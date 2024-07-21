Biden faced Mounting Pressure as Trump rose with JD Vance: With Democratic calls for Biden to exit the race intensifying, the President has pulled out of the race to quell internal party turmoil. Meanwhile, Trump, alongside new running mate JD Vance, gains momentum and leads in Rust Belt states.

Tensions are mounting within US Democratic party circles as President Joseph Biden has relinquished his position as Presidential nominee. Certainly, it had been a bad week for the US leader as he came down with COVID-19. However, he appears to have relented and will not battle it out against a resurgent Donald Trump with his newly appointed Vice Presidential running mate, JD Vance. Vance is being seen as representing a new era for Conservative politics in the United States. In addition, he is also seen as a plus in Rust Belt states where Trump is now leading Biden.

Amid rising calls from Democratic lawmakers for President Joe Biden on Sunday ended his reelection campaign. Biden will address the nation later this week. His team had previously remained resolute, emphasising his commitment to countering what he describes as a “dark vision” offered by Republican contender Donald Trump.

The election landscape is heating up, with Trump making his first public campaign appearance since surviving an assassination attempt, alongside his new running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, in Michigan.

Biden Under Pressure

As President Biden on Sunday gave in increasing calls to withdraw from the 2024 race, he says he will focus on serving out his term as President. However, speculation is mounting within his party about his successor as nominee.

The news on Sunday came with nearly three dozen Democratic members of Congress, including Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, urging him to pass the torch to a new generation.

Manchin, who became an independent earlier this year, voiced his concerns on CNN’s “State of the Union,” saying, “I think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation.”

The president’s recent debate performance had fueled doubts about his ability to mount a convincing campaign against Trump.

These internal party tensions came as Biden recovered from COVID-19 at his Delaware beach home, further complicating his campaign efforts.

Trump’s Rally and Security Concerns

Meanwhile, the Republican camp is buzzing with confidence. After concluding their national convention in Milwaukee, Trump and his running mate, Vance, are hitting the campaign trail with renewed vigour.

Trump’s rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, marked his first public appearance since the assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear.

The Secret Service is facing intense scrutiny following the attack, with Director Kimberly Cheatle set to testify before Congress.

Lawmakers are questioning how a gunman could get so close to the former president, raising concerns about potential security lapses. Trump criticised the security measures in place, stating in a Fox News interview that no one had alerted him to any potential threats before he took the stage.

Democratic Turmoil and Harris’s Prospects

As Biden’s future has now been decided, attention is turning to Vice President Kamala Harris. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren expressed confidence in Harris, stating she is “ready to step up” as Biden has decided to withdraw.

Harris, attending a fundraiser in Provincetown, Massachusetts, focused on rallying support, declaring, “We’re going to win this election.”

Despite Harris’s high-profile appearances and endorsements, some Democratic leaders, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, are advocating for an open primary process to determine the party’s nominee.

This approach, they argue, would ensure a stronger candidate to face Trump in the general election.

Nevertheless, on Sunday President Biden endorsed Vice President Harris as the nominee.

Furthermore, as a member of the ticket prior to Sunday, she has access or control of the existing campaign.

An open convention at such a late stage presents not only political challenges but also legal problems.

Trump’s Health and Campaign Strategy

Trump’s health has been a focal point since the assassination attempt. Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s former White House physician, provided an update on his condition, revealing that Trump’s wound, though serious, is healing well.

The injury, which narrowly missed his head, resulted in significant bleeding and swelling, but Trump is on the mend and back on the campaign trail.

At the Grand Rapids rally, Trump appeared in good spirits, joking with the crowd and displaying his usual showmanship.

He expressed gratitude for the support and emphasised his determination to continue his campaign despite the recent attack.

Election Dynamics and Republican Unity

The Republican Party is rallying behind Trump and Vance, with their campaign events drawing large, enthusiastic crowds.

The Michigan rally was a testament to the GOP’s unity and Trump’s enduring popularity among his base. Supporters filled the Van Andel Arena, eager to hear from their candidates and show their solidarity.

Trump’s new running mate, JD Vance, introduced himself to voters, sharing his personal story and highlighting his commitment to the campaign.

Vance criticised Vice President Harris and the Democratic establishment, positioning himself and Trump as the champions of American workers and industries.

American election race watched avidly in Thailand

As the 2024 election approaches, both parties are gearing up for a fierce battle. President Biden has now conceded his position to internal challenges and the growing doubts about his campaign’s viability, while Trump and Vance capitalise on their momentum and party unity.

The coming months will be crucial in shaping the political landscape, with key decisions and strategic moves likely to determine the outcome of this highly contentious election.

For now, all eyes will be on Democratic Convention next month and who will emerge to carry the fight to former President Trump.

For Thailand, the Trump campaign proposes to impose a 10% tariff on all imports. At the same time, the United States is the kingdom’s biggest and most profitable export market for goods.

In addition, this may also prompt higher inflation stateside and therefore higher interest rates.

In short, a reverse of Trump’s first presidency but an economic situation which may see Thailand’s growth impeded and continued capital outflow.

