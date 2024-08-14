Thailand plunged into political chaos after the Constitutional Court removed PM Srettha Thavisin, dissolving the coalition government. Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra face immediate questions amid a constitutional crisis.

Thailand was plunged into crisis on Wednesday afternoon when the Constitutional Court removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. In effect, the move also collapsed the current coalition government. At this time, it is not clear what the nature of the next government will be, nor even the time frame for when it should be put in place. Certainly, all eyes will now be on acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday, in a majority 5-4 decision, declared an end to Srettha Thavisin’s tenure as Prime Minister. In effect, Thailand’s government has now also been struck down. The decision will likely spark a political and constitutional crisis.

Under the 2017 Constitution, no time frame is set for the formation of a new government.

Court judgement attended by key players as PM’s tenure ends with a breach of Constitutional provisions

Appearing before the court this afternoon was the Prime Minister’s Secretary-General, Prommin Lertsuridej, while the petitioner was represented by former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn.

The court found that Mr. Srettha’s tenure had ended as provided for under Section 170(3) and Section 82 of the 2017 Constitution.

The reason stems from the appointment of Mr. Pichit Chuenban as Prime Minister’s Office Minister in April of this year. The court confirmed that the appointment breached Sections 160(4) and 160(5) of the charter.

Prime Minister held responsible for illegal appointment of a minister with a controversial and unethical past

The court held that Mr. Srettha, as Prime Minister, should have known that the appointment was a breach of the Constitution, rendering it an illegal act.

It was highlighted that Mr. Pichit, the minister in question, had served a prison term for contempt of court in 2008. This was linked to a case before the Supreme Court involving former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

In short, the court found the appointment lacked integrity and was a breach of ethics. The decision will have a devastating impact on Thailand, both politically and economically, effectively returning the country to square one in terms of forming a new government.

It comes just before what would have been the prime minister’s first-anniversary in office on August 22nd.

Constitutional constraints severely limit choices for Thailand’s next Prime Minister amid political upsets

Furthermore, under the 2017 Constitution, the choices for Prime Minister are limited to those nominated before the 2023 General Election. Due to last week’s ruling, the Move Forward Party nominees are voided.

This leaves the Pheu Thai Party nominees: Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Chaikasem Nitisiri. Mr. Chaikasem was previously reported as ill.

Currently, he serves as an advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office. Ms. Paetongtarn, leader of Pheu Thai and daughter of the controversial former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, would also be a contentious choice.

Both she and her father had previously indicated she was not ready for the role.

The next potential candidate would be the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, Anutin Charnvirakul.

At this time, it is expected that Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will assume the role of acting Prime Minister. The Minister of Commerce has had a high profile in recent days preparing for today’s judgement.

A clearly dejected Prime Minister on Wednesday, after the judgment said he accepted the decision. It was not what he had hoped for, certainly, he admitted.

“I don’t have any authority left,” he said. “The authority is now with the caretaker prime minister.”

Horse trading now begins to form a new government

Today’s outcome leaves ministers in place in a caretaker capacity.

The negotiations now begin to find a new Prime Minister from a very restricted list.

Undoubtedy, given the potential problems linked with the election of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Bhumjaithai Party leader must now be seen as lead contender for the role.

Furthermore, such an outcome may also see widespread cabinet and policy changes.

However, the appointment of Mr. Anutin whose party controls little over 2% in public opinion polls will certainly be unpopular with the public.

