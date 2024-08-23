chiang-mai-man-arrested-for-running-a-porn-network-with-1-5-million-users-images-of-famous-people

Chiang Mai man arrested for running a porn network with 1.5 million users on Russian social media. The network featured AI-doctored images of famous people. Police raided his home this week. He confessed to the crimal avtivity which earned him ฿30,000 monthly from his illegal online porn network.

A 34-year-old man from Chiang Mai was arrested by Technology Crime police this week for running a large online porn empire. The suspect used the Russian social network site VK to build a following of 1.5 million followers. The porn network had over a quarter of a million images and clips uploaded to its pages, with unlimited use available to users for an annual fee of ฿300. When police raided a property in San Kamphaeng, Chiang Mai, the suspect put his hands up and fully cooperated with officers. He was subsequently charged with a criminal offence under the Computer Crime Act.

Senior officers with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) this week briefed the media on an arrest and raid in Chiang Mai. Police obtained an arrest warrant from the Chiang Mai Provincial Court relating to an online pornographic network called ‘Sexflix.’

At length, the network created on the Russian social media site VK.com, based in St. Petersburg, allowed users to watch sex clips and images for free. However, a premium payment of only ฿300 secured full access to the service for one year.

Significantly, the network was spread across 37 sub-accounts on VK.com and had over 1.5 million followers.

Online porn network on Russian social media site VK.com had over 1.5 million followers with 37 sub-accounts

In short, police identified the main suspect involved in the racket. He was 34-year-old Mr. Chiwat, also known as Pae. This week, he was at home in San Kamphaeng, near central Chiang Mai, when police raided the property.

In summary, they seized two laptops, four mobile phones, and a hard disk recording device. At the scene, officers began questioning Mr. Chiwat. Before this, they conducted a full search of the property.

In short, he readily admitted that he controlled the network. In particular, he had set it up in April 2022 under the name Satoshi Nagatomo. His main account had 351,940 followers. However, in total, he had opened 49 accounts but subsequently closed 12, leaving 37 different groups.

Chiang Mai man admits to controlling the network and his porn empire under the alias ‘Satoshi Nagatomo’

In brief, users without paying could view up to 65 clips or photos. After that, they were required to upgrade. On payment of ฿300, the users received a special link to access the network as a premium user with full access.

Mr. Chiwat told police he obtained the sex clips and footage from throughout the internet. Indeed, he sometimes used assorted stills to make his own videos. In total, there were 254,123 assorted items to view.

In addition, the controversial and illegal site showed images of famous people doctored using AI technology to create sexually provocative imagery. The suspect admitted to his role as the main operator of the site.

Controversial site featured AI-doctored images of famous people. Suspect gave a full confession to police

Pae told police that he earned approximately ฿30,000 per month from the endeavour. In addition, he explained that he consistently removed imagery when subjects contacted him. Certainly, he did this to avoid prosecution.

Police took Mr. Chiwat into custody at San Kamphaeng Police Station.

He was charged with importing obscene material into a computer system for financial gain and to satisfy the lust of others. This is an offence under the Computer Crime Act 2007 with a possible prison term of three years or a ฿60,000 fine, or both. Afterwards, he was to be taken before the Chiang Mai Provincial Court.

Further reading:

Bang O sex pervert arrested by police in Bangkok admits to controlling and blackmailing teenagers

Police in Bangkok and Pattaya hunt down sexual monster who terrorised, raped scores of women with impunity

Songkhla police solve horrendous case which saw a 15-year-old girl raped and murdered on the road

22 year old arrested in Nonthaburi for the rape and extortion of up to 20 women he befriended online

Mother of raped and murdered nine-year-old girl calls for the death penalty after killer’s arrest

Sadistic murderer ‘Ice Metal Casket’ sentenced for rape of a woman at gunpoint in latest conviction

Evil struck a Thai island on Sunday when a local brutally raped and murdered a German woman

Shocking rape and murder of German woman does not mean Thailand is unsafe for western women holidaying

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>