urs-fehr-or-mr-david-faces-deportation-as-case-judgement-is-due-in-phuket-on-september-3rd-next

The case linked with embattled Swiss expat in Phuket, Urs Fehr, is due to come before the Provincial Court on September 3rd for judgement. Presently, the foreigner, whose business visa was cancelled in March, is staying in Thailand on a 30-day renewable and highly restrictive short-term visa issued solely to allow him to fight his legal case. The woman who brought the case, Dr. Thandao Chandam, looks forward to justice being done. In short, the fate of Mr. David, or Urs Fehr, now lies in the hands of the court. In particular, whether the foreigner, who has been a resident in Thailand since 2015, will face a deportation order or will appeal any decision.

Perhaps unfairly, the Swiss man, who momentarily lost his head in February 2024, has become a symbol of wealthy foreigners in Thailand using influence and patronage systems that certainly are at play in the kingdom.

It is understood that the case is also being watched by the Swiss Embassy in Thailand. At one point, there were concerns that Mr. Fehr was being unfairly treated, although officials later decided not to intervene.

From Elephant lover to public enemy Number One after a viral video of his violent outburst in February 2024

Previously, Mr. Fehr was seen in a positive light in Switzerland, with one publication featuring his work with elephants in a 2021 feature. In short, the piece in 2021 portrayed Fehr as a lifelong elephant lover who appeared to stumble into his vocation to help elephants in Thailand. This was when he moved to Thailand to live nine years ago in 2015.

However, that is certainly not the way Thailand’s media and the public view the well-to-do foreigner today. In short, a video ironically recorded by Fehr himself on Makha Bucha Day on February 24, 2024, has forever sealed his fate in Thailand.

The controversial video in the moonlight shows a violent, angry, and insulting foreign man intimidating two young Thai women. The two young women included Dr. Thandao Chandam of Dibuk Hospital in Phuket. Unfortunately for Fehr, she filed a formal complaint with the police for assault.

That incident occurred on Yamu Beach and triggered wider antipathy toward the privatisation of beaches in Phuket by wealthy developers. Unfortunately for Fehr, the steps where the incident occurred, supposedly his private property, were later found to be on public land.

Following the incident, up to 500 locals descended on the beach to protest against Mr. Fehr.

Fehr faces mounting legal troubles after multiple controversies in Phuket caused his perfect life to unravel

Subsequently, other controversies and conflicts arose linked to the foreigner. In short, there was a dispute with a former landlady. That also involved the police, but on that occasion, the Thai woman was forced to apologise.

In addition, Fehr was found guilty of dangerous driving in Phuket. That case involved a conflict with a local ambulance driver. Afterwards, a contrite Mr. Fehr apologised to the emergency services driver. Indeed, this took place in the midst of his current troubles.

At this point, the final judgment is due in Fehr’s criminal case before the Phuket Provincial Court on September 3rd. This was confirmed last week by Mr. Anuphong Panarat, the secretary to the Phuket Governor.

“Mr. Fehr is currently involved in a legal process, focusing solely on fighting an assault charge at this time,” Mr. Anuphong said in a statement to the popular local newspaper The Phuket News. “Mr. Fehr is still in Thailand, staying at his house in Phuket, as he awaits the court’s sentence, which will be handed down on September 3.”

Swiss Elephant Sanctuary came under scrutiny as authorities revoked the foundation’s licence

“Regarding his business in Thailand, I do not believe it is a concern or issue because he is not currently operating any business; he just holds a temporary visa. The company has other shareholders, so it is not solely his and therefore has no impact. He is still allowed to stay in the country to fight the case, and actions are in progress,” Mr. Anuphong outlined.

In early March, the Immigration Bureau revoked Mr. Fehr’s business visa after refusing an extension. Certainly, this was related to the controversy surrounding his stay in Thailand. Additionally, the fact that he had broken the law at the same time as being before the court on an assault charge contributed to the decision.

Fehr is presently legally in Thailand on a 30-day renewable visa issued by the Immigration Bureau to facilitate the legal process against him. Furthermore, he is required to report every 15 days and is barred from leaving the country. In addition, he is required to live in approved housing. Certainly, he is also precluded from working or engaging in business activities.

Later, there was further bad news for Mr. Fehr, also known as Mr. David.

Authorities in Phuket decided to revoke the licence for an elephant foundation that the Swiss man operated in parallel with his elephant park near Surin Beach in Thalang.

Foundation was found to be illegally operated. Enquiry revealed rented elephants housed at Sanctuary Park

The Green Elephant Wildlife Foundation shared the same address as the sanctuary park. Certainly, investigators in Thailand also found that the foundation was being operated illegally. The Thai governor announced that the licence would be revoked. However, it is understood that the elephant park itself was operated properly. In truth, this followed an extensive investigation, and no fault was found at all.

Authorities strip Fehr’s firearm licences as legal battle with determined doctor runs on to the bitter end

The foundation had been established for housing and treating injured elephants. In short, the investigation in Phuket that year found that one elephant was owned by the park while 13 were being rented.

Furthermore, authorities in March also revoked two firearm licences. One was for a pistol registered in Mr. Fehr’s name. The other was for a rifle registered as the property of the Elephant Foundation.

In the meantime, the young doctor who has tenaciously prosecuted her case against Mr. Fehr senses vindication. This month she said she was looking forward to justice being done.

“The only reason David still holds a visa and remains in Thailand is that he stands accused in an ongoing case. However, September 3 will be the day his punishment will be finalised,” Dr. Thandao said last week. “The case is still ongoing, but punishment will come, and the case will be brought to an end next month.”

The young doctor has consistently refused offers of mediation in the case. Certainly, she has long insisted that she would see the matter through to the end.

However, there may still be the possibility of Mr. Fehr appealing the decision handed down by the court. It remains to be seen what will happen in court on September 3rd in Phuket. In particular, what action will be taken by the Immigration Bureau in its wake.

