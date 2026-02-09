British backpacker Tiger Duggan, 23, lies in a Bangkok coma after a Koh Samui motorbike crash as a £150k fundraiser smashes its target in days, exposing the brutal cost of serious injury on deadly Thai roads.

A UK family is fighting to save the life of a 23-year-old loved one after a horrific motorbike crash on Koh Samui just over a week ago. The case has attracted international attention, with coverage on British broadcasters Sky News and the BBC. The story highlights the risks faced by young people in Thailand, particularly those who frequently ride motorbikes. Thailand’s roads rank among the most dangerous in the world. It also underlines the brutal reality of facing a major medical emergency abroad without adequate insurance coverage.

A fundraising campaign for a British man critically injured in Thailand has passed £150,000 in less than one week. The campaign supports Tiger Duggan, 23, who remains in critical condition in a Bangkok hospital. The appeal gained momentum rapidly after international media coverage. As a result, donations arrived from the UK and overseas.

Mr Duggan suffered catastrophic injuries in a motorcycle crash on Koh Samui. The accident occurred on Sunday, February 1. At the time, he was travelling on the island with a close friend. The trip coincided with his birthday. According to family statements, the two had been moving between locations together.

Initially, Mr Duggan was taken to a small hospital on Koh Samui. However, his condition was immediately described as severe. Emergency responders spent approximately 16 minutes resuscitating him at the roadside. Only then was he stabilised enough for hospital admission.

Details emerge of Koh Samui crash, roadside revival and emergency response that saved Duggan

According to his father, Kieron Duggan, the crash occurred during an overtaking manoeuvre. Mr Duggan was passing a car when another motorcycle crossed the road. As a result, he was thrown from his bike. Emergency services arrived shortly afterwards.

At first, doctors on Koh Samui treated him for life-threatening injuries. However, his condition required specialist neurological care. Therefore, an emergency transfer was arranged. Later, on Friday, he was airlifted to Bangkok.

Mr Duggan was admitted to MedPark Hospital, a private medical facility. There, he began receiving specialist treatment. Since then, he has remained unconscious and on life support. According to family updates, his condition remains critical.

Doctors have described Mr Duggan as being in a coma. His father told the BBC that early medical assessments were extremely grave. At one point, doctors discussed the possibility of brain death. Nevertheless, the family continues to receive ongoing evaluations.

Meanwhile, Mr Duggan’s mother, Lisa Duggan, travelled to Bangkok with her sister. Both have remained at his bedside since arrival. Subsequently, his father and younger brother also travelled to Thailand. The family has since reunited at the hospital.

Background on Tiger Duggan, his move to Australia, close family ties, and life before the Thailand trip

Mr Duggan is originally from Milton Keynes. However, he had been living in Perth, Australia, prior to the trip. He shared a home there with his younger brother, River Duggan, 21. According to the family, the brothers were very close.

Two years earlier, Mr Duggan relocated to Australia. At the time, he secured work with a gold mining company. His family described the role as his “dream job.” He had intended to build a long-term career there.

During the Thailand trip, Mr Duggan was travelling with his best friend. Following the accident, the friend remained on Koh Samui. According to his father, the friend visited him every day in hospital. He later returned to the United Kingdom.

As medical treatment continued, costs escalated quickly. Within days, the family had spent more than £40,000. These expenses included hospital fees and emergency flights. Further costs were expected.

Rising medical costs trigger fundraising drive as family launches GoFundMe appeal in days

In response, a GoFundMe campaign was launched by family and friends. The initial target was set at £150,000. Donations began arriving almost immediately. Within hours, the campaign gained traction.

Subsequently, the fundraiser received widespread attention. Coverage appeared on Sky News and the BBC. As a result, donations increased sharply. Thousands of people contributed within days.

Within six days, the campaign exceeded its original target. By Sunday, more than £150,000 had been raised. Nevertheless, organisers confirmed the fundraiser would remain open. Additional funds would support ongoing care.

According to organisers, the money will cover medical treatment and emergency transfers. In addition, funds may support repatriation to either the UK or Australia. However, no transfer timeline has been confirmed.

Despite having travel insurance, the family reported significant complications. Mr Duggan had purchased a policy before the trip. However, the policy included an exclusion for motorcycles. As a result, costs linked to the crash were not covered.

Insurance complications and motorbike exclusions leave family facing delays and uncovered expenses

A family spokesperson said the insurance approval process was slow. According to the spokesperson, approval could take weeks. However, doctors advised that time was critical. Therefore, the family proceeded without insurance support.

Meanwhile, Mr Duggan remains in intensive care in Bangkok. According to the family, his condition has not improved. He continues to receive life support. Doctors have not issued a public prognosis.

Mr Duggan’s mother works as a neonatal nurse at Milton Keynes University Hospital. Following the accident, her colleagues organised a separate fundraising appeal. Their efforts contributed to the total raised.

Additionally, friends and extended family shared the campaign widely online. Social media engagement increased significantly. Consequently, donations surged from multiple countries.

Family members described Mr Duggan as intelligent and widely liked. His father said, “Everybody loves him.” These descriptions were repeated in several interviews. They were shared alongside photographs of him travelling.

Brother’s account and mounting toll of tourist motorbike crashes on Koh Samui and across Thailand

River Duggan told the BBC that living without his brother nearby was difficult. He said they lived together in Australia. According to him, the situation had not fully registered. He described visiting the hospital as distressing.

The case has drawn renewed attention to motorcycle accidents involving tourists in Thailand. Traffic accidents remain a leading cause of serious injury among visitors. Resort islands feature frequently in such incidents.

Koh Samui is a popular tourist destination. Its roads include narrow stretches and sharp bends. Foreign riders are commonly involved in serious crashes. Previous incidents have included Australians and Britons.

Motorcycle rentals remain widely available to tourists. However, insurance exclusions related to motorbike use are common. As a result, families often face substantial medical bills following accidents.

Investigation continues as family issues updates amid further foreign deaths and grim Thailand road stats

Thai authorities have not released a detailed public report on the crash. Details regarding other vehicles involved remain limited. The investigation has not been publicly concluded. Meanwhile, the Duggan family continues to post updates via the fundraising platform. These updates focus on Mr Duggan’s medical condition. They also thank supporters for donations.

A local representative from Milton Keynes acknowledged the incident publicly. She described Mr Duggan as a young man from the community. She expressed concern for his recovery. As of the latest update, Mr Duggan remains hospitalised in Bangkok. His condition is unchanged. Doctors have not confirmed whether repatriation is possible.

Any transfer would depend on medical stabilisation. Decisions remain ongoing. The family continues to consult with doctors. The fundraising campaign remains active. Donations continue to be received. Supporters remain engaged across social media.

Mr Duggan’s case adds to a growing list of serious incidents involving foreign nationals on Thai roads. Such cases often involve complex medical and financial arrangements. For now, Mr Duggan remains in intensive care in Bangkok. His family remains by his side. The outcome remains uncertain.

Over 50 people die on Thailand’s roads every day, with nearly 80% of those deaths linked to motorbikes.

