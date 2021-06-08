AstraZeneca gamble by the government appeared to be paying off this week as the UK Swedish firm confirmed that the kingdom now has a sustainable supply of Covid-19 vaccines moving forward even as the government negotiates for a further 25 million doses from both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. It comes as, on Monday, nearly 310,000 people were vaccinated in what appears to be the beginning of the end of the virus crisis.

Thailand’s ramped up vaccine drive was launched on Monday, June 7th at a railway terminal on the outskirts of Bangkok by the Prime Minister, General Prayut and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul buoyed by the success of the country in producing its own supply of AstraZeneca doses. At the same time, a spokesman at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) daily briefing in Bangkok announced a special site for foreigners to register for the vaccine drive and take part.

As Thailand kicked off its upgraded vaccination programme on Monday driven by a sustainable supply of the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine as well as larger orders of the Sinovac jab from China, there was also some good news for foreigners living in the kingdom.

It comes as the Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul attended the launch of the critical second stage of the vaccine programme at Bang Sue Grand Station, a new railway and transport terminal on the outskirts of Bangkok as vaccines in large quantities were being distributed throughout the provinces.

Target of the second and third phases is to fully vaccinate 50 million people by the end of 2021

It marks the commencement of the second phase of the vaccine programme which aims to fully vaccinate 50 million people in Thailand by the end of 2021.

Up to now, in the first phase with limited supplies, the country’s vaccine effort had been limited to areas where public health officials were fighting infection outbreaks or to priority health staff and those who were most vulnerable.

The third phase commences in August targeting all adults in Thailand.

Diplomatic corps website deployed for expats but crashed quickly with excess demand

On Monday afternoon, a website designed for the diplomatic corps in Thailand was redeployed to cater for all foreign residents in the kingdom allowing them to register online for vaccines.

The site, thailandintervac.com, however, quickly experienced problems as it was overloaded by foreign residents seeking to take their place in the queue.

A message later appeared asking users to return after 5 pm.

‘Please be advised that the reservation system for the vaccination appointment is being updated. You cannot make a reservation for a certain amount of time. Please try registration after 5 pm. We have to apologize for all the inconvenience’

The site is currently online with just a placement message on the opening page but promises to open on Tuesday morning.

Details given at daily CCSA briefing

Details of the site were originally given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Natapanu Nopakun who was speaking at the daily briefing of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The current phase of the vaccine programme is targeting people aged 60 years and above or those with underlying conditions such as diabetes or cardiovascular disorders.

The website currently online explains who is eligible and also gives a list of hospitals both in Bangkok and Pattaya.

Focus on areas to be reopened to foreign tourism

The government is understood to be focused, even at this early stage, on prioritising Bangkok and Pattaya as well as other areas that are vital to the reopening of the country to foreign travellers in areas, which, in 2019, accounted for 75% of foreign tourism revenue.

On Monday, the government indicated that a full reopening of Thailand is now being considered also for that date.

These areas including Bangkok, Buri Ram, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Surat Thani are expected to be welcoming visitors without restrictions by October 1st.

Foreign residents can register with their local hospitals, health centres or on various websites

The government is still advising foreign residents that they can try to register for the vaccine through their private or public hospital which maintains their medical records but has admitted some hospitals are currently not able to process such registrations.

Mr Natapanu stressed the problem is limited to certain hospitals within the system.

It is understood this situation will be rectified on a gradual basis as the vaccination campaign rolls out and gains momentum.

There are also several hospitals listed on the government website where foreigners can register for vaccination up to 2 weeks beforehand as well as registration sites throughout the provinces.

Each province has its own arrangements in place.

Chiang Mai vaccine website for expats

In Chiang Mai, this week, a top provincial official highlighted a new website in the northern city for foreigners where they can register for vaccination using their passport reference numbers.

‘In the near future, people will be able to select their preferred vaccines. As their vaccination date nears, a notification will be sent to each person via SMS or they will be informed by nearby hospitals and Village Health Volunteers (VHV),’ said the provincial permanent secretary.

In Chiang Mai, over 5.5% of the population have already received the first dose while 1.7% are fully vaccinated with over 20% of the population already registered to receive the vaccine.

