The results so far are good news for the Bhumjaithai Party and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and may be seen as a rejection of Mr Chuwit Kamolvisit’s anti-marijuana crusade. Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, on Saturday night, said that talks with Pheu Thai to form a coalition government could begin as early as Sunday night. The election results are still coming in but it looks like the political future of the kingdom is still one of uncertainty based on the results so far although the numbers for a new two-party coalition government formed by the key opposition parties are steadily improving (continuing report on this page).

The incoming results for the Thai General Election are throwing up a plethora of possibilities as it seems clear that the Pheu Thai Party has not won a landslide while the election has been a sweeping victory for the Move Forward Party which is sending a signal that Thai people particularly the young want to see change and are capable of exercising their voting franchise. Nevertheless, the coalition government parties have performed better than most polls expected and could still, in theory, form a minority government although the latest figures suggest this possibility is receding. The key question now is the fate of both the Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties which are facing disturbing probes by the Election Commission and the attitude of the Thai Senate or upper house which still retains 250 votes in the selection of the next prime minister when parliament convenes in the coming months.

Counting in the General Election is still ongoing but drawing to a close. The news is quite a surprise on several fronts. Please note that these are projected results which can go lower or higher based on the system being used to project the elections result in advance of the count.

The opening figures showed the Move Forward Party leading the race with 151 seats but this then fell back to 122 before rising again to 151.

That result represents a seismic shift in Thai politics and with both opposition parties approaching 300 seats. The will of the people is quite clear.

The Pheu Thai Party looks like it has failed in its efforts to gain a landslide victory in this General Election according to initial tallies with the top three coalition parties already looking like they are on course to win 141 seats between them which is more than opinion polls before the election had consistently suggested.

On the other hand, it is also clear that the more radical Move Forward Party has performed very well in the General Election and is currently projected to bag 151 seats, making it the largest Thai political party.

These results, so far, are based on just over 84% of the votes being counted according to the Election Commission with new updated information being made available again on Monday morning.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties look like they will command a majority in parliament but all hinges on actions of the Senate and Election Commission

The results, so far, suggest that the Move Forward Party and Pheu Thai Party may be on course for a commanding majority in parliament but the results also mean, in theory at least, that the coalition government parties together with the unelected upper house or Senate could install a Prime Minister between them with the full or unanimous support of senators.

Indications in recent days suggested that the Senate would back the largest party or bloc that could control a majority in the House of Representatives but these were also conflicted.

A government elected with a minority in the House of Representatives would not be able to govern effectively while also, the Senate loses its power over the selection of a prime minister in June of next year.

The results are shifting, however, towards Bhumjithaui becoming the leading party in opposition.

On Saturday Mr Anutin the leader of the party congratulated the Move Forard and Pheu Thai parties and hailed his party’s increase in seats but noted that it had failed to come in second place and to elect a Bangkok MP.

Probes into Pita Limjaroenrat and the Pheu Thai Party are disturbing factors in the election outcome which are now creating uncertainty about the future

However, a key hurdle that may be facing the opposition parties in the struggle to form a government is a complaint concerning the leader of today’s victorious Move Forward Party, Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, in recent days regarding a shareholding in a media firm lodged with the Election Commission while the Pheu Thai Party itself is under continued investigation for its controversial digital wallet election pledge.

Mr Pita has told reporters that he is now confident of a Move Forward and Pheu Thai coalition government and suggested, on Saturday, that talks could begin to that end on Sunday night.

If these issues can be put to bed by the Election Commission or ignored for now, then Mr Pita or Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra or Mr Srettha Thavisin looks like they may be on course for government while, if the coalition government parties pursue the course of establishing a minority government, a move that would now be highly controversial and only just viable as well as unlikely, then General Prayut Chan ocha or even Bhumjaithai Party leader Mr Anutin Charnvirakul may emerge as Thailand’s new government leader.

On Saturday at 9 pm the leader of the Palang Pracharat Party arrived at party headquarters and thanked supporters and party workers while news filtered through that General Prayut, the Prime Minister is to stay in politics with the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawut declined to comment on the results and the apparent success of the Move Forward Party.

‘Other topics will be discussed later. It’s not the time yet. We must wait longer because vote counting has not finished,’ General Prawit declared.

He only spent a meeting addressing party workers and supporters and also did not wish to say how he felt about the election result.

Bhumjaithai Party has achieved more seats than it did in 2019 and is well placed for the political horse-trading and manoeuvres which will now begin

The Bhumjaithai Party appears on target to exceed the number of seats it achieved in the last election and is projected to bag 69 MPs while General Prayut’s United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party is looking at 37 which can be counted as only a limited success.

The Palang Pracharat Party which had been facing decimation still looks set to retain 42 seats so far which would appear to defy polls showing disastrously low levels of support for the party.

The disappointment in this election will be felt by the Pheu Thai Party which currently is on 141 seats. It may well, however, pull ahead of Move Forward as the final seats are awarded.

On Sunday, Ung Ing or Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra made it clear that the party with the largest cohort of seats will lead the next government.

This would mean that Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, currently the subject of an Election Commission probe, could be Thailand’s next Prime Minister although the situation may change within the next 24 hours.

It is possibly too early yet to say but the fact that the party had two high-profile nominees in Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Mr Srettha Thavisin may have been a mistake while the later intervention of Mr Thaksin Shinawatra, the former ousted prime minister in the 2006 coup d’état who is still threatening to return home before July 26th next, is also thought to have switched voters off.

Meanwhile, the Democrat Party, Thailand’s oldest, has fared very badly in the poll with Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit announcing on Sunday that he is stepping down as party leader because of the party’s poor performance with just 21 constituency MPs returned, a loss of 32 seats.

Postponement of election results press conference

Figures from Bangkok show a 72% turnout for the election.

On Saturday night the Election Commission postponed indefinitely the planned informal announcement of the election results saying it would begin again updating figures at 10.30 am on Monday monring.

It said that it had encountered serve problems with collating the vote throughout the county on Sunday making the delay necessary.

This story is being updated as results come in.

