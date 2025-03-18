Voice of America shut down by Trump including its regional headquarters in Bangkok. Free rein for China

Trump shuts down Voice of America, including its Bangkok HQ, leaving China free to dominate the media narrative in Thailand and Southeast Asia. Critics warn the move will weaken US influence while giving Beijing unchecked control over regional news coverage.

One of US President Donald Trump’s latest initiatives is to shutter the Voice of America news network, including its sister radio stations. Over 1,300 staff have been given their marching orders, with contracts set to terminate at the end of March. Certainly, this impacts Thailand, as Bangkok was the regional headquarters for the influential media enterprise, employing journalists and reporting staff throughout the region. Even more significantly, a voice that had been essential to countering rising Chinese propaganda targeted at the kingdom is now possibly being silenced. In effect, China now has free rein to control the message in Thailand and Asia. Certainly, it is not clear yet if this is the end, but the prospects for the much-loved American news network now appear grim indeed.

Thailand and Southeast Asia are undeniably feeling the impact of the Trump administration’s cutbacks on federal government spending. Indeed, many observers are surprised by the extent of these cuts and their consequences. Moreover, Trump’s global retaliatory tariff regime is set to take effect after April 2nd.

The latter is widely regarded as an economic game changer on a global scale, particularly because it is a worldwide measure. Consequently, all foreign nations will have to recalibrate their tariff rates to maximise benefit—essentially a trade-off between allowing cheaper US imports and gaining maximum access to the $29.7 trillion US market.

Voice of America faces major layoffs as Trump slashes funding for US-backed international media networks

However, one of the most significant casualties of these spending cuts is the US government-sponsored news network, Voice of America (VOA). The network, which has operated for over 80 years, is now facing massive layoffs.

At length, up to 1,300 staff members have been informed that their contracts will terminate at the end of March 2025. This marks the end of an era, as VOA first began its operations in February 1942, shortly after the United States entered World War Two.

The cuts will affect all foreign government-funded media organisations, including Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia, and Radio Martí. The US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees these outlets, has been designated a nonessential government agency. This is in light of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Employees of these media organisations therefore received emails instructing them to stop coming to work. In addition, they are to return their press passes and office equipment.

VOA’s Southeast Asia bureau in Bangkok to close as part of White House cost-cutting measures in 2025

VOA’s headquarters for Southeast Asia is in Bangkok, operating from the US Embassy. This bureau is responsible for covering news across 20 countries in Southeast and South Asia. It also houses the Budget and Finance Office for South and East Asia. As a result, it processes payments for all contractor journalists.

In addition, it oversees VOA’s financial operations in Beijing, Seoul, and Islamabad. The bureau’s staff includes a chief correspondent, four locally engaged employees, and additional freelance contractors.

The White House has justified the move as a cost-cutting measure, arguing that taxpayer money should not be used to fund what it calls “extreme propaganda.”

Supporters of the cuts, including entrepreneur Elon Musk, echo this sentiment, claiming that government-funded media outlets are outdated and unnecessary. However, critics argue that these cuts severely undermine America’s ability to project its influence abroad, particularly in regions where media freedom is restricted.

Voice of America’s global shutdown raises concerns over US soft power and influence in authoritarian states

VOA has historically played a crucial role in countering authoritarian narratives. It first began broadcasting in German during World War Two to combat Nazi propaganda.

Over the decades, it expanded its reach, providing news in 49 languages to audiences across Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Indeed, the network’s content is accessed by over 361 million people weekly through television, radio, the internet, and social media.

In the 2024 fiscal year, VOA operated on a budget of $884 million and employed 3,500 people globally. Therefore, the average cost per staff member was $253,142. These figures emphasise VOA’s role in America’s soft power strategy—the ability to influence global opinion through media rather than military force.

VOA’s presence has been particularly strong in China, where USAGM data shows significant audience engagement despite restrictions on foreign media. Consequently, it is little wonder that Beijing on Tuesday congratulated the United States on the move.

VOA’s digital audience soars as Chinese-language services outperform global rivals in online engagement

VOA’s Chinese-language services attracted over 77 million views on its website. Furthermore, it showed a 72% increase in video views for the last period.

On social media platforms like X, VOA content has garnered over 198 million views. Certainly, this performance surpassed major global broadcasters such as the BBC, Germany’s DW and China’s state-run Global Times.

Similar growth trends have been observed in Iran and Russia.

The history of government-funded international broadcasting traces back to the early 20th century. The United States was one of the last major powers to establish an official international news service, only launching Voice of America in 1942.

Significantly, this was 15 years after the Netherlands pioneered state-sponsored broadcasting. Meanwhile, the Soviet Union had already established a massive multilingual radio network by 1930. Other countries, including Italy, England, France, Germany, and Japan, also developed state-run media services in the early 1930s. For the most part, they were used for nationalist and propaganda purposes.

Closure of US-backed media raises fears of rising Chinese and Russian influence in global news coverage

The closure of VOA and other USAGM outlets raises concerns about the future of America’s international media influence. Without these networks, critics argue that the US narrative will be shaped by others—undoubtedly by international rivals such as China and Russia.

VOA and Radio Free Asia have long provided a counterbalance to state-controlled media in countries like Myanmar, Cambodia, and Vietnam. In brief, they offered dissidents and activists a source of accurate, independent news.

VOA Director Michael Abramowitz lamented the shutdown, calling it an unprecedented blow to press freedom. “For the first time in 83 years, the storied Voice of America is being silenced,” he said.

He confirmed that nearly all 1,300 staff members had been placed on administrative leave, with contracts set to expire by the end of March.

Trump faces backlash over decision to defund US international broadcasters amid growing global tensions

Stephen Capus, the chief executive of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, also strongly criticised the decision. “The cancellation of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s grant agreement would be a massive gift to America’s enemies,” he said.

Reporters Without Borders condemned the move, describing it as a retreat from the US government’s long-standing role in promoting press freedom worldwide.

The cuts to USAGM have broader implications beyond journalism. These media outlets have been integral to US foreign policy—much like the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which has also had its budget eviscerated under the Trump administration.

Both agencies play critical roles in projecting American values abroad, particularly in regions where authoritarian regimes suppress independent media.

At the same time, Trump loyalists claimed the budgets were abused by left-wing activists. In brief, funding was diverted to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other leftist projects.

Future of Voice of America remains uncertain as officials consider restructuring amid China-US tensions

On the other hand, that claim is hard to justify given the balanced, pro-American coverage pushed by Voice of America. In short, it did not veer into leftist activism—unlike USAID, which undoubtedly did so.

Indeed, USAID itself was funding rival leftist media outlets across the world, including in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

It remains unclear whether this marks the permanent end of VOA. Some officials believe a restructured version of the agency could emerge, particularly as tensions between the US and China continue to rise.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed concerns about China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. He has hinted at potential efforts to reorganise USAGM or establish a new media strategy to counter Chinese state propaganda.

The situation remains fluid, with Congress and international observers closely monitoring the fallout. Regardless of the final outcome, the shutdown of VOA and its sister organisations represents a seismic shift in US public diplomacy.

