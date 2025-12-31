Maid arrested on live TV sent to prison for New Year after she fails to come up with ฿30,000 bail money

Maid arrested live on Bangkok TV for allegedly feeding Dettol to an infant is sent to prison after failing to raise ฿30,000 bail, with the case scheduled to return to court January 5 , when police will present new evidence and possible additional charges.

The 57-year-old woman arrested live on national TV Tuesday for allegedly feeding Dettol to an infant has been sent to prison. Ms. Usanee, also known as Ann, failed to pay the ฿30,000 bail set by the Bangkok South Municipal Court when she appeared on Wednesday. The case returns to court Monday, January 5, when Metropolitan Police Bureau officers are expected to present evidence and possibly new charges.

A 57-year-old housemaid, Ms. Usanee “Ann,” now known in Thailand as ‘Aunty Dettol,’ was sent to prison on Wednesday. She appeared before the Bangkok South Municipal Court in connection with the alleged attempted poisoning of a 2-year-and-4-month-old child. The court had set bail at ฿30,000, but she could not produce the funds. Therefore, she was immediately detained and sent to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

Investigators from Bang Phongphang Police Station filed a request for a first postponement of the indictment. Consequently, the court approved a six-day delay, moving the trial from December 31, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

Ms. Usanee faces charges including premeditated assault causing physical or mental harm, adulteration of food or consumer goods likely to cause harm, and related offences under Sections 295, 296, and 236 of the Criminal Code.

Housemaid recruited through Facebook ad began work the day of the alleged Dettol poisoning incident

The court heard that the suspect was recruited on December 25, 2025, after responding to a Facebook advertisement posted by the complainant seeking a daily housekeeper. She used the name Sodsai Ann and indicated she was 57 years old.

Later, she contacted the complainant via Line. They discussed wages, set at ฿500 per day, and additional transportation reimbursement via motorcycle taxi. They agreed she would start work the next day, December 26, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The alleged incident occurred at approximately 12:25 PM on December 26. The complainant’s son reportedly drank milk containing Dettol multipurpose disinfectant.

The child’s grandmother, who lived on the third floor, noticed a chemical odour resembling Dettol. She immediately informed the complainant, who went to check on the child. The boy appeared asleep and showed no immediate symptoms. Subsequently, he was taken to BNH Hospital for treatment. Medical staff provided care and instructed the family to monitor him at home. No hospital admission was required.

CCTV shows the housemaid pouring Dettol into milk as she leaves home before her arrest on TV

CCTV footage from inside the home reportedly shows Ms. Usanee pouring Dettol into the milk bottle. Shortly afterwards, at approximately 1:00 PM, she left the house. The complainant then filed a police report at Bang Phongphang Police Station and pursued legal action against her.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday at the Channel 3 studio in Bangkok. Police arrived to take her into custody, and the arrest was broadcast on national television. At the same time, reports emerged from former employers accusing her of petty theft.

Ms. Usanee denied all charges. She claimed she did not know the substance was Dettol, believing it to be milk. Video evidence, however, shows her using it as a disinfectant and cleaner.

The court considered bail and required full payment of ฿30,000. Since Ms. Usanee could not produce the amount, the court issued a detention order. As a result, she was sent to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution to await further investigation and trial.

Brief employment and CCTV evidence highlight serious charges as authorities review maid’s actions

Court filings note that Ms. Usanee’s employment with the family was brief. She had only one working day, December 26, 2025, and was paid ฿500. Communication between the complainant and the suspect, documented via Line messages, confirmed working hours, wages, and transportation reimbursement.

Senior police investigators highlight CCTV evidence as critical. The footage shows her pouring the substance into the milk bottle. Subsequently, she left the premises. Hospital records confirm the child was treated, and no long-term injury occurred. Investigators continue to collect statements from witnesses and verify all evidence.

The case has drawn national attention due to the alleged use of household disinfectant in a child’s milk. Authorities have documented the complaint and court filings, outlining serious charges. Legal experts note that multiple sections of the Criminal Code apply, including premeditated harm and adulteration of consumables.

Court grants postponement as police continue the investigation and remands the maid in custody

Bangkok South District Court granted a six-day postponement to allow prosecutors additional time to prepare the indictment. During this period, Ms. Usanee remains in custody. The court stressed that the investigation must be fully completed before the trial proceeds.

Furthermore, investigators continue to interview witnesses and examine evidence. Police have confirmed the suspect’s arrival at the family home and her actions on the day of the alleged incident. The child remains under home observation, following hospital advice. Medical staff did not report any ongoing health concerns.

Court documents also show that the recruitment process took place through social media. The complainant posted on December 25, 2025, seeking a daily housekeeper. Ms. Usanee responded promptly, using Facebook and Line to finalise the agreement. Payment, working hours, and transportation costs were confirmed before her first day.

The next court session is scheduled for January 5, 2026. The Central Women’s Correctional Institution currently holds the defendant. Police continue to supervise the investigation, ensuring that evidence is properly collected. Legal proceedings remain active. Authorities will review CCTV footage, witness statements, and hospital records before proceeding.

Undoubtedly, Ms. Usanee faces serious criminal charges. She remains in custody pending trial. Investigators continue to gather and verify evidence. The case presently remains under active judicial and police oversight.

Further reading:

Devious housemaid who slipped Dettol into child’s feed arrested by police live on national TV on Tuesday

Australian family pack up and move life to Phuket. Natalie and Fred fled sky-high rent in Sydney

Thailand’s July 15th visa revolution offers radical benefits for travellers to and from the Kingdom, more to come

New Visa measure to go into effect on Monday. 60 days stay for visitors of up to 93 countries stamped on entry

DTV live and work Visa to be launched at the end of June says PM’s office. Reports suggest some bureaucratic delay

Visa liberalisation measures unveiled with a DTV visa for living and working online in Thailand legally

UK mother takes her family to live in Thailand to escape her own country’s cost of living crisis

New tax era in Thailand begins as Revenue now shares data with 138 countries within the OECD

Calls for clarification of new Tax regime which appears to target expat foreign income sources

10 year visa a magnet for global citizens setting up in Thailand with zero tax on offshore income

Wealthy foreigners to own small landholdings associated with homes here agreed in principle

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>