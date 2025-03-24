Russians watched as Police in Phuket send US dollar bills to the Embassy in Bangkok for verification

Phuket police seize US dollar bills from a Russian woman after failed authentication, sending them to Bangkok for verification. More tourists placed on a watchlist as investigators work with the US Secret Service to determine if the notes are counterfeit.

A number of tourists, including Russian nationals, have been placed on a watchlist in Phuket following an investigation into possible counterfeit US currency. Six $50 US bills were exchanged by a trader in Wichit on Saturday, which later could not be traded as they failed to pass authentication. Police on Monday raided the accommodation of a 53-year-old Russian woman and seized 38 further bills. Presently, the Secret Service at the US Embassy has been called in as efforts are made to confirm if the notes are either counterfeit or genuine.

Phuket police have launched an investigation into US dollar bills seized on Monday at a downtown currency exchange centre. At the same time, several foreign tourists, particularly Russian nationals, have been placed on an Immigration Bureau watch list.

The basis for the investigation was six $50 notes traded by a currency exchange trader in Wichit on Saturday. The person who tendered the currency was a 53-year-old Russian woman. Later, police identified her as Ms. Ruspashkova.

Russian woman exchanged US dollar bills at a low rate before police seized more at her accommodation

On Saturday, the Russian woman received ฿9,750 for the US notes, at a rate of ฿27.85 per dollar. Presently, the US dollar is valued at ฿33.96 in currency markets. However, foreign exchange vendors often offer a discounted rate.

Afterwards, a staff member at the exchange, Ms. Saowalkla, attempted to exchange the dollar bills at a bank but was informed they could be counterfeit.

Consequently, on Monday, Phuket police seized the US currency as evidence. Furthermore, police tracked down Ms. Ruspashkova at her accommodation on the holiday island, where they seized an additional thirty-eight $50 bills.

Meanwhile, police at Wichit Police Station have begun efforts to determine if the dollars now in their possession are genuine or counterfeit.

Police investigate seized dollar bills with forensic experts after inconsistent bank authentication results

Significantly, the notes taken from the Russian woman included 34 produced in 2017. Additionally, one was printed in 2019 while three originated from 2013.

Subsequently, police took the notes to Siam Commercial Bank in the town, where they received mixed results. Some of the money passed authentication, while other notes were rejected. However, the response to the notes was inconsistent.

Therefore, the police have requested assistance from the Forensic Science Division in Bangkok, the US Secret Service via the US Embassy and the main Siam Bank headquarters in the capital.

Uncertainty over 2017 US dollar bills leads Thai currency exchanges to refuse them amid fraud concerns

Currently, they are working to ascertain if the notes are genuine or counterfeit. Certainly, there are valid grounds for suspicion. Additionally, there has been global uncertainty about US dollar bills produced in 2017.

As a result, many currency exchange providers in Thailand will no longer accept these notes, nor will they pass muster on electronic counting and authentication machines.

Wichit police now await word from Bangkok regarding the status of the dollar bills. If confirmed counterfeit, they are prepared to take action against the Russian woman and her associates immediately.

