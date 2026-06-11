Salt from a rubbish bin served in noodle soup leads to sixteen getting violently sick and four in ICU

Udon Thani noodle shop poisoning probe deepens after 16 diners fell ill and four landed in ICU when a yellow powder allegedly taken from a rubbish bin was used as salt. Police investigate intent or negligence as experts test the mystery substance.

Cheap bowls of roadside noodle soup in Udon Thani became a nightmare for 16 customers after a mysterious yellow powder reportedly retrieved from a rubbish bin was used as seasoning, sending four victims to intensive care and triggering a major police investigation. Although all have now escaped immediate danger, detectives are investigating whether the shocking poisoning was deliberate or a deadly act of negligence as they race to identify the unknown substance within seven days.

A serving of noodle soup turned into a medical emergency in Udon Thani after 16 people fell ill from a mysterious yellow powder used as seasoning. Four victims suffered severe symptoms and entered intensive care. However, all four have now passed the danger stage as police pursue a criminal investigation.

The incident erupted around noon on Monday, June 8, 2026, at a small roadside noodle shop in Ban Phonsawan, Nong Bua Subdistrict, Mueang Udon Thani district. Shortly afterwards, customers developed dizziness, violent vomiting and diarrhoea after eating the soup. As a result, 13 people were rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Several patients with milder symptoms were later discharged. Meanwhile, the number of affected victims increased to 16 after further complaints were lodged. Notably, every victim has filed a police complaint, although some formal statements remain outstanding.

Shop owner reveals son brought yellow powder from a rubbish bin that was used to season noodle soup

The following day, public health officials joined police at the scene. During questioning, the female shop owner revealed a startling explanation behind the contaminated seasoning.

She said her son had brought her a yellow-coloured substance and claimed it was salt. According to the owner, her son had collected the material from a rubbish bin and sold it to her for 10 baht. Believing it was ordinary salt, she added the substance to her noodle broth.

In turn, her own daughter ate the soup and became sick. Several customers also suffered symptoms after consuming the meal. Consequently, officials seized the suspicious powder and sent it for scientific examination.

By 9am on June 10, reporters found the noodle shop abandoned and closed. The simple shack, covered by a corrugated iron roof, normally sold noodles, made-to-order dishes and spicy minced meat meals, including larb and koi.

Locked fridge and empty homes become focus as police probe source of mystery yellow salt evidence

Inside the shop, the scene remained frozen after the incident. Dishes and cooking equipment stayed in their original places. Separately, the refrigerator was secured with a chain while the ice bucket remained locked with a padlock.

Local residents said the owner and her relatives had travelled to visit their daughter in hospital. On another front, attention shifted to the nearby home of Mr Wichien, about 150 metres from the restaurant.

The house was closed and no one was present. According to local accounts, the bag of yellow salt had been discovered in a rubbish bin near the property. The owner alleged that her son, Mr Sinchu, had taken the substance despite being warned not to touch it.

Pol. Col. Pattanawong Chanpol, Superintendent of Udon Thani City Police Station, said investigators were examining two possibilities. They must determine whether the act was deliberate or caused by negligence.

Police await laboratory results as investigators examine intent or negligence in noodle poisoning case

The police chief warned that the toxic substance could have been deadly. Nevertheless, investigators must wait for scientific confirmation before deciding the next legal steps.

He said, “In summary, there are 16 affected individuals. All 16 have filed complaints, but not all have given their statements yet. Four are in critical condition and in the ICU, but are now out of danger. There have been no fatalities.”

“As part of this, the type of substance will be known in approximately seven days. Currently, we have interviewed the victims and witnesses, including those mentioned by the shop owner and his son, as well as witnesses gathered by the police. We have mobilised investigators to expedite the interviewing process.”

In parallel, the Udon Thani Provincial Public Health Department and Udon Thani Provincial Hospital have forwarded samples to Ramathibodi Hospital for specialist testing.

The laboratory results are expected within seven days and should identify the exact contaminant. For now, police continue gathering evidence while awaiting the findings that will shape the next stage of the case.

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