Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin urges reporting of financial inducements to the dissolved Move Forward Party’s remaining MPs. Confident progressive MPs will continue as the main opposition. Calls for respect of court ruling and a focus on Thailand’s problems.

On Wednesday, while responding to reports of financial inducements and other offers to lure away MPs in parliament linked with the now-dissolved Move Forward Party, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin urged those involved to report such cases. Meanwhile, he expressed confidence that the progressive MPs have a plan to continue their important role as the country’s opposition. Certainly, the PM urged respect for Wednesday’s court decision, saying the focus must be on addressing Thailand’s day-to-day problems.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin attempted to play down the news which had just reached him regarding the dissolution of the Move Forward Party. Certainly, it came with strong statements from both the United States and European Union expressing concern over the ruling.

Prime Minister Srettha responds to dissolution news as statements of concern are issued by the US and EU

Despite this, both statements emphasised continuing strong relations with Thailand. At the same time, the two powers expressed concern for the rights of 14 million voters, or 36% of the electorate, who backed the party in the May 2023 General Election.

Following Wednesday’s wide-ranging and highly significant ruling, the scope of political debate has changed. Any commentary on the country’s highest institution must, in future, be carefully calibrated.

Indeed many politicians have previously recognised this from other Constitutional Court decisions. Undoubtedly, Wednesday’s judgement puts paid to any legal interpretation which suggested otherwise.

Speaking at Move Forward Party headquarters at the same time, the Move Forward Party leader Mr Chaitawat Tulathon said the judgement may have far-reaching and unintended consequences.

Furthermore, echoing previous statements, he described the ruling as more important than the Move Forward Party itself. Both Mr Chaitawat and Mr Pita Limjaroenrat also underlined that their intentions towards the monarchy were never hostile. Similarly for the now-defunct political party.

Party leaders stress non-hostile intentions at a post-judgment briefing. Foresee far-reaching consequences

The remnants of the Move Forward Party in parliament after the ban on its executive members now falls to 142 MPs.

Significantly, on Wednesday, a number reported being approached by significant figures within the governing coalition.

One of these, Mr. Jirat Thongsuwan, a sitting Move Forward MP for Chachoengsao, told reporters he was approached by an assistant to a cabinet minister. In short, he was offered ฿20-30 million to join a new political party being planned.

Move Forward MPs report bribery attempts amidst a potential political crisis if the PM is removed next week

Speaking to these reports on Wednesday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin urged action. He called on those involved to bring their stories and evidence to the appropriate authorities.

He insisted that he was not aware of any such moves and would not condone such behaviour.

In the meantime, addressing somewhat emotional Move Forward Party supporters at the party’s headquarters, Ms. Sirikanya Tansakul said that the 142 MPs from the now-dissolved Move Forward Party would announce a new home on Friday.

In particular, she noted that the party’s dissolution had come on the day it reached 100,000 members. Nevertheless, she now called on these 100,000 members to follow the 142 MPs to the new party being unveiled.

142 remaining MPs to announce a new political party on Friday. The dissolved party had 100,000 members

Speaking to reporters at the Central World Shopping Centre in central Bangkok, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin urged all Thai people to respect the court’s ruling.

At the same time, he had little doubt that the remaining Move Forward MPs had a plan and would pursue it.

In short, he said he believed they were able to continue their political journey.

Nonetheless, when pressed about possible disturbances on the streets, he dismissed such concerns. He said that the security forces of the state were capable of handling any situation.

However, he hoped that the Thai people would respect the decision of the court.

In addition, he predicted the opposition in parliament would not be weakened. Notably, he said that such opposition was essential to a healthy democracy and helped the government perform better.

PM urged respect for the court ruling. Dismisses fears of protests. Mr Srettha next up before the judges

Meanwhile, he said the government still must confront the country’s challenges and work for a better future. This was what he proposed to do.

At length, the Prime Minister is next up before the Constitutional Court on Wednesday August 14th. It must decide whether he should be removed from office or not.

It concerns the controversial appointment of a cabinet minister in April who lacked the ethical integrity required under the 2017 Constitution.

Significantly, most analysts believe that the removal of the Prime Minister by the court at this time would lead to a greater political crisis.

