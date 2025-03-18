Crackdown on vaping and e cigs as PM Paetongtarn visits Bang Bua Thong following ฿130 million seizure

PM Paetongtarn vows to eradicate vaping and e-cigarette sales after ฿130 million seizure in Bang Bua Thong. Authorities crack down on smuggling networks as the government warns of links between smoking and illicit drug use among young people.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday vowed that her government would completely outlaw and crack down on e-cigarette smoking. The PM spoke of the dangers of the habit, especially in light of the use of vaping to imbibe ketamine and other illicit narcotics. Ms Paetongtarn was in Bang Bua Thong in Nonthaburi after a police operation which netted 260,000 vaping appliances with a cost value of ฿130 million. She was joined by senior police officers. These included Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom. She promised all retailers of vapes and e-cigarettes would be eliminated in a vast government crackdown being pursued by state agencies.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasised on Tuesday the government’s policy of cracking down on the use of e-cigarettes and vaping. At length, the PM was visiting a warehouse in Bang Bua Thong in Nonthaburi province.

Previously, a police operation led by the Provincial Police Region One and the Metropolitan Police Bureau had raided 10 separate locations. Certainly, a huge quantity of e-cigarettes were seized in the raids.

Indeed, some of these were on hand on Tuesday at 11.40 am the PM inspected the products. Afterwards, police revealed that in this operation alone 260,000 items had been seized with a cost value of ฿130 million.

PM highlights the dangers of e-cigarette smoking and its increasing connection to illicit drug consumption

Ms. Paetongtarn explained that each vaping device was worth ฿500 but sold on the market for a lot more.

Certainly, the PM underlined her government’s commitment to stamping out the craze among young people in Thailand. For instance, Ms Paetongtarn warned that e-cigarette smoking was increasingly linked to exotic drug use. In particular, users were likely to imbibe ketamine and other narcotics as their taste progressed.

Undeniably, the combination of ketamine and vaping is a particularly disturbing phenomenon in Thailand’s nightlife world right now.

Meanwhile, it is also extremely dangerous, as PM Paetongtarn alluded to on Tuesday.

The young PM warned that e-cigarette smoking was highly addictive and at the same time, harmful.

Basically, the PM warned that the fad was undeniably a gateway to drugs. Indeed, she emphasised to reporters that there were many documented cases of deaths resulting from such use.

Government intensifies crackdown on e-cigarette makers, smugglers and illegal distribution networks

In the meantime, Ms. Paetongtarn assured the press she was pleased by the results and progress of the war on drugs.

The Prime Minister was accompanied on her trip by senior police commanders. In particular, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, the Metropolitan Police Bureau chief. In addition, there was a posse of reporters which threw questions at Ms. Paetongtarn.

For example, she was asked to clarify that there was common confusion about the people’s understanding of the legality relating to cigarette use. Certainly, Ms. Paetongtarn agreed that further clarity was required. Indeed, that may require further legislation.

She told reporters that at this time the government was going after large manufacturers of such products. At the same time, those smuggling vaping products are particularly being targeted.

The government nevertheless will get its message across to dampen demand.

Authorities investigate warehouse linked to seized e-cigarettes amid ongoing operations against smuggling

At length, in relation to the smuggling and distribution operations amassed in recent days two arrest warrants had been issued. One person was in custody while another was still at large.

PM Paetongtarn was particularly asked about the location of the warehouse. Certainly, it was situated right behind the back of Bang Bua Police Station. She replied that the facility was normally securely locked and therefore would not have drawn police attention.

Furthermore, reporters questioned her on the ownership of the facility. At length, it is believed to be the wife of a policeman.

After that, Police Lieutenant General Siam intervened. He clarified firstly that the owner was the ex-wife of a policeman and secondly that she was unaware of any wrongdoing. In brief, she had simply rented the facility out.

Ms. Paetongtarn had previously told reporters that the Ministry of Education and the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) were being involved in the issue. In short, the government wants to make the law perfectly clear to teachers, professors and students. E-Cigarette smoking is illegal and will not be tolerated.

Government ensures all seized e-cigarettes will be destroyed to prevent illegal redistribution in markets

Later she was asked by reporters about the possibility of the vast number of e-cigarettes being redistributed after the seizures. Ms. Paetongtarn clarified that all stock seized had been counted, documented and would be destroyed.

“Don’t worry, it is the duty of the Prime Minister and the government to create clarity. However, the public must help. If the public knows that it is against the law, please avoid it. We have counted the number of pieces. Destruction will prevent dangerous substances from coming out,” the PM explained.

Reporters were told that this operation will also see the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) deployed to pursue financial trails between those implicated in the distribution centre and smaller retailers.

At length, the entire distribution network will be smashed and those illegally retailing the products pursued by the police.

Customs Department joins crackdown as authorities trace financial links behind e-cigarette smuggling rings

In addition, she confirmed that the Customs Department will be involved in this operation. Moreover, it was revealed that one of the warehouses initially raided was near Laem Chabang Port.

Therefore the background of this consignment of imported or smuggled products would be forensically examined.

Indeed, the scale of this network was vast with widespread distribution throughout the kingdom. In addition, the products are sold on countless websites and LINE groups.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn said that since this campaign was launched over 800,000 e-cigarettes have been seized with a total value of ฿200 million.

