Virgin Atlantic service from London to Phuket leads new slots agreed with 87 airlines to boost tourism

Virgin Atlantic’s dramatic return to Thailand with a new Heathrow-Phuket service leads a global airline rush, with 87 carriers securing new flights and slots as the kingdom battles back from a bruising tourism slump and seeks to revive visitor revenues.

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic will launch a new three-times-weekly London Heathrow to Phuket service as Thailand’s tourism fightback gathers pace, with a remarkable 87 international airlines competing for new routes and flight slots into the kingdom. The surge in global aviation interest marks a powerful turnaround after a bruising start to 2026, when weaker demand, soaring airfares and instability linked to the US-Iran conflict hit the sector, with Thailand now betting on expanded air links to revive visitor numbers and tourism earnings.

Thailand’s tourism recovery gained a significant aviation boost this week as 87 international airlines pursued new and expanded flight opportunities into the kingdom. The renewed interest came as officials sought to reverse a difficult start to 2026.

On Thursday, the Minister of Tourism and Sports reported improved foreign arrival and revenue figures for May and the first week of June.

Earlier this year, Thailand’s tourism sector faced mounting pressure from weaker demand and international uncertainty. The US-Iran conflict added fresh instability to global travel markets.

Global airlines target Thailand expansion as 87 carriers seek new winter flight opportunities

Meanwhile, rising airline prices were considered a deterrent for many long-stay visitors. However, the latest developments suggest international carriers are preparing for stronger demand during the coming winter season.

From June 9 to June 11, Bangkok hosted the 158th Slot Conference, known as SC158, organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The gathering focused on airport slot allocations for the Winter 2026/2027 schedule. Importantly, the conference provided a strategic meeting point for airlines, airports and aviation coordinators worldwide.

At the centre of the discussions was Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT), which manages the country’s airport slot coordination. Of 146 airlines attending SC158, 87 requested meetings with CAAT officials.

These negotiations covered new routes, increased frequencies and adjustments to existing schedules. Consequently, Thailand received strong international interest from carriers across every major aviation market.

CAAT manages key airports as global carriers compete for Thailand’s growing aviation market

CAAT oversees slot management at Thailand’s busiest Tier 3 airports. These include Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Samui. U-Tapao operates as a Tier 2 airport under international classifications. The authority manages airport capacity according to global standards. In turn, this supports efficient scheduling and strengthens Thailand’s ambition to become a regional aviation hub.

European airlines represented a substantial portion of the negotiations. The group included Air France, KLM, Finnair, Condor, LOT Polish Airlines, SWISS, Turkish Airlines and Virgin Atlantic. It also included TUI Airways, Scandinavian Airlines System, Neos and World2Fly. In addition, cargo operators Aerologic and Cargolux participated in the talks.

On another front, Middle Eastern carriers showed continued interest in Thailand’s expanding aviation market. Airlines involved included Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Oman Air, Kuwait Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines. The list also featured Riyadh Air, Air Arabia, flydubai and Royal Jordanian.

Airlines from Europe, America and Asia increase links with Thailand for the winter season

Across the Atlantic, North American operators joined the discussions with Thai aviation officials. These included Air Canada, Federal Express and United Parcel Service. Likewise, airlines from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States participated. They included Aeroflot, S7 Airlines and Turkmenistan Airlines.

The Asia-Pacific region produced the largest collection of participating carriers. Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, Thai VietJet Air and Thai AirAsia were among them. The group also included Thai AirAsia X and K-Mile Air. Furthermore, Chinese, Japanese, South Korean, Taiwanese, Indian and Southeast Asian carriers attended the conference.

Notably, several airlines secured new flight slots for the Winter 2026/2027 season. These included Riyadh Air from Saudi Arabia, Virgin Atlantic from the United Kingdom, SkyUp Nistru from Moldova and AirBorneo from Malaysia. The approvals will expand travel choices and improve international air links with Thailand.

Among the most significant developments was Virgin Atlantic’s entry into the Phuket market. The airline founded by Sir Richard Branson will operate three weekly services from London Heathrow to Phuket. As a result, British travellers will gain another direct route to one of Thailand’s leading tourist destinations.

New routes from Europe and Asia strengthen Thailand’s air links and tourism recovery

As part of the winter allocation programme, several additional international routes were also confirmed. These include Helsinki-Suvarnabhumi-Melbourne services operating under Fifth Freedom flight rights. Other routes include Taichung-Suvarnabhumi, Minsk-Suvarnabhumi and Kuching-Suvarnabhumi connections.

Separately, Phuket gained additional international links with London Gatwick, London Heathrow and Copenhagen. Further routes include Chisinau-Phuket-Sharjah and Cebu-Phuket services. Chiang Mai will also receive new links from Hangzhou and Shanghai.

In response to growing international demand, CAAT continued efforts to maximise airport efficiency and available capacity. The authority said slot management follows international aviation standards. The approach is designed to improve connectivity and support Thailand’s position in regional aviation.

Beyond the main conference, CAAT participated in the 31st Asia-Pacific Coordinators Association (APACA) meeting. Member countries exchanged operational information, industry updates and slot management practices. Equally important, officials reviewed methods for improving allocation systems under international rules.

CAAT and Asia-Pacific partners review international rules for future airport capacity planning

The strong airline response in Bangkok represents a positive development for Thailand’s aviation industry. The government is attempting to match last year’s foreign visitor numbers and tourism earnings.

Therefore, additional air capacity will be an important factor during the Winter 2026/2027 travel period as Thailand seeks to accelerate its tourism recovery.

Notably, Virgin Atlantic’s decision to launch direct Heathrow-Phuket services represents a significant development for Thailand’s high-value European tourism market. The airline founded by Sir Richard Branson will operate three flights weekly during the Winter 2026/2027 schedule, adding further long-haul capacity into the resort island.

In particular, the Heathrow connection strengthens Phuket’s position as one of Asia’s leading international beach destinations. The new service also gives British travellers another direct option to southern Thailand. Moreover, it comes at a time when tourism officials are seeking stronger spending from long-haul visitors to offset pressure from weaker markets and higher travel costs.

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