AstraZeneca gamble now looks like it is paying off for the government as the first batch of 1.8 million doses are delivered for distribution at the outset of phase two

Meanwhile, the delivery over the last week of 1.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been a major boost for the government and in particular Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul who has been criticised for the strategy that placed so much emphasis on having a vaccine production facility in Thailand.

However, this may now be paying off. Nearly 310,000 people were vaccinated on Monday alone.

Over the weekend, an executive with UK Swedish firm AstraZeneca, Mr James Teague, highlighted the first delivery of AstraZeneca doses which he assured the public met stringent quality control guidelines having been tested in labs in Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

At the same time, the government is in discussion with both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to import 25 million doses although a Pfizer spokesman in the last 24 hours stressed that no deal had yet been agreed.

WHO representative in Thailand becomes the first foreigner to get the locally produced vaccine

On Saturday, the first person in Thailand to receive the local AstraZeneca vaccine was a Thai woman in Nonthaburi while, at the same location, Dr Daniel Kertesz of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Thailand, became the first foreigner to receive the jab when it was administered by Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Public Health.

The breakthrough in long-running efforts to create a sustainable supply at the Pathum Thani plant operated by Thai firm Siam Bioscience was also heralded by a relieved Minister of Public Health, Mr Anutin.

‘AstraZeneca is our great partner and helped us with the vaccine management plan,’ he said on Saturday. ‘Vaccination is the key to stopping the outbreak, to rehabilitating our economy and returning normal life to the people.’

Further reading:

Door open to expats for vaccine appointments, they simply have to push says top official

Thai Princess steps into the vaccination drive as there is positive news from officials in Phuket

Expats to get vaccine app as Buriram threatens jail for anyone not complying with jab rollout mission

Thai King speaks candidly and insightfully on the danger posed by depression to his young audience

Government making it easier for expats to access vaccine rollout including private sector option

‘No one is safe until everyone is safe.’ Foreigners and expats on vaccine to do list says top official at ministry

Thai government urged to buy more vaccine doses at any cost as the only way out of a growing crisis

Thailand may face a ‘real crisis’ as 3rd virus wave fails to slow amid record deaths says top doctor

Expats over 60 and with underlying conditions can register for free Covid vaccinations in June & July

PM Prayut hands power back to the CCSA to find 100 million vaccine doses to defeat Covid-19

Thailand scrambles to procure more vaccines as infections and deaths from Covid-19 jump sharply

Executive with Thai Air Asia shareholder firm warns that the virus downturn has wreaked havoc

Officials turn to hotels for more scarce hospital beds but say the 3rd wave can be defeated in May

Still time to avoid lockdown says Health Minister as 3rd virus wave dwarfs all infections to date

Fears that a 3rd wave of Covid-19 may have begun in Thailand with top doctors raising the alarm

Centre for Covid-19 announces ‘bubble and seal’ measures after October 1st with quarantine lifted

PM leads the way as Thailand aims to return to normal by pushing forward its vaccine drive using AstraZeneca

Top docs say vaccine jabs are safe after Thai PM’s jab is cancelled for the second time in two weeks

Vaccination campaign begins in early morning jab event but hopes for more foreign tourists set back

Economy to rebound as the year progresses driven by exports and a return of mass foreign tourism

Door closing on quick foreign tourism return as economic recovery is delayed to the end of 2022

Phuket’s plan to self vaccinate on hold as Interior Ministry orders private sector out of vaccine deals

Top Thai official says vaccine passports are legally a matter for the WHO under international law

Top virologist Dr Yong defends the use of the Sinovac vaccine to protect frontline medical staff at high risk

Refloat of foreign tourism in the 2nd half of 2021 with vaccines pushed by minister and industry for the sector

Public in Bangkok in stirring show of support for the monarchy on King Bhumibol’s birthday, December 5th

King and Queen visit South to a rapturous salute from well-wishers in Trang and Phatthalung provinces

King tells western TV crews that he loves all Thai people equally and the kingdom is the land of compromise

Protest leader blacked out after illegal attempt to rearrest him on Friday night in Bangkok failed after fracas

PM says he is not resigning but seeks resolution as key protest leader, Anon, chooses to stay in prison

Top minister accuses protesters of imperiling economic recovery and the health of Thai people at this time

Protest leader tells Prayut his term as PM is over as thousands again take to the Bangkok streets against him

Strength of support for the monarchy being seen this week as political unrest deepens into standoff

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>