festivities.

Later, the baby was discovered alive but in a severely weakened state when rescuers reached it. Despite attempts at CPR, unfortunately, the child passed away.

Police were immediately summoned. Police Lieutenant Colonel Phuwadon Aoonpho of Don Mueang Police Station spoke to reporters with Thailand’s Channel 7 News.

Initially, when confronted with the circumstances, Ms. Piyathida denied she was the mother of the baby. Eventually, this proved impossible as she was demonstrably bleeding from her private parts.

Therefore, she confessed. Police promptly transferred her to Prachathipat Hospital. Officers were convinced the woman was suffering both physically and emotionally from the birth.

Additionally, the woman was in a highly intoxicated state.

Mother in shock and intoxicated state denies birth until confronted with undeniable physical evidence

Nonetheless, the senior officer said that the police would diligently pursue this case. Indeed, the young woman would face legal consequences for her actions on Monday night.

At this time, they have been unable to conduct further interviews as she remains under hospital care. She also told investigators that she had no idea who the father of her deceased child was.

Police later discovered that the woman already has two children, both in the care of her former husbands’ families.

Subsequently, a former friend of the woman spoke to reporters. Ms. Am spoke with Thailand’s popular Channel 3 TV. She expressed horror at Ms. Piyathida’s actions. She explained that previously she and her boyfriend shared a rented house with the 27-year-old.

Former housemate tells press she assumed friend was pregnant but thought she had simply gained weight

That weekend, Ms. Piyathida had invited them to join her in Songkran festivities. In the meantime, she thought that her newly reacquainted friend looked distinctly pregnant. However, her friend assured her that she had just put on weight.

Am explained that Ms. Piyathida was sent ฿700 a day by her mother, who was married and living with a German man in Europe. Am said that many of their friends and even relatives had cut ties with the woman over her appalling behaviour.

Meanwhile, abortion is legal in Thailand up to 20 weeks into pregnancy. The country has extensive abortion services operated by the Ministry of Public Health, including 110 participating hospitals and 39 clinics.

However, the costs through the private sector can be high, whereas those operated by public hospitals are relatively affordable.

Nevertheless, there are reasons why Thai women do not avail themselves of such services. Firstly, there are extensive bureaucratic hurdles and requirements. Ultimately, this is made more difficult by the personal beliefs of many healthcare service workers.

Legal abortion remains inaccessible for many Thai women due to stigma, high cost and bureaucracy

Indeed, this is linked to the biggest barrier, which is that Thailand’s traditional belief system and culture are far more influential and important to most Thai people than the law itself.

Therefore, abortion is certainly not accepted, particularly among middle-aged and older people. Women seeking such operations face massive social stigma, as well as feelings of shame and guilt.

The loss of two infants is particularly disturbing in a country presently facing an acute demographic crisis. In brief, a lack of young workers is threatening the future well-being of the economy and indeed Thai society itself.

The kingdom is presently an ageing society and faces becoming a super-aged one by 2029. By then, some 20% of the population will be over 65. Within 10 years, this figure is expected to increase significantly to 30%.

