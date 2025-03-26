PM Paetongtarn endured a bruising censure debate as opposition MPs tore into her governance and economic grasp, but a Revenue Department statement clearing her tax affairs provided a late boost ahead of Wednesday’s crucial vote.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra suffered some setbacks on Tuesday as she was subjected to what can only be termed a vicious attack—both on her grasp of governance, the economy, and, in particular, the scandal over her father’s incarceration after he returned to Thailand in August 2023. Two of the People’s Party’s most fiery MPs, Mr. Rangsiman Rome and Ms. Pakamon Noon-anan, basically tore the credibility of the Prime Minister apart before the house. Despite this, Ms. Paetongtarn’s government has the votes to carry the day on Wednesday. At the same time, she also got some good news on Tuesday when the Revenue Department clarified that there was no issue whatsoever about her tax affairs.

Day Two of the Censure Debate in parliament was more strenuous for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Despite reports that she had the numbers for Wednesday morning’s vote, she was assailed by two of the parliament’s most fiery speakers.

On the one hand, Rangsiman Rome, armed with photos and video clips, attacked the 38-year-old PM over her father’s reported illness while serving a prison sentence.

Mr. Rome used sarcasm and wit to poke fun at Ms. Paetongtarn. In particular, he noted that two days before her father’s return, the PM herself had claimed him in good health. Afterwards, he showed a notorious picture of the former PM being wheeled for a medical scan.

Opposition MP challenges PM over father’s illness, showing controversial images in heated House debate

Indeed, he displayed the famous photo with Thailand’s previous PM. At length, MPs could see Ms. Paetongtarn taking part in what is considered a staged photo opportunity.

Following this, the People’s Party list MP Rangsiman Rome noted Ms. Paetongtarn’s social media photos. In particular, while her father’s medical condition was reported to be serious, his daughter was in a happier mood. Indeed, the future government leader was seen on Instagram enjoying a skiing break.

“The prime minister did not then appear to be worried about her father’s condition,” Mr. Rangsiman noted dryly.

In the meantime, the line of commentary by Mr. Rangsiman drew furious objections from other MPs.

At length, they questioned both his tone and the nature of his commentary. Nevertheless, Mr. Rangsiman spent no less than 100 minutes poking fun. His focus was on the illness of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the premier’s father.

PM’s economic knowledge and handling of government affairs come under fire in censure debate attack

Nevertheless, this was not the worst of what the PM experienced on Tuesday.

In short, her knowledge of economics and grasp of government affairs was pilloried by People’s Party MP Ms. Pakamon Noon-anan.

Undoubtedly, her scathing attacks on the Prime Minister hit home. For instance, she pointed out that when questioned about the strength of the Thai baht on September 24, 2023, Ms. Paetongtarn said she thought it would be good for exports.

Furthermore, the People’s Party MP threw two further grenades to damage the PM’s credibility in rapid fire succession.

On February 25th, Ms. Paetongtarn was asked about the plummeting Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index. Certainly, the index has plunged over 16% this year. Indeed, this comes despite government funds and efforts to rejuvenate launched last year.

However, on that day it fell below 1200 points, the Prime Minister was asked what she thought about the situation. In brief, she simply smiled at the reporters and left without answering.

PM sidesteps key finance questions as opposition scrutinises response to economic downturn and markets

After that, on March 10th, the PM was leaving a Ministry of Finance meeting on the ฿10,000 giveaway. She was asked by reporters why young people aged 16-20 had been preferred.

In brief, the Prime Minister told the reporters to direct their questions to the Finance Ministry. This was despite her having chaired the relevant committee meeting on the very subject she was asked about.

“Was there any reason why the chair of the meeting couldn’t give an answer on the subject of the meeting?” chided the People’s Party MP, Ms. Pakamon.

Nevertheless, there was more.

Ms. Pakamon referred to an investor conference attended by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok on November 24, 2024.

The People’s Party MP said the affair was strategically important. Indeed, foreign investors were either at the event or would be watching the Prime Minister.

This was the Forbes Global CEO Conference.

PM’s response at Forbes CEO event raises concerns over economic vision and Thailand’s investment strategy

Certainly, the Prime Minister was given the opportunity to shine, but she failed. In particular, she was asked how the government was going to develop both infrastructure and a skilled worker base. For instance, to help support any potential advanced technology investment.

Ms. Paetongtarn’s reply was incoherent. Ultimately, she spoke to a farmer’s debt moratorium, the ฿10,000 digital handout and the government’s soft power campaign abroad.

Ultimately, the PM failed to both grasp and answer the question.

Furthermore, she was asked about her interactions with foreign business leaders. In brief, what did they asked her about Thailand? Ms. Paetongtarn replied that they were always interested in asking about her father and aunt, two former premiers.

In response to another question, she highlighted Thailand’s central location in Southeast Asia as a key asset.

Opposition criticises PM’s economic grasp, highlighting foreign investor concerns over Thai policy direction

Ms. Pakamon was certainly unimpressed, and she told parliament so on Tuesday.

“Undoubtedly, the audience on that day knew where Thailand was. Indeed, how is its location related to the capability of the prime minister in developing the national economy?” the People’s Party critic said. “If you mention the outstanding feature of Thailand is its location, you do not have to be prime minister because Thailand cannot move elsewhere.”

Finally, Ms. Pakamon ended by relaying another one of Ms. Paetongtarn’s statements. In short, she was asked about the threat from US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs. In reply, she pointed out that US exports alone represent 10% of Thailand’s GDP.

“If there is damage to the source of that 10% of GDP, will the prime minister not view it as a problem? You are unable to discuss economic issues at this level,” Ms. Pakamon concluded.

Revenue Department clears PM’s tax affairs, dismissing opposition concerns over financial transactions

Nevertheless, the day ended well for Ms. Paetongtarn. A statement issued by Revenue Department chief Mr. Pinsai Suraswadi cleared up any questions about her tax affairs.

Firstly, the Director-general pointed out that a promissory note only becomes liable for tax when the amount is financially paid. The ฿4.4 billion shares sold by Ms. Paetongtarn to a family member are due for the first payment in 2026 under the note.

Afterwards, Ms. Paetongtarn will have to file a tax return for that payment in 2027 when paid in 2026. At that point, capital gains tax becomes due.

Secondly, on interest not being charged, there is no issue. Thailand’s civil code lets this be a decision between the contracting parties.

Certainly, if interest is to be charged, that must be clearly stated. If not, then no interest is payable. Basically, unlike Western tax laws, there is no implied benefit otherwise.

PM defends father and government’s record, showing resilience in the face of fierce House censure debate

This will give Ms. Paetongtarn a boost before Wednesday’s vote. Later on Tuesday, she found her voice and hit back at her critics.

At length, responding to Mr. Rangsiman Rome in relation to her father, she adopted a combative tone. She reminded the opposition party deputy leader that as a deposed prime minister after the 2006 coup d’état, Mr. Thaksin had his assets frozen and sequestered.

Certainly, she defended her family’s patriarch with admirable courage while her ministers defended the government’s performance as part of a robust censure debate.

Whatever about Ms. Paetongtarn’s lack of experience or knowledge, she has shown spirit over the last two days. At the same time, she has also shown that she is learning and has fight in her. In essence, the rest is ultimately a matter for the people of Thailand to decide later.

