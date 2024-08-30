Thai police crackdown on unlicensed beauty clinics using banned drugs as an anti-ageing remedy. Six quack doctors and a stateless Chinese healer were arrested, while ฿25 million in illegal products linked to dangerous intravenous treatments were seized.

A crackdown on unlicensed beauty and health clinics took place this week. Police with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) explained that it was a follow-up operation following the seizure of ฿25 million worth of unlicensed and misused health products at the beginning of the month, linked to a Bangkok-based enterprise. The substance was being marketed for intravenous use as a life-regenerating remedy, even though it had originally only been approved as an external balm. The product, as well as imported Chinese products, were said to be in use in the shadier parts of the beauty and wellness industry in the kingdom, which is flourishing.

A crackdown by Thai police this week on clinics and hospitals offering patients a banned drug intravenously led to the arrest of unlicensed doctors and a clinic owner.

In short, six people were arrested in raids on four hospitals or clinics, in addition to the owner of one unlicensed facility. Afterwards, an unlicensed stateless man in southern Phang-nga province was arrested for providing Chinese medicine services.

The practitioner, with no passport, told investigators that he was a third-generation Chinese healer. In short, he had inherited his credentials and learned the craft from his family, including his father.

Consumer Protection Police raid clinics after uncovering misuse of a banned drug marketed as anti-ageing cure

The raids were carried out by the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), a part of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). A briefing was given by Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap, the commander.

At length, he explained that this was a follow-up operation on raids earlier in the month. These took place in Bangkok as police cracked down on widespread intravenous use of a miracle anti-ageing product whose licence had been cancelled by the Food and Drug Administration.

The product, marketed as “infiNADi Nad+,” was sold to users as an anti-ageing cure. In short, it promised internal rejuvenation of cell structures, improved heart, brain, and bodily function. In particular, the manufacturers promised it would cure sleeping disorders and repair DNA damage in the body.

The secret to life concoction, it appears, had earlier been approved by the Thailand Food and Drug Administration as an external cream. However, its promoters, believed to be an American and his Thai wife, marketed the product on a very different basis.

Bangkok-based beauty clinics and hospitals targeted in ongoing investigation into illegal drug distribution

Certainly, on August 1st last, police conducted raids on three locations in central Bangkok. This included a raid on the distributors’ offices in the Sukhumvit area. The raid in the Khlong Toey area of the upmarket Watthana area of Bangkok and other locations saw ฿25 million worth of products seized in nearly fifty thousand packages.

Furthermore, police also raided the licensed manufacturer of the product, who had ceased making the cure-all remedy in November 2022. Police were also investigating the manufacturer for illegal labelling applied to the dangerous product.

Police warned that the product was illegal. In short, it contained information on the label that was not in keeping with the already-cancelled licence for its use. Police sources warned that the unauthorised use of the drug in this way was a clear risk to those it was administered to.

For instance, repeated use of the drug intravenously and internally risked serious bodily complications and possible death.

Popularity of banned products persists as Thai police uncover unlicensed imports from China during raids

Nonetheless, such has been the popularity of the product that hospitals and beauty clinics throughout the kingdom have continued to use it. Police investigators also discovered that medical products unlicensed in Thailand were being imported into the kingdom at the same time. Some of those products had to be stored or refrigerated at specific temperatures.

Certainly, a large proportion of these medical products are being manufactured in China, where they are already in widespread use.

Hence the raids this week, which took place under the Hospital Act, Medical Professions Act, and the Drug Act.

In addition to using the unlicensed medical product, police also uncovered unlicensed medical personnel in the course of the raids. The quack doctors were all taken into custody, as well as the owner of one unlicenced clinic.

Finally, police also released details of the raid in Phang-nga province. This came following a series of complaints to local authorities about one practitioner in particular.

Phang-nga province raid uncovers unlicensed Chinese healer linked to unsafe medical practices and complaints

The 61-year-old man was identified as Mr. Ah Ying. His clinic was located in the centre of Phang-nga.

This week, when police raided the location, there was ample evidence that medical activities were taking place. In summary, this included acupuncture equipment, including needles to draw blood from customers receiving treatment.

Mr. Ah Ying told police that he had been in practice for four years. Certainly, before that, he had worked with his family, who were Chinese medical practitioners for three generations.

However, police had records of detailed complaints from locals who had used the services. The complaints ranged from reports of heart palpitations, anaemia, painful swelling, and bruising from needle puncture wounds.

Police raid in Phang-nga uncover malodorous waste before arrest of stateless Chinese medicine practitioner

At the same time, police, while searching the premises, discovered discarded piles of waste products from the practice left exposed. In addition to causing a pervasive odour, officers also surmised that this unhygienic practice may surely be a source of disease.

Afterwards, Mr. Ah Ying was arrested by the investigations team and is to face legal prosecution under the appropriate acts, in particular the Medical Practice Act.

The 1982 law established a Medical Council in Thailand, which lays down professional codes of conduct and ethics for medical practitioners.

The law also defines who can hold themselves out as an approved practitioner. For instance, it precludes anyone convicted of a criminal offence, who is mentally unsound or does not have the required qualifications.

Under Section 26 of the Act, no person shall hold themselves out as a medical practitioner if not approved by the Thai Medical Council. Breach of the law can lead to prosecution and a term of imprisonment of up to three years.

Further reading:

Women’s shocking reports of subpar treatment at the hands of a plastic surgeon previously jailed

Cops probe death of elderly man with Alzheimer’s whose body was found on Thursday in Bangkok

Frenchman’s rescue in Chiang Mai highlights Thailand as a caring alternative to nursing homes

Change in insurance rules for retirement visas after some over 70s were forced out of Thailand

Wealthy foreigners to own small landholdings associated with homes here agreed in principle

New health insurance regime for retirees living in Thailand means foreign firms can provide cover

50-year-old Dutchman suffering from cancer files complaint against Hua Hin hospital over fees

Battlefield friends help UK man and wife escape medical bill of £12k in Thailand. Now safely home