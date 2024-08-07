Constitutional Court dissolves the Move Forward Party for hostility towards the monarchy. Executive banned from politics including Mr Pita Limjaroenrat who is no longer an MP.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday ordered the dissolution of the Move Forward Party and a political ban on its executive. The judgement found that the party had shown a pattern of behaviour that was hostile to the monarchy. In addition, it found that it had used the country’s highest institution to gain votes and popularity in the 2023 General Election. In short, the judgement robustly swept aside the extensive pleadings of the party relating to the legislative process and the exercise of political and individual rights.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court, in a short and sweeping judgement, ordered the dissolution of the country’s biggest political party. A petition had been filed by the Registrar of Political Parties at the instigation of the Election Commission to have the Move Forward Party dissolved and its executive members barred from politics.

Constitutional Court dissolves Thailand’s largest political party due to Lèse-majesté reform campaign

This was under Section 92, paragraph one (1) and (2) of the Organic Law on Political Parties 2017.

The basis for the petition was a judgement by the Constitutional Court itself on January 31st, which found that the party’s moves to reform Article 112 of the Criminal Code on lèse-majesté were an attack on the monarchy.

In effect, an attempt to overthrow the 2017 Constitution or the democratic regime with the King as Head of State.

However, today’s judgement even went further.

The judgement found that Move Forward consistently acted in ways that were hostile to the monarchy. In doing so, the party had abused personal and political rights granted under the 2017 Constitution.

The court held that any action which could be construed as hostile to the highest institution constituted a basis for dissolution.

The Move Forward Party was found to be hostile to the Monarchy. Court orders its immediate dissolution

In particular, it noted that the Move Forward Party had removed campaign materials relating to its proposed legal changes to the lèse-majesté law from its website.

Nonetheless, it held that this action was too late. At length, the breach of the law was, in fact, already complete.

Furthermore, it held that any attempt at introducing legislation in parliament towards a prohibited goal was a misuse of parliament.

Certainly, this aspect of the judgement sends a strong warning to other political groupings. In short, any action considered in any way hostile to the monarchy can see a political party dissolved.

The judgement concluded that the Move Forward Party cannot evade liability.

Significantly, this holds even within the context of the parliamentary or legislative process.

Move Forward misused Parliament and the election process. Political bans ordered against its Executive

The court held the view that the Move Forward Party was attempting to alienate the monarchy from the population by its political actions.

Indeed, it held that the party used the monarchy to gain popularity and votes in the 2023 General Election.

The 9-member court noted that this represented a dangerous threat to the security and stability of the nation. The court also ordered the party’s executive to be banned from politics for 10 years.

This includes any executive members from March 25 2021 to 31 January 2024.

This includes public favourite Pita Limjaroenrat who earlier on Wednesday said he was relaxed when he arrived at the court.

After the verdict was read, he bowed and withdrew from the chamber. When he arrived at court he was an MP, he left with his seat forfeited

“The Constitutional Court has ordered the dissolution of a political party and revoked the right to run for election of the party’s executive committee set 1 and 2, who held office between 25 March 2021 and 31 January 2024. This was the period during which the actions that led to the dissolution of the political party were committed. The said party executive committee is also prohibited from registering or participating in the establishment of a new political party for a period of 10 years from the date on which the court ordered the dissolution of the party.”

