Phuket police arrest 37 transgender women after an altercation with a foreign tourist, drawing criticism from Bangkok Pride. The LGBTQ+ group condemns the arrests, warns of lost events, and calls out outdated, biased reasoning behind the crackdown.

Police and officials in Phuket on Friday found themselves under attack from an LGBTQ+ organisation in Bangkok. At length, it followed a police sweep operation on Bangla Road in the Patong area of Phuket on Thursday. Thirty-seven, mostly transgender, women were taken into custody following a fracas earlier with a foreign tourist. The foreign tourist was previously walking along the street when he was accosted by a transgender woman selling roses. In turn, the woman’s posture and attitude appeared to block the man before a scuffle broke out.

Certainly, after that, the man at one point did punch the woman. Subsequently, this developed further into a frenzied attack by the transgender woman on the man, wielding her shoe.

Nevertheless, it has just been announced that a group named Bangkok Pride issued a damning statement. Furthermore, it warned of Phuket losing LGBTQ+ events in the future because of what happened.

The LGBTQ+ organisation condemned officials and police in Phuket for the arrests on Thursday of 37 people, mostly transgender women.

Bangkok Pride condemns arrests and warns that Phuket may lose LGBTQ+ events over recent actions

In short, the arrests followed a disturbance in Patong on the same day in which a foreign tourist was harassed.

In particular, the incident took place on the well-known Bangla Road near Patong Beach. A young man was walking in the street and using his smartphone to video his activities.

After that, the young adult walked towards what appeared to be a tall and slim transgender woman. Certainly, she was carrying roses which it seems, she was trying to sell him.

Significantly, the entire incident was captured on film from across the road. The woman stands in his way as he tries to walk past. At length, she puts the roses in his face.

Subsequently, she taps him on the shoulder and he attempts to rush past her. As he does so, he uses his hand to push her away and slaps her head.

Tourist’s actions spark a confrontation with transgender woman in Phuket, leading to a physical altercation

In turn, this provokes the transgender woman. Indeed, she is seen taking off one of her pink shoes.

At this point, the man is staring at her in a bemused fashion. She goes to retreat but then turns around.

After that, she storms at the man. Indeed, he is still standing looking at her. As she approaches him, she tries to swat his phone from his hand, but he punches her in the head.

Afterwards, the transgender woman goes berserk. She repeatedly tries to hit the man with her shoes. At length, he is seen running wildly around and then going at him with her shoe in hand. At some point, the man attempts to punch her again in self-defence.

Eventually, locals in the area had to intervene to defuse the situation.

After that, the man went on his way. At the same time, locals explained to police that such incidents are presently taking place regularly in the area.

Local intervention helps resolve chaotic situation in Phuket as tensions rise between tourists and locals

Similarly, there was an incident like this also in Pattaya in the early hours of Monday morning.

Indeed, like the Phuket encounter, this was also linked to a viral online video. This showed a fracas between a local 34-year-old transgender sex worker and a foreign tourist. It happened near the infamous Walking Street area of the resort city.

However, local officials in Phuket and the police took a dim view of the women’s behaviour on Thursday in Phuket.

Subsequently, they launched a sweep and arrested 37 people, for the most part, transgender women. The police operation was to prevent future trouble such as that seen. Officials described the incident as creating “a negative image for tourism” in the holiday resort.

In the meantime, locals, as in Pattaya on Monday morning, are calling for a more permanent response. Indeed, they are warning the police must examine the activities being pursued on Bangla Road.

Phuket police take action to curb disruptive incidents in tourist hotspot, arresting 37 individuals

Later, police assured reporters that the 37 people taken in were not detained or brought before a court. In brief, they were fined and were shortly back at work on the same street. Nonetheless, authorities felt they had sent a message.

Significantly, that was not how Bangkok Pride saw it. The activist umbrella group which organised the recent Pride celebration last year in the capital issued a withering rebuke. In short, it was directed at Phuket officials and the police.

“We express our deepest regret and strongly condemn the arrest of 37 transgender women in the Bangla Road area of Phuket province on March 20, 2025,” it stated. “The operation was justified as ‘clearing out groups causing public nuisance’ and ‘creating a negative image for tourism,’ which reflects outdated reasoning and sexual bias that is unacceptable in a democratic society.”

Furthermore, the Bangkok LGBTQ leadership warned that the round-up of transgender women would have consequences for Phuket. In turn, it revealed that the island was being considered for the InterPride international conference.

Bangkok Pride responds to Phuket arrests with strong criticism, warns of international consequences

Significantly, this is an international gathering of gay and LGBTQ activists and followers. Indeed, it often brings high-spending tourists in its wake.

In addition, it generates coverage and publicity. Phuket has long pursued the “pink dollar” market and is undoubtedly popular worldwide with LGBTQ people, as is Thailand’s South in particular.

At the same time, the Pride team in Bangkok had a warm and supportive message for the transgender people in Phuket.

“You are not wrong for being yourselves, and you deserve to be treated with dignity and equality. We affirm that we will continue to stand beside you and will not allow this injustice to be covered up with claims about ‘image’ that disregard human value.”

