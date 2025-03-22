Flying Germans in BMW car charged with dangerous driving in Rawai Phuket and facing a bill for damage

Two German men crashed their luxury BMW into a Phuket furniture store after hitting a kerb at high speed. The car went airborne, damaging two delivery vans and a lamppost. Both men escaped with minor injuries but now face charges and a hefty repair bill.

A luxury BMW car driven at speed by two Germans early on Saturday morning took flight after hitting a roadside kerb. The incident happened in Rawai, Phuket. After that, the car damaged a lamppost and two furniture delivery vans before plunging into a well-known furniture store. The BMW ended up on top of one of the overturned delivery vans. The 24-year-old Germans were relatively unhurt but have been charged by Chalong police with dangerous driving.

Chalong Police Station in Phuket is investigating an extraordinary road traffic accident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. The location of the incident was the famous Siam Chai Furniture store on Wiset Road in Rawai.

In short, this town is approximately 17km from Phuket town itself.

Earlier on Saturday morning, onlookers were astounded to see an expensive BMW car stuck at a height. In brief, it had taken flight just before 4 am and ploughed into the store premises. At the same time, it had badly damaged two shop pickup trucks.

Luxury BMW crashes into Siam Chai Furniture store in Rawai after high-speed flight from roadside kerb

Notably, these were Isuzu D-Max pickup workhorses used by the busy store to deliver furniture orders. The BMW, meanwhile, was a top-of-the-range 4-door sedan. It was metallic blue.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Prasit Rahob, the Deputy Chief of Chalong Police Station, is leading an investigation into the crash.

Fortunately, the car’s occupants emerged from the accident relatively unscathed. Both were 24 years old and later taken to Chalong Hospital with superficial abrasions. Police named them as Mr. Moritz and Mr. Anton.

Afterwards, investigators reviewed CCTV footage of the incident. Just before 4 am, the BMW is seen emerging from across the road at speed.

CCTV footage shows BMW accelerating before hitting the kerb and becoming airborne in dramatic Rawai crash

Subsequently, it then appeared to speed up and collided with the roadside kerbing. After that, it flew into the air at a slight angle and plunged into the front of the store.

At the same time, it collided with the two store trucks, inflicting substantial destruction. Afterwards, the BMW appeared heavily damaged in the front and engine area. However, the rest of the car was untouched except for broken windows.

In the meantime, police also revealed that the car hit a street pole after taking off.

Chalong Police stated that the drivers were lucky it was quite early in the morning with no incoming traffic on the busy road.

German drivers charged with dangerous driving and ordered to pay for damages to store and public property

In the meantime, police have revealed that two German men were tested for alcohol. Certainly, they will face charges of dangerous driving.

Furthermore, they will be expected to fully pay for the damage suffered by the furniture store. In addition, there will be costs associated with damage to public property.

Police investigators are satisfied that the drivers, returning from Kata Beach, were travelling at high speed.

