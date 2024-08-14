i-am-a-man-of-integrity-dismissed-pm-defends-his-honour-as-he-is-forced-out-of-government-house

Dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin leaves office after the court’s stinging verdict over the unethical appointment of a disbarred lawyer. He defended his integrity but stepped away from politics. The country now faces uncertainty, with the caretaker cabinet to meet on Thursday afternoon chaired by Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai.

Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister was unceremoniously ejected from Government House on Wednesday. Not long after the Constitutional Court handed down a stinging judgement in relation to the controversial appointment of a disbarred lawyer as a cabinet minister in April, dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was told he would have to leave Government House. The court strictly prohibited him from acting as a caretaker PM. A clearly dejected and shell-shocked Prime Minister used the occasion to defend his honour. While he accepted the court’s judgement, he referenced the court’s description of the appointment as both dishonest and unethical. “I am a man of integrity,” said the dismissed Prime Minister, who clarified that he is putting both the judgement and politics behind him at this time.

A tired and dejected Srettha Thavisin gave his last interview at Government House on Wednesday after the Constitutional Court ordered his removal. Speaking openly with reporters, he told them that he had spoken to none of his cabinet colleagues. However, he said he had received messages of support and even offers to visit.

The dismissed Prime Minister informed the media that he was under orders to vacate Government House. “Today, we have to accept that our duty was over at 3:30 p.m. today,” he explained.

Srettha Thavisin expresses support for Phumtham while accepting the court’s judgement with quiet dignity

Srettha, in the meantime, gave his support to acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. The latter has called an emergency meeting of the caretaker cabinet for Thursday afternoon, August 15th.

The stinging Constitutional Court judgement criticised the now-former Prime Minister. It described the appointment of disbarred lawyer Pichit Chuenban as a dishonest and unethical act.

Certainly, that appointment appears more to have been either a tactical blunder by the PM’s staff rather than something nefarious.

On Wednesday, Mr. Srettha said that while he accepted the court’s verdict, he insisted that his actions at all times were sincere and with good intent. Srettha said he had tried to avoid conflict while simultaneously listening to all parties.

At the same time, he acknowledged the court’s damning conclusion. Nonetheless, he defended his honour.

“I am a man of integrity,” declared Mr. Srettha in his last statement as Prime Minister. Indeed, Mr. Srettha said he would put the court judgement behind him as he took his leave of the seat of power.

Court judgement highlights no excuse for Srettha’s appointment of disbarred lawyer as a cabinet minister

In the scathing judgement, the court found that being a businessman was no excuse for appointing Mr. Pichit Chuenban as a cabinet minister.

In accepting the ruling, Mr Srettha also acknowledged that the government’s key policies may now change, in particular the Digital Wallet plan.

Ever since entering politics before the May 2023 General Election, this proposal had been associated with the now ex-Premier.

On Wednesday, he concluded that he no longer had the power to influence matters one way or the other.

Undoubtedly, this was a shock and blow for the Prime Minister, coming so quickly after losing his mother. His personal position has garnered public sympathy. At the same time, it is a lesson in how unpredictable and merciless Thai politics can be.

Srettha admits uncertainty over the coalition government and a new Prime Ministerial election process

Mr. Srettha said it would be up to the new Prime Minister to decide on the Digital Wallet plan. Indeed, he also said he had no idea what would become of the current coalition government.

Nor did he know who would emerge as Prime Minister.

In its devastating judgement, the court specifically dismissed the cabinet. Furthermore, it made it clear that the Prime Minister could not serve in a caretaker role in the interim.

There are now a limited number of people who can be elected Prime Minister by parliament. In short, there could theoretically be a vote as early as next Friday. However, it is thought that the formation of a new government around a new Prime Minister will take time.

Srettha is the third Prime Minister fired by Thailand’s Charter Court, all linked to Thaksin Shinawatra

Mr. Srettha has become the third Prime Minister removed by the Constitutional Court. All three have been linked with Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra.

Mr. Thaksin was removed in the 2006 coup d’état.

The first was the People’s Power Party Prime Minister and 25th officeholder Samak Sundaravej in September 2008.

On that occasion, the PM’s participation in a cookery programme on Channel 9 TV was the trigger. He was found to have breached Section 267 of the 2007 Constitution.

The second was the 28th Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party. Ms. Yingluck was removed by the Constitutional Court on May 7th, 2014, for abuse of power over the transfer of an official.

That was just 15 days before the 2014 coup d’état.

Removal of Srettha Thavisin shocks many political experts, as markets react with increased uncertainty

The removal of Mr. Srettha on Wednesday defied political pundits and analysts. In brief, it highlights the cumbersome and difficult nature of Thailand’s constitutional arrangements.

Indeed, that is by design. The 2017 Constitution and the independent agencies linked with it are designed to rein in the power of politicians.

However, the problem is that in doing so, these provisions deny the will of the people at the ballot box.

On Wednesday, a stunned Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) lost 1.3% of its value and fell back to 1,280. The decision was unexpected. Some analysts suggested that the formation of a new government will close the confidence gap. On the other hand, the political horizon appears troubled.

The shortlist of potential Prime Ministers narrows to 2023 election nominees, with the coalition uncertain

The list of potential prime ministers is limited to nominees put forward in the 2023 General Election.

They include 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party, and Pheu Thai Party stalwart Chaikasem Nitisiri, who is 76 years old and was previously reported to be in poor health.

Another candidate is Bhumjaithai Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The 57-year-old is already being tipped for the role by insiders.

Additionally, Palang Pracharat Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan, who is 79, is also a possibility. So is former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is 70 years old, although his position as Privy Councillor would likely preclude him.

Not so, however, for the current leader of the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party, seen as Prayut’s political heir, 65-year-old Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

Finally, another unlikely contender for the role would be Jurin Laksanawisit, the former Democrat Party leader.

