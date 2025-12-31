Devious housemaid who slipped Dettol into child’s feed arrested by police live on national TV on Tuesday

Devious housemaid Usanee “Ann” arrested live on Thai TV after allegedly slipping Dettol into toddler’s milk. The child is safe as police investigate prior thefts linked to maid while authorities urge public vigilance in hiring domestic workers.

A housemaid was arrested live on national TV in Thailand on Tuesday. The move followed public outrage after a family discovered she had put Dettol disinfectant in a baby’s milk. The child’s grandmother raised the alarm after noticing a strong chemical smell. The child was treated in hospital and later given the all-clear. However, after 57-year-old Ms. Usanee “Ann” appeared on a national TV show, police arrested her, taking a very serious view after the family filed a complaint.

A Thai housemaid was detained live on television after she was accused of attempting to poison a toddler. Meanwhile, the suspect, 57-year-old Usanee “Ann” Palang-usa, appeared on the program “Hone Krasae” on Channel 3 on Tuesday.

During the interview, police officers immediately arrived and arrested her on the spot. Consequently, the incident has drawn national attention as well as widespread social media coverage.

The case first came to light after the child’s mother issued a warning online. She stated that her two-year-old son, Kirin, had narrowly avoided serious harm. According to her, Usanee had poured Dettol disinfectant into the child’s nursing bottle.

CCTV footage shows the housemaid pouring disinfectant into the child’s milk leading to panic

CCTV footage, shared by the mother, showed the housemaid handling the liquid. The contamination was discovered when Kirin’s grandmother noticed a strong chemical odour. Consequently, the child was rushed to hospital. Doctors confirmed that he remained unharmed.

The mother said Usanee had only begun working for her family on the same day. She reported that she could not understand any motive for the act. However, following the initial report, several alleged victims came forward.

They accused Usanee of theft in a previous employment. Social media users speculated that she may have intended to poison the child to allow theft while the family attended the hospital.

After fleeing the home, Usanee appeared on “Hone Krasae” to defend herself. During the broadcast, she claimed she did not intend to harm Kirin. She admitted to pouring liquid from a spray bottle into the milk bottle. However, she insisted she believed it was milk because of its white colour. CCTV footage contradicted her explanation. It showed her using the same liquid to clean the floor earlier that day.

Another alleged victim accuses the maid of theft as live TV arrest unfolds in Bangkok studio

During the interview, the programme contacted another alleged victim. The woman claimed that Usanee had previously stolen cash and a gold necklace. She said the suspect later returned the items and begged her not to report the incident. Usanee denied this allegation and accused the woman of fabrication.

While the interview was ongoing, police from Bang Phongphang Police Station arrived at the studio. They detained Usanee during the live broadcast. The suspect objected, accusing the programme of trickery. She stated, “Are you tricking me into being arrested? You paid me ฿5,000 to attend the interview and then called the police. This is not fair!” She left the studio but was escorted to the station.

At Bang Phongphang Police Station, Pol. Maj. Gen. Witawat Chinkam, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5, confirmed her arrest.

Usanee was charged with premeditated assault and food adulteration. Investigators said she continues to deny all charges. After interrogation, authorities took her to the Bangkok South District Court. They requested a remand order and opposed bail. Officials cited the severity of the charges and risk of repeat offences.

Police and media cooperation allows rapid arrest and highlights the suspect’s criminal record

Police stated that the case received extensive cooperation from media organisations. The “Hone Krasae” program and journalist Num Kanchai provided crucial evidence and information. This cooperation allowed investigators to compile the case file quickly and thoroughly.

A criminal record check revealed that Usanee had committed theft at Siriraj Hospital in August 2024. She was sentenced to imprisonment, but the sentence was suspended.

In August 2025, she was also implicated in theft at a condominium in On Nut. The victim, identified as “Bow,” initially did not file a police report. After learning of the Dettol incident, she submitted a report on Tuesday, citing suspicion of similar behaviour.

Police seized two mobile phones from Usanee. Investigators plan to examine her contacts and prior activity. Authorities urged anyone who may have been victimised by her to file a complaint. They emphasised that proper evidence could support legal action.

Maid claims she mistook disinfectant for milk and apologises to family while denying theft allegations

After the broadcast, Usanee gave a separate media interview. The maid repeated that she had no intention of harming the child. She claimed she mistook the disinfectant for milk. Furthermore, she insisted that she had not noticed any smell while pouring it on the floor.

Ms. Usanee apologised to the family and asked society for leniency. She requested that the mother refrain from pressing charges, citing her age. Meanwhile, she denied leaving the show without apologising. She said she had already apologised before appearing on the program.

Regarding prior allegations of theft, Usanee insisted she had never taken property. The embattled suspect cited examples of households she had worked in with cash and valuables, stating she never touched the property. She also explained that she took photographs inside the victim’s home because she found it beautiful. She denied any improper intentions with the images.

Police confirmed that the child remains safe. Medical staff reported no lasting effects from the incident. The family expressed relief and confirmed they would cooperate fully with law enforcement. They also highlighted the importance of immediate detection and supervision.

Police confirm charges carry severe penalties and investigate possible broader pattern

Police confirmed that charges against Usanee include premeditated assault and food adulteration. Both charges carry severe legal penalties. Authorities emphasised that they are pursuing the case under strict criminal procedure. They stressed that due process will be followed throughout the investigation.

Police documented statements from multiple alleged victims. Some reported prior theft while Usanee was employed as a housekeeper. Investigators noted that these cases could indicate a broader pattern of behaviour. CCTV footage, witness testimony, and digital evidence are being reviewed to confirm links.

Authorities reported that Usanee’s detention during the broadcast followed legal protocols. Police emphasised that immediate custody was necessary to prevent potential flight. They added that the live arrest allowed the suspect to be taken into protective custody efficiently.

Investigators revealed that additional victims may come forward. Police urged the public to report incidents to local stations. They underlined the importance of timely reporting to prevent further offences. Investigators continue to examine mobile phone records and CCTV footage. The police stated that these may reveal connections to past criminal activity.

Suspect’s prior record and continued custody during investigation and call for public vigilance

Usanee’s prior criminal record includes theft in a hospital setting and domestic properties. Police indicated that this history, combined with the alleged poisoning attempt, justifies remand without bail. Authorities said that the investigation remains open. Further complaints may lead to additional charges.

The child’s mother made clear the need for vigilance when hiring domestic workers. She warned the public to supervise employees and monitor food and beverages for children. The grandmother stated that her attention likely prevented serious harm.

Social media played a role in prompting additional victims to report. Users shared CCTV footage and allegations of prior theft. Authorities confirmed that these reports are being reviewed and integrated into the investigation.

Police confirmed that Usanee remains in custody at Bang Phongphang Police Station. Officers have documented her statements in detail. They also continue to examine digital evidence for links to previous incidents. Authorities confirmed that charges could increase if further victims are identified.

Investigators stress evidence from media and household sources is crucial for ongoing police proceedings

Investigators emphasised that evidence from both household and media sources is crucial. CCTV footage, mobile records, and witness testimony all support the case. Officials noted that cooperation between law enforcement and journalists sped up the investigation.

As of December 30, 2025, Usanee remains in police custody. Authorities continue to collect evidence and process complaints. Investigators confirmed that additional charges are possible if more victims are identified. The child’s family confirmed ongoing cooperation with the investigation. The police have given assurances that public safety and thorough investigation are priorities.

The speed at which the suspect in this case was exposed demonstrates the cohesive nature of society in Thailand. More particularly, the care and priority given to children. Of course, it also demonstrates the pernicious threat posed by crime in the kingdom.

