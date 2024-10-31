ministry-of-interior-clarifies-new-citizenship-measure-not-aimed-at-expats-but-stateless-people

Ministry of Interior confirms no expedited citizenship for foreign expats; new measure targets stateless individuals only. Trisulee Traisanakul clarifies that the initiative is for over 477,000 stateless people identified in surveys. The current law on Thai citizenship remains unchanged at this time.

On Thursday, the Ministry of the Interior clarified that a decision by the cabinet to streamline and expedite the naturalisation process does not apply to foreign expats. Trisulee Traisanakul made it clear that the measure is presently aimed at stateless people who have been identified from department surveys. In the meantime, the law regarding the ability to apply to become a Thai citizen has not changed.

On Thursday, following a negative reaction to reports that the cabinet had suggested an expedited path to citizenship for long-term residents of the kingdom, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior came forward to clarify.

Ms. Trisulee Traisanakul was a former government spokesperson in the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha. Presently, she is secretary to the Ministry of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

On Tuesday, the cabinet ordered the Ministry of the Interior to prepare a framework based on what was agreed. Certainly, according to Ms. Trisulee, the decision was not a decision to grant citizenship to foreigners.

Cabinet’s resolution does not change existing laws on citizenship as per the Nationality Act of 2008

The government spokesperson clarified that the resolution of the cabinet does not impinge on current legislation in any way. Presently, the Nationality Act of 2008 lays down the framework for foreigners seeking to obtain Thai citizenship. Undoubtedly, it is a particularly demanding process with anecdotal reports suggesting that it takes some time.

According to Ms. Trisulee, the decision made refers to some 477,000 people identified by a government survey. These are people living in Thailand from 1984 to 1999 and from 2005 to 2011, in addition to people born in Thailand to unregistered people. The latter group forms 142,000 people, while the former groups are 335,000 in number.

Certainly, on Thursday, Ms. Trisulee scotched any suggestion that this initiative is linked to resident expats in Thailand.

Ministry clarifies citizenship initiative applies only to immigrants from neighbouring countries

At length, it appears to apply only to immigrants from neighbouring countries. Neither is the initiative linked to extended taxation and reporting requirements, which are being implemented in respect of Thailand’s expatriate population.

Nonetheless, the ministry spokesperson on Thursday insisted that the measures agreed upon by the cabinet are in accord with United Nations human rights principles. In addition, she underlined the present government’s commitment to creating equality on the ground for Thai people.

She particularly mentioned that the proposal agreed upon by the cabinet originated from the National Security Council (NSC). In turn, the cabinet had agreed on the measures and assigned their implementation to the Ministry of the Interior.

At the same time, she emphasised that according to the measures agreed upon, any person who has received Thai citizenship may have their status revoked.

Ministry outlines conditions for revoking Thai citizenship if behaviour conflicts with national law

Basically, this would occur if they failed to conduct themselves according to Thai law. Furthermore, if this conduct was deemed a threat to society, they can also be removed from the citizenship rolls. In particular, this power will be exercised by the Minister of the Interior.

She again clarified that the 477,000 people who are the subject of this initiative have indeed been already identified by a government survey. At length, this was carried out by the Department of Provincial Administration at the Ministry of the Interior.

Significantly, at this time, these people are stateless. Furthermore, these people can be broken down into 19 groups. In short, these are unregistered people living in Thailand for an extended period of time.

For instance, 125,000 of these are people from the Highlands, while many have been identified in previous government surveys.

