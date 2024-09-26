upskirt-threat-to-women-in-bangkok-leads-to-police-warning-as-kingpin-is-arrested-in-bangkapi-raid

Bangkok police issue warning to women and students after arrest of gang leader involved in upskirt video network. The 20-year-old suspect profited from sharing illicit clips online, earning up to ฿50,000 per month. Authorities urge vigilance on public transport.

Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau on Wednesday urged women and female students in the capital to report any attempts to take images from under their skirts. Certainly, following an arrest in Bang Kapi on Tuesday and police investigations, officers confirmed that such activities are a widespread threat in Bangkok. Police on Tuesday took a 20-year-old man into custody after a warrant was issued on Monday. In short, he was the boss of one of a range of online networks where such obscene content is monetized for profit.

A deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau in Bangkok on Wednesday issued a warning for women in the capital.

Certainly, his warning also extended to female students in Bangkok, particularly those using bus or train services. In short, there are gangs surreptitiously making video clips underneath women’s skirts.

In turn, these video and photo clips are being disseminated on online networks and apps.

Police Major General Thiradej Thammasuthee was speaking after the Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner, Thiti Saengsawang, ordered the suppression of such activities.

Advice for women: stay vigilant and report incidents calmly while using Bangkok’s public transport services

In addition, Police Major General Thiradej also had advice for women and female students. Firstly, they were to remain circumspect at all times. In particular, he urged women to ‘keep their wits about them’ while transiting through the city.

Secondly, if anything was spotted, they should remain calm but at the same time express their dissatisfaction.

Thirdly, they should immediately summon an official or police officer and report the matter. The senior policeman made his comments following the arrest of a 20-year-old man at the head of one of these vile networks.

Mr. Kittithat was arrested by officers from Investigation Division 3 of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

He was taken into custody under an arrest warrant issued on Monday by the Criminal Court. In brief, the arrest of the suspect came after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. He was apprehended at his home on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 2 in the Hua Mak Sub District of Bangkok’s Bang Kapi District.

Digital evidence and disturbing materials found at suspect’s home reveal extensive online network activity

Meanwhile, police have revealed that following a search of the suspect’s apartment, photos and incriminating evidence were found. Furthermore, officers seized a mobile phone, iPad, and bank account details.

Previously, the investigation had concluded that there were active groups in the city hunting to obtain such videos and photos. The materials were subsequently uploaded to sites and private chat groups on applications such as the Russian site VK and Telegram.

Suspect admits to profiting from indecent clips as police uncover extensive evidence from digital devices

Afterwards, Mr. Kittithat, whose surname has presently been withheld by police, admitted culpability. He told investigators that he earned between ฿40,000 and ฿50,000 per month from his efforts.

The suspect admitted to the prevalence of such gangs in the capital seeking to obtain such materials. Officers identified thousands of clips on Mr. Kittithat’s iPad. He is to be charged under the 2007 Computer Crime Act.

The offence is using a computer system to distribute obscene materials publicly. In addition, the uploading of such material to a computer network is a further offence.

In this case, the suspect faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the offences and a fine of up to ฿100,000.

