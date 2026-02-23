UK’s Tiger Duggan dies in Bangkok. Never regained consciousness after a motorbike crash on Koh Samui

Brit, 23, dies after Koh Samui birthday bike crash left him in a 19-day coma. Family raise £200k for treatment, say he died in mum’s arms and donated organs to save up to four lives as they plead for privacy.

The family of 23-year-old Tiger Duggan, who captured hearts worldwide after a devastating motorbike crash on Koh Samui on February 1, have appealed for privacy after confirming his death in the early hours of Thursday, February 19. The curly-haired young man with an infectious grin never regained consciousness and died at a Bangkok hospital where he had been transferred for specialist care. However, his family revealed he donated his organs to help other families facing medical crises.

Just 18 days earlier, he had been riding on the island during what was meant to be a birthday holiday. However, the trip ended in tragedy on February 1 when he was allegedly knocked from his motorcycle while overtaking a car. As a result, he suffered a severe head injury that left him fighting for his life.

Emergency services responded quickly to the scene. They spent 16 minutes resuscitating him before transporting him to Koh Samui Hospital. Initially, doctors worked to stabilise his condition.

Transfer to Bangkok hospital after the crash on Koh Samui left the Briton in a coma for 19 days

Subsequently, he was transferred to MedPark Hospital in Bangkok for specialist neurological treatment. Despite intensive care and ongoing monitoring, he never regained consciousness. Meanwhile, his family travelled to Thailand and remained at his bedside throughout the 19-day ordeal.

Duggan was originally from Milton Keynes. However, he had been living in Australia with his brother before the crash. Before travelling to Thailand, he had been working at a gold mining company in Perth, a role he reportedly described as his “dream job”.

He arrived in Thailand on January 16 and travelled to Koh Samui with a friend to celebrate his birthday. What began as a holiday quickly became a medical emergency.

As his condition remained critical, friends of the family launched an online fundraiser. More than £200,000 was raised to support his recovery and cover mounting medical bills. The funds were also used to help relatives remain in Thailand during his hospitalisation. However, the family said an insurance company had refused to provide coverage. Consequently, they relied heavily on public donations to manage treatment costs and travel expenses.

Mother shares bedside video and thanks donors amid support for hospitalised son in Thailand

During his time in hospital, his mother, Lisa Duggan, shared a video filmed at his bedside. In the footage, she spoke about what she described as a lack of practical support from the UK government.

At the same time, she expressed gratitude to those who had contributed financially and sent messages of support. The family said the donations allowed them to focus on being present during his final days.

In a statement posted on the fundraising page after his death, the family confirmed he had passed away in the early hours of February 19. They thanked supporters for their prayers, messages and contributions.

Furthermore, they said the financial support had helped him reach his “final destination”. In the same update, they confirmed that he had donated his organs. As a result, three, possibly four, people were given a second chance at life.

Family pay tribute to son who lived life to the max and died in his mother’s arms

The family described the previous 19 days as living a nightmare. However, they also reflected on his character in a tribute shared online. They wrote that he had “lived life to the max” and described him as their “beautiful, soft-skinned” boy with long eyelashes and a cheeky, charming, infectious smile.

They said he died in his mother’s arms. Finally, they asked the public to respect their peace and privacy as they began to grieve.

Details of the crash indicate he had been overtaking a car when another motorcycle allegedly knocked him down. As a result of the impact, he sustained catastrophic head injuries. Emergency responders worked for 16 minutes to resuscitate him at the roadside. Subsequently, he was transported for urgent medical care.

The seriousness of his injuries required advanced treatment in Bangkok, prompting the transfer from Koh Samui.

Online fundraiser surpasses £200,000 as public follows updates during the 19-day family ordeal

Throughout his hospitalisation, updates were shared with supporters via the fundraising platform. Meanwhile, donations continued to rise as friends, acquaintances and members of the public followed his story.

The fundraising effort reflected the scale of public attention surrounding his condition. However, despite extensive medical intervention, his injuries proved fatal.

Before the crash, Duggan had been building a life in Australia. He had relocated there with his brother and secured employment in Perth’s mining sector. The Thailand trip marked a break from work and an opportunity to celebrate his birthday abroad. Instead, the celebration ended abruptly with a collision that would ultimately claim his life.

Family reiterate gratitude for support while requesting privacy after tragic death in Thailand

Following his death, the family reiterated their gratitude to those who had offered support. They emphasised the role donations played in sustaining them during the crisis.

Furthermore, they confirmed his decision to donate organs had brought hope to other families facing medical emergencies. However, they made clear they now wished to grieve privately.

The case has drawn attention both in the UK and among British communities overseas. Yet, at its centre remains a 23-year-old whose holiday ended in fatal injuries. His family’s final message combined thanks with a request for space. After nearly three weeks in intensive care, the ordeal concluded in the early hours of February 19.

