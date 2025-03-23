Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces a censure debate starting Monday, with the opposition targeting her leadership and questioning her ability to govern. Thaksin’s influence and her handling of government failures are issues as is her resilience under pressure.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been preparing in recent days for the constitutionally required censure debate, which opens on Monday. On Saturday, Government House press chief Jirayu Huangsap warned the opposition to avoid sexist or vulgar language against the PM. Ms. Paetongtarn is the sole target of this censure debate, as the opposition is expected to target its criticism of the government on her leadership since she assumed office in August last year.

Thailand’s parliament will begin a censure debate on Monday, as required under Section 151 of the 2017 Constitution. This year, the People’s Party-led opposition is targeting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

At 38, she is Thailand’s second female prime minister and the daughter of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin remains a dominant figure in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which Ms. Paetongtarn leads.

Their relationship is expected to be a focal point in the debate.

Opposition aims to expose government failures, calling Paetongtarn unfit to lead, despite government defence

Speaker of the House Wan Muhamad Noor Matha previously rejected a motion to include Thaksin’s name in the debate.

At the same time, the opposition, given a deadline of March 17 and an extension of 24 hours, withdrew it to prevent the debate’s cancellation. Nevertheless, questions about Thaksin, his influence, and his recent release from prison will likely surface.

At length, Government ministers and Pheu Thai Party executives have been preparing the prime minister for the grilling ahead. Indeed, eighteen senior party members have been assigned as her advisers for the debate.

However, Ms. Paetongtarn has been known to lose her temper in media confrontations. Therefore, this raises speculation about how she will respond to opposition attacks.

Furthermore, Rangsiman Rome, a key opposition MP from the People’s Party, has promised an aggressive strategy. In particular, he said his party would begin by bombarding the prime minister with questions before delivering a final blow.

Thaksin’s preferential treatment within the Justice system is expected to be a key focus in the censure debate

After that, the opposition aims to expose what they see as government failures. In turn, they will make the case that Ms. Paetongtarn is unfit to lead.

Government House Press Secretary Jirayu Huangsap has dismissed the opposition’s tactics. Certainly, he warned them about engaging in low-class language, sexism, and personal attacks rather than substantive debate.

Jirayu insisted the prime minister is well-prepared and possesses “Wonder Woman-level skills.” Moreover, he urged opposition MPs to maintain decorum and focus on policy rather than personal matters.

One of the most contentious issues is likely to be Thaksin Shinawatra’s legal history. He returned to Thailand on August 22, 2023, and was sentenced to eight years in prison. However, he never spent a night in Klong Prem Prison.

Instead, he was transferred to the Police General Hospital and later paroled. Indeed, he only served a fraction of his sentence. Critics saw his hospital stay and early release as preferential treatment and may use the debate to press Ms. Paetongtarn for answers.

Debate schedule and Paetongtarn’s responsibilities as a mother raise questions about her ability under pressure

Another point of contention is the schedule of the debate itself. The first session is expected to last until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with the second day concluding late that night. Certainly, it is intended that Ms. Paetongtarn may not be in attendance for the full sessions.

A vote is expected on Wednesday morning, where the government is widely expected to prevail. Despite this, political unpredictability remains a hallmark of Thai politics.

Ms. Paetongtarn has reportedly expressed concern about balancing her duties with her role as a mother. Significantly, she has emphasised her commitment to returning home in the evenings to spend time with her young children.

However, opposition MPs, particularly experienced members, are expected to challenge her resilience under pressure.

Rangsiman Rome has outlined the opposition’s strategy, calling it a “sprinkling salt” approach. This method involves presenting evidence systematically, then afterwards, questioning the prime minister rigorously, and then pressing legal charges. He says the opposition has gathered substantial documentary evidence and is confident in its case.

Uncertainty surrounds the opposition lineup as debate approaches, with a political showdown expected to follow

The list of speakers for the opposition remains unclear. There is speculation that senior figures such as General Prawit Wongsuwan or Police Lieutenant Colonel Chalerm Yubamrung may participate. However, the final lineup will be determined closer to the debate or indeed as it unfolds.

As the censure debate looms, both sides are positioning themselves for a fierce political showdown.

Certainly, the government is expected to emerge victorious in the final vote. Nonetheless, the opposition hopes to leave lasting political damage.

With high stakes, long hours and intense scrutiny, the coming days will be a critical test for Prime Minister Paetongtarn and her administration.

