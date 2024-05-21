A second passenger has died following the emergency landing of a Singapore Airlines flight in Bangkok on Tuesday. Aircraft appears to have suffered serious turbulence over Burma causing it to rapidly drop altitude. This caused chaos and pandemonium in the passenger cabin.

A second passenger has died following the emergency landing of a Singapore Airlines flight in Bangkok on Tuesday. The passenger passed away in a Thai hospital over an hour after being transported in a fleet of ambulances from the damaged airplane, where the body of a 73-year-old British man, another passenger, was left after the flight was safely evacuated by authorities. It is understood that Flight SQ321, en route from London to Singapore, hit severe turbulence over Burma. In short, after trying to deal with what now appears to have been an extremely violent incident at high altitude for over 15 minutes, the flight radioed Bangkok and executed the diversion. Afterwards, the plane showed signs of damage or tearing to its wing after landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan.

Thailand’s Minister of Transport, on Tuesday evening, said that everything was being done to assist traumatised passengers off a Singapore Airlines flight which made an emergency landing earlier in the afternoon.

Suriya Jungrungruangkit was speaking after the evacuation of the plane and the country’s emergency response to a serious airline incident was activated.

At that time, it was already confirmed that a second passenger on the flight had died.

The passenger was among the 30 whisked away to the hospital by a fleet of dozens of ambulances earlier.

Fleet of ambulances whisks away 30 injured passengers from a Singapore Airlines flight which made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday

In short, the injured were taken to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, approximately 20 km from the main airport. Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3:45 pm on May 21st.

Previously, it had departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 10:45 am on Monday. The flight’s destination was Changi Airport in Singapore.

The death of a second passenger was reported at 5:25 pm. Meanwhile, it was reported that the body of the first passenger who died was temporarily left covered in a blanket after the flight was evacuated by emergency services.

The inside of the plane was strewn with debris, including oxygen masks and fallen electrical units. The plane’s air ducts were also severely damaged.

First passenger to die amid scenes of violent chaos was a 73-year-old British man whose body was later left on the plane after all aboard were evacuated

In addition, it was reported that there were blood spatters and stains on the ceiling. The scene in the plane clearly revealed the violent conditions that had occurred.

At length, the deceased passenger is reported to be a 73-year-old British man. Singapore Airlines and authorities in Bangkok are presently reaching out to the man’s family.

On Tuesday evening at 9:45pm, a flight from Singapore was due into Bangkok to pick up the uninjured passengers from the flight. In turn, they were to be flown on to Changi Airport to complete their journey.

Minster orders Airports of Thailand (AOT) to do everything to assist the stricken passengers and crew who landed in Bangkok after a harrowing mid-air ordeal

In the meantime, Mr Suriya assured reporters that the Airports of Thailand (AOT) and Thai officials would do everything possible to assist and comfort the passengers who had landed on the flight. Singapore Airlines confirmed that there were 211 passengers on the flight and 18 crew members.

It is not clear yet what happened to the flight. In summary, it appears to have hit extraordinary turbulence somewhere over Myanmar.

An Associated Press report, after analysing Radar 24 flight information data, cast some light on the situation. Significantly, the data shows it falling from an altitude of 37,000 feet to 31,000 feet in only 3 minutes.

Subsequently, after only 10 minutes of cruising at the lower altitude, the flight radioed controllers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Permission to make an emergency landing was sought.

Thereafter, the flight began a gradual descent and landed safely in Bangkok in under 30 minutes.

Landed Boeing 777-300ER jet showed signs of damage

Certainly, the plane also showed some signs of exterior damage following the incident. One of the wings on the Boeing 777-300ER jet looked like it had suffered substantial tearing.

Air turbulence is caused by the heat of the sun. In brief, it creates pockets of hot air into which the aircraft can fly. Turbulence can also certainly be caused by cold air. The friction between the hot or cold air and normal wind currents created by the flight’s movement causes turbulence.

At length, while it is extremely rare, there have been similar incidents previously.

In short, turbulence in mid-air can cause severe damage and deaths on flights. In addition, turbulence can additionally be caused by thunderstorms. Undoubtedly, this is what is suspected to have happened in this incident.

Such situations can be extremely hazardous causing the plane to lose control. At the same time, it puts stress in the airline itself which can expose any defects or weaknesses.

Indeed, on Tuesday, Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit warned all airlines flying out of Suvarnabhumi Airport to note the current weather conditions.

Thailand has recently experienced a very hot summer season which is just giving way to rain and stormy weather.

Transport minister urges all airlines flying in and out of Thai airports to be mindful of safety protocols in the volatile climatic conditions at this time

The minister warned airlines that the current weather was volatile with heavy rainfall at times. He urged that all carriers be mindful of the need to ensure the safety of passengers.

Certainly, these concerns were emphasised on Tuesday after the Singapore Airlines flight touched down. Rescue workers were shocked by the state of the 16-year-old aircraft both inside and out.

Immediately afterwards, Singapore Airlines issued a statement.

‘We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board,’ it read. ‘Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.’

‘Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.’

Further reading:

Scare on Air Asia flight to southern Thailand as phone power bank explodes into flames mid-flight

63-year-old German died before his wife when blood erupted from his nose and mouth in mid-air on flight

Deranged Canadian opened out airplane passenger door as it readied for takeoff at Chiang Mai International Airport

New self-service immigration exits twice as fast and allow for tighter incoming security checks at airport

Chinese tourist attacks police at Don Mueang Airport in prolonged tirade until calmed down by officers

Airports move to drive traffic with self-service for outbound travellers from December 15th