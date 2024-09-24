young-woman-demands-justice-after-claiming-to-have-been-bitten-by-a-snake-at-the-movies-in-bangkok

27-year-old bitten at Bangkok cinema demands justice, claiming it was a snake, not a rat. After a hospital stay, she rejected the cinema’s compensation offer, finding it inadequate.

Just a week after an elderly woman was nearly eaten to death by a python snake in Samut Prakan, on the outskirts of Bangkok, comes the story of a woman bitten by what is thought to have been a snake in a movie theatre in the Thai capital. On Tuesday, 27-year-old Ms. Kornphapiporn Phok-Imsin held a press conference with a Facebook page run by an advisor to Thailand’s powerful Ministry of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. On July 31st, she was bitten by what media believe to have been a fanged creature at the cinema during a movie screening in the Rama II area of the city. However, while Ms. Kornphapiporn feels she was bitten by a snake, staff at the theatre initially thought that it must have been a rat.

A 27-year-old Thai woman appeared at a press conference on Tuesday, complaining of a snake bite at a Bangkok cinema. The chilling incident occurred on July 31 in the Rama II area of the capital. She appeared together with Mr. Ekapop Luengprasert, an advisor to the Minister of the Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul.

Previously, on Monday, the well-known cinema chain offered Ms. Kornphapiporn Phok-Imsin ฿6,990 in compensation. Approximately a week after the incident, the cinema had also paid hospital expenses amounting to ฿25,000.

Woman describes being bitten by a creature while watching a movie in a central Bangkok cinema in July

In summary, on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 31, the woman visited the cinema in a shopping centre in central Bangkok.

She was accompanied by her family. While watching the film, Ms. Kornphapiporn slipped off her footwear, leaving her feet bare. Towards the end of the movie screening, she felt something crawling on her left foot. After that, she felt a sharp stab of pain.

When she examined her foot, she saw signs of red spots, which appeared to be bite marks. Shocked and disoriented, the woman summoned help from the cinema staff. First aid was applied, but the young woman felt unwell and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Medics at the facility suggested she had been bitten by a venomous snake. However, this was at odds with staff at the movie theatre, who had suggested their patron had been bitten by a rat.

After being rushed to hospital for a venomous bite, the victim filed a complaint with local police in Bangkok

Nevertheless, she was treated at the hospital for a poisonous bite. Consequently, she was admitted for observation overnight and was given the all-clear the next morning.

Afterwards, on Thursday, the 27-year-old immediately went to file a complaint at the nearby Tha Kham Police Station in the Bang Khun Thian subdistrict of the Chom Thong district in Bangkok, located in the southwest area of the metropolis.

In short, the hospital confirmed that Ms. Kornphapiporn had been bitten by a fanged creature, such as a snake.

Nonetheless, officers at the station declined to process a criminal complaint at that time. They instead made a note of the report on the basis of further discussions between the complainant and the cinema.

Cinema chain paid hospital bill but woman rejected further compensation, finding the offer unacceptable

Meanwhile, the cinema requested that Ms. Kornphapiporn pay the hospital bill. Following the submission of a receipt, the cinema chain paid out ฿25,000 approximately one week later, after some reminders.

On Monday, Ms. Kornphapiporn refused the firm’s offer of a further ฿6,990 in compensation. In short, she felt it was derisory and fell far short of the firm’s responsibility to her.

Subsequently, Mr. Ekapop, the founder of the Sai Mai Tong Rod Facebook page, said he would take up the issue. The advisor to the Interior Minister felt that the matter provided a strong basis for a criminal complaint and police action.

Furthermore, he was certain that the cinema was adequately insured in relation to this matter. He told reporters that cinemas should ensure absolute security for the public. He asserted that the firm had fallen far short of its obligations.

