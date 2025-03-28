Thailand’s first cloned dog, a female bulldog named Phapang, was revived for ฿6 million. The dog, who died in 2023, recalls Thai commands after being cloned in South Korea, bringing back the special bond between the owner and her pet.

Thailand has received its first cloned dog, a female bulldog puppy owned by a woman in Ratchaburi. This week, she shared the story of how she brought her beloved bulldog bitch Phapang back to life. The operation cost her no less than ฿6 million ($177,000). However, for the dog owner, who already has 16 animals, it was worth every penny. This week, Ms. Kanjanrat Sakdigratanasiri explained how the cloned copy of her 9-year-old dog, who died in 2023, could still remember Thai commands after being brought from South Korea.

A 50-year-old Thai woman, Ms. Kanjanrat has defended her decision to clone her favourite dog, who died two years ago in 2023. Phapang died of Cushing’s Syndrome. In short, this is a disease where a dog produces too much cortisol, which develops into diabetes, loss of hair and a pot-bellied physique.

Indeed, the most common cause of the illness is a tumour which eventually kills the dog.

The disease sees most dogs die within two years with only 10% lasting 4 years even with treatment.

Despite having 16 other dogs, Ms. Kanjanrat felt a unique bond with Phapang and wanted to bring her back to life

Nonetheless, when Ms. Kanjanrat Sakdigratanasiri or Kai lost her favourite dog, she was inconsolable. That was despite the fact she had 16 other dogs. The 9-year-old female bulldog had found a special bond with her.

Indeed, this week she recalled our journey through a difficult part of her life with this dog, Phapang. In short, that was why she wanted to bring her back to life. Therefore, she approached top veterinary specialist Dr. Supasek Sonjitti.

Certainly, he made it clear that he was prepared to pay the fee between ฿5 million ($147k) or up to ฿6 million ($177k) to clone her favourite dog.

Previously, she had placed her Phapang in refrigeration for that purpose. In turn, Dr. Supasek had two critical questions. Firstly, if she died, who would care for the cloned dog? Secondly, was she prepared for the criticism and judgment that may follow such an act?

Ms. Kanjanrat’s will ensures the cloned dog will be cared for and she stand firm in her decision despite criticism

However, Ms. Kanjanrat explained that she had made a living directive for all her dogs. At the same time, she was quite certain she was doing the right thing.

What was wrong with recreating love if it causes no other person harm? At length, that satisfied Dr. Supasek who passed the case on to Associate Professor Dr. Hwang Woo Suk in South Korea.

After that, tissue and cells from her deceased dog’s ear were prepared and sent to South Korea. However, there were setbacks. Indeed, five puppies died with breathing difficulties.

Nevertheless, the team persevered and with genetic engineering, the sixth puppy survived the process. Subsequently, the puppy was reared and kept in South Korea for 4-5 months under observation.

Finally, when given the all-clear by Dr. Hwang, the new Phapang was delivered to Ratchaburi. Indeed Phapang was born again.

Cloned Phapang showed signs of recognition and recalls old commands despite slight physical differences

Afterwards, there was a moment of reckoning. One small difference is that the new dog did not have the same markings on the left ear.

However, Dr. Supasek had some good news. At the same time, there was a chance the new Phapang may have retained old memories.

When Ms. Kanjanrat or Kai saw the dog, she looked at her for one minute. After that, the dog showed signs of recognition. Indeed, she was amazed that the 5-month-old puppy could remember all of Phapang’s old Thai commands.

At this time, the businesswoman from Ban Pong in Ratchaburi is presently preparing to eventually bury the original Phapang. She already feels she has the beloved dog back in her life. Nonetheless, she has not made this move yet.

“Of course, I admit that many people think that what I chose to do goes against nature. Certainly, I accept different opinions. However, if you look at it from a scientific perspective, cloning is a scientific advancement. Therefore, if you look at it from my perspective, this is a way to bring back love without harming anyone. I want everyone to respect my decision as well. As for Phapang’s body that died, it is still kept in a refrigerator. At length, when the time is right, the body will be buried in this house.”

Cloning was not about wealth but emotional support, and Dr. Hwang waived the genetic engineering costs

Beyond the emotional connection, Ms. Kanjanrat pointed out that the cost of cloning Phapang was not merely financial. In particular, the emotional support Phapang had given her during difficult times made the expense justifiable in her eyes.

Some critics suggested she could have used the money to adopt multiple dogs. However, for her, it was about preserving the unique bond she had with Phapang.

Ms. Kanjanrat detailed that the cloning procedure itself cost more than ฿ 3 million ($88,315). Meanwhile, genetic engineering which normally would exceed ฿20 million ($588,755), was waived by Dr. Hwang. He was particularly moved by Ms. Kanjanrat’s devotion to her pet.

At length, the process took more than a year. Indeed it involved meticulous genetic engineering to overcome the early failures.

As the first cloned French Bulldog in Thailand, the new Phapang remains a scientific milestone.

Undoubtedly, it raises ethical questions about the implications of cloning beloved pets. While some view it as unnatural, others, like Kai, see it differently.

Significantly, she sees it as a testament to the advancement of veterinary science and the unique companionship of dogs.

Further reading:

Underworld surrogacy trade exposed, man arrested for smuggling semen from Thailand into Laos

Thai Chinese criminal matriarch has built a safe empire and legitimate fortune for her three Thai children

Chinese student here only 20 days kidnapped, tortured and murdered by evil gang from China here as tourists

Fear-mongering, fake news and disinformation being stoked in China against visiting Thailand

Chinese tourists arrested on kidnapping and extortion charges insist they are innocent

Police defend Pattaya search warrant raid which saw two officers shot with Chinese man arrested and charged

Chinese man linked to organised crime arrested at luxury Pattaya mansion after shooting policemen

Illegal lending app run by Chinese staff charging up to 20% interest per week taken out by immigration police

Four Chinese men arrested after hideous murder of a Chinese tourist and his wife last Monday night

A Chinese woman seeks death penalty for husband who tried to murder her in Thailand by pushing her off a cliff