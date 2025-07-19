Infant girl dumped by hard hearted mother at a bridge in Samut Prakan found healthy after stormy night

Newborn girl dumped in backpack on a bridge survives stormy night alone. CCTV shows a woman riding off after abandoning the infant. Baby found alive and healthy by local man. Police race to identify the mother in what they call a deliberate act of infant abandonment.

Thai police are racing to identify a woman who dumped a healthy newborn girl on a roadside bridge in Samut Prakan late Tuesday night, July 16. CCTV footage shows the woman arriving on a motorbike, dropping the baby and speeding off without a glance back. Investigators say this was no accident — it was a clear, calculated act.

Samut Prakan, Thailand — Police are searching for a woman who abandoned her newborn baby in a backpack on a roadside bridge in Samut Prakan province. The infant was left alone through a stormy night and next day’s scorching heat, but miraculously survived.

The Samut Prakan Rescue Foundation received an emergency alert around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. A man collecting recyclable waste had spotted a black backpack lying on the side of a bridge. This was along Surao Bang Kasee Road, located in the Bang Phli district.

When he approached the bag, he noticed it was partly unzipped. Out of curiosity, he opened it and was shocked. Inside, he discovered a newborn baby girl.

Shocked local discovers newborn in backpack after long night alone in heavy rain and sweltering heat

Immediately, the man shouted for help from nearby residents. Then, someone contacted the local rescue team. Emergency responders rushed to the scene and quickly provided first aid.

Although the baby had spent many hours alone, she was still breathing and responsive. Rescuers estimated she was only a few days old. Despite enduring severe weather, she appeared to be in surprisingly good health.

According to rescuers, the night before had seen heavy rain in the area. Moreover, by morning, the sun was blazing. The infant had been exposed to both cold and heat while trapped in the backpack.

The man who discovered her identified himself only as Sakchinnabut. He said he had been working in the area, collecting trash and recyclables. He spotted the unusual-looking bag and went to investigate. What he found inside stunned him.

“I was shocked to see a tiny baby inside. I called people nearby right away,” he said. He added that he couldn’t believe someone would leave a baby like that.

CCTV shows woman calmly leaving infant on bridge then riding away without ever looking back

Police from Bang Phli Police Station quickly began their investigation. As a first step, they reviewed nearby CCTV footage.

Footage showed a woman riding a motorcycle toward the bridge. She had a black backpack sitting in the front basket. Upon arrival, she parked her motorbike, removed the backpack, and placed it gently on the bridge. Then, without hesitation, she rode off.

Notably, the woman never looked back. This action, captured on video, confirmed she had intentionally abandoned the child.

As of Thursday morning, officers were still working to identify and locate the woman. They believe she is the mother of the baby. Police are also reviewing footage from surrounding areas to trace her route.

Infant in stable condition as public reacts to second similar abandonment case reported in Bangkok

Meanwhile, the baby was transported to a local hospital for a full medical evaluation. Doctors confirmed she was stable. She remains under observation for precautionary reasons.

This case has shocked residents and reignited public concern over infant abandonment. It has also drawn comparisons to a separate but similar case earlier this week in Bangkok.

In that incident, another baby girl — estimated to be about one month old — was found alone in a basket. She was discovered near a residential area and later taken to the Police General Hospital for treatment.

In connection with that case, residents reported seeing a foreigner carrying a newborn nearby a few days prior. The individual, identified as a Burmese national, reportedly claimed to be transgender and denied being the child’s mother.

Instead, the person said she was a friend of the baby’s real mother — who had allegedly died. However, police were not able to verify the story. They are now seeking the individual for further questioning.

Investigators warn of legal consequences as baby abandonment cases prompt urgent public appeals

Both cases have triggered urgent calls for better support systems for new mothers and abandoned children. While the motivations behind such acts vary, the result is always dangerous.

Moreover, the acts of abandonment could lead to criminal charges, including child endangerment. Thai law prohibits abandoning children and considers such acts severe offences.

Authorities continue to appeal to the public for any information about the woman seen on the bridge. They are asking witnesses, especially those in the Bang Phli area, to come forward.

Welfare groups and shelters step in as police highlight the life-threatening risk of abandonment

Local organisations have also stepped in. Child welfare groups are offering assistance and shelters are preparing to care for the rescued infants.

Fortunately, in both recent cases, the babies were found alive. However, officials warn that abandoned infants face extreme risks, especially in poor weather conditions.

As investigations continue, officials urge struggling mothers to seek help. There are hospitals, rescue groups and social services available throughout the country. Abandoning a child, they emphasise, should never be the answer.

For now, the baby girl rescued in Samut Prakan is safe. But the search for her mother — and answers — is far from over.

Further reading:

Shocking cases investigated by police in Pattaya and Bangkok of two dead babies. One may be maternal infanticide

Murder most foul in Pattaya as a 6 to 8-month-old baby found dumped in a bin by local scavenger