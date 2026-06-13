Bo Phut Police have revealed new details of the horrific Koh Samui crash that killed Australian sprint star Jemma Stapleton, 25, as CCTV, rain-soaked roads and a three-vehicle collision expose the final moments of a rising athlete whose death has devastated Australia.

Bo Phut Police on Koh Samui have released new details of the crash that killed Australian sprint star Jemma Stapleton, 25, as investigators examine CCTV footage, road conditions and witness evidence surrounding the fatal accident. The death of the rising Stawell Gift finalist, just days after her birthday during a family holiday in Thailand, has left her relatives devastated, shaken Australia’s athletics community and renewed attention on the persistent dangers facing motorcycle riders on Thailand’s roads, particularly foreigners in tourist hotspots.

The death of Australian sprint star Jemma Stapleton during a family holiday in Thailand has left the nation’s athletics community in mourning. The 25-year-old Victorian had emerged as a gifted competitor with a growing reputation on Australia’s professional running circuit.

Only days before the tragedy, Ms Stapleton celebrated her 25th birthday on June 1. However, her life ended on Wednesday, June 10, following a devastating road accident on Koh Samui.

Her rise through athletics had been steady and impressive. She first competed with Knox Little Athletics in Victoria. Later, she developed her sprinting and hurdling abilities with Rowville Athletics Club.

Young sprinter reached Stawell Gift finals as Australia mourned and family sought support after tragedy

As a junior athlete, she won a national under-20 silver medal in the 4×100 metres relay. Subsequently, she moved into Australia’s professional athletics ranks and began competing against the country’s best runners.

Her performances at the Stawell Gift highlighted her potential. In 2025, she claimed third place in the Powercor Women’s Gift. The following year, she returned and reached the final again.

Notably, the Stawell Gift is Australia’s oldest and richest professional foot race. Her repeated appearances confirmed her standing as one of the sport’s rising talents.

The shock of her death brought an immediate response across Australia. Teammates, coaches and sporting organisations shared tributes to a dedicated athlete whose future appeared bright.

In parallel, her family confronted the enormous task of returning her body home from Thailand. A public fundraising appeal quickly gathered widespread support.

Fundraising surge followed as family and partner shared emotional tributes to Jemma Stapleton today

The campaign raised more than AUD$103,000 in less than 24 hours. In response, her brother Joel Stapleton thanked supporters for their generosity and kindness.

He also reflected on his close relationship with his sister.

“She was my best friend, and I’m so lucky to have had her guiding me through my first 21 years,” he said.

“She was always there for me and whenever I needed help, she was always there.”

“For those that knew her, you know how lucky you were to have had her in your life.”

“Her smile was so bright that wherever she went you knew she was there.”

“I’m so grateful that I can call her my sister.”

Separately, her partner, Tyler Gray, described the pain caused by her sudden death.

“I can’t put into words the hurt I am feeling,” he wrote.

“You are the single greatest thing to happen to me and I am so grateful for the love we shared.”

“I love you with all my heart.”

Police release crash update as investigation continues into fatal Koh Samui collision involving cars

As Australia continued to mourn, Bo Phut Police Station released additional information about the fatal crash. However, officers have not reached a final conclusion and their investigation remains active.

According to police, the accident happened at about 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 10. The crash occurred on a curved section of Highway 4169 in Bo Phut subdistrict.

At the time, rain was falling across Koh Samui and the road surface was wet. Therefore, investigators are examining whether slippery conditions played a role.

The collision involved three vehicles. These included Ms Stapleton’s motorcycle, a black Subaru and a Honda City.

The Subaru was driven by a 38-year-old Russian national. Meanwhile, the Honda City was driven by a 27-year-old Thai woman.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the location. The recording appears to show the motorcycle losing traction while entering the bend.

CCTV shows moments before the crash as police examine fatal collision sequence on a Koh Samui road

The motorcycle then fell onto the roadway and slid across the centre line. Moments later, it entered the opposite lane as another vehicle approached.

A violent collision followed, according to police. The impact threw Ms Stapleton from her motorcycle.

Her body travelled more than 20 metres along the road. Afterwards, officers found her beneath the front passenger-side wheel of the black Subaru.

Her motorcycle continued sliding before stopping in front of another vehicle travelling behind the Subaru. Investigators documented the positions of the vehicles and gathered evidence.

A preliminary examination by doctors at Koh Samui Hospital found severe head lacerations and extensive bruising across her body. Consequently, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also learned Ms Stapleton had been travelling ahead of family members. They were riding separate motorcycles behind her and witnessed the aftermath of the collision.

Investigators continue evidence review as Thailand’s motorcycle death toll remains high nationwide

On another front, investigators questioned the two drivers involved in the crash. They also examined road conditions, vehicle positions and CCTV evidence.

The latest police account provides the clearest public reconstruction so far. Nevertheless, investigators continue to establish the complete sequence of events.

The accident has again drawn attention to Thailand’s dangerous roads for motorcycle riders. Motorcycles remain involved in the overwhelming majority of fatal crashes nationwide.

International estimates indicate between 17,000 and 20,000 people die annually on Thai roads. Around 80 per cent of those deaths involve motorcyclists or passengers.

Foreign riders face road risks on Thai islands amid repeated fatal motorcycle crashes across Thailand

As a result, roughly 50 people die on Thailand’s roads every day. The country continues to record among the highest motorcycle fatality rates globally.

Foreign visitors frequently rent motorcycles and scooters, especially on islands and tourist destinations. Yet unfamiliar roads, tropical downpours, sharp bends and changing conditions increase the risks.

Locations including Koh Samui, Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Phangan have recorded repeated accidents involving overseas riders.

For the Stapleton family, those figures provide no relief from their loss. A daughter, sister and partner with a promising future never returned from a holiday that was meant to create memories.

Instead, the trip ended on a wet curve on Koh Samui. Bo Phut Police Station continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

Further reading:

Top Australian sportswoman dies in a motorbike accident on Koh Samui just days after her 25th birthday

Tributes for Irish filmmaker prodigy who died with his Czech girlfriend on Thailand’s dangerous roads

UK’s Tiger Duggan dies in Bangkok. Never regained consciousness after a motorbike crash on Koh Samui

Outpouring of love for UK man fighting for life after horrific Koh Samui motorbike smash last Sunday

Twist of fate saw a young Australian die on Ko Samui last Thursday as his fast motorbike lost control

Deadly danger of motorbikes in Thailand, 2 dead in 1 day while an Australian’s dreams are smashed

Swede dies in motorbike crash after 5 days in Thailand seeking to marry his 27-year-old fiancé from Roiet

Canadian the latest foreigner killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand early on Friday in Pattaya

Harrowing scene as Canadian cries for his dead wife at early morning accident in Kanchanaburi