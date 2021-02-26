The tragedy has sparked memories of the death of 25-year-old ‘pretty’ Thitima Noraphanpiphat or ‘Lunlabelle’ who died in September 2019. On October 14th last year, six people, all of them co-workers, received jail terms ranging from eight years to 5 years and 4 months for Thitma’s death after engaging in a conspiracy to sexually abuse her.

Police are promising a swift update on the death of a 33-year-old woman on Tuesday morning at 8.45 am at a local hospital near Phahon Yothin. She was taken there in an unconscious state following a drinks party at the home of a businessman where she had been hired as a hostess. The woman’s body was later moved to the Police General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police officers in Bangkok are to interview a group of people who attended a late-night party at a property in the Phahon Yothin area of the city near Chatuchak.

33-year-old, Whitchayaporn Visessombut, died at 8.45 am on Tuesday morning after she went to work as a hostess at the private event being held in the home of a businessman named Mr Keng which kicked off at 11 pm the night previously.

Two men brought her to hospital unconscious

On Tuesday, at about 6.30 am, two men are reported to have driven the 33-year-old woman to the nearby Paolo Hospital Kaset where she was admitted in an unconscious state. Hospital staff at the scene of her admission were told that her condition had been caused by ingesting the drug, ecstasy.

Medics at the facility disclosed she was suffering from severe respiratory issues and damage to her blood system.

Not long after this, the businessman and host of the party, Mr Keng, turned up at the hospital and paid the medical bills for the young woman.

Case being given top priority by Metropolitan police officers at Phahon Yothin Police Station

Ms Whitchayaporn, nicknamed ‘Wa’, however, passed away after failing to recover from the internal trauma.

A post-mortem was ordered in the case and the body taken to the Police General Hospital. The matter is being given top priority by Bangkok Metropolitan Police at Phahon Yothin Police Station.

Police Colonel Prasopchok Iemphinit met quickly with the mother and sister of the victim after she was admitted to hospital.

Hired as a hostess at ฿7,500 for the night to serve drinks by a modelling agent with three others

Ms Whitchayaporn was hired for the party along with three other women as a hostess by a modelling agent named by media sources as ‘Ms Su’. She was to be paid ฿7,500 for the night to serve drinks at the private function at Mr Keng’s home.

It is understood Ms Whitchayaporn’s main line of work was as an entertainer as well as PR and product promotion.

Death is suspicious and ‘unnatural’

Police are treating the death of the young woman as suspicious or ‘unnatural’ because she was otherwise healthy with no illness or underlying conditions. This has been confirmed to the police by an initial medical report from the hospital.

They are anxious to establish if her body had any trace of alcohol or drugs in her system. The post-mortem will provide them with findings on this.

Investigators have also been told by the woman’s mother and sister that the victim never used narcotics nor sold herself for sex.

Three other women at the party also as the family brings in crime victims support group

Officers have established she was joined at the host’s home by three other women. Police are already reaching out to all those who were present at the party for questioning to establish exactly what transpired that led the woman to be brought to the hospital in a state of medical emergency.

Police Colonel Prasopchok explained that the circumstances surrounding the incident and the tragic death of the woman should be clearer within the next 48 hours.

The young woman’s family have involved Mr Atchariya Ruangrattanapong of the Crime Victims Assistance Club to liaise with the police on their behalf and pursue justice for her.

Tragic echoes of the 2019 case of ‘Lunlabelle’ which saw six people jailed last October in Thon Buri

The case has echoes of the tragic fate of Thitima Noraphanpiphat or ‘Lunlabelle’, another ‘pretty’ who died after also working as a hostess at a private party held on September 16th 2019.

Last October, the Thon Buri Criminal Court sentenced the main suspect in the case, a 27-year-old ‘pretty boy’ who often worked with Ms Thitma, to eight years in prison over her death at his apartment complex following a party in the Bang Bua Thong area of Nonthaburi province. Ms Thitma had been paid ฿3,500 to work at the party.

Death of ‘pretty’ Lunlabelle has caused heartbreak for a Thai family

Five other defendants, also co-workers of the woman, were given jail sentences of 5 years and 4 months after police discovered a conspiracy to drug the 25 year old and allow their friend to sexually abuse her.

