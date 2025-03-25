Horrific car accident in Buriram kills two young girls on a motorbike. Driver denies reports of a child at wheel, but police confirm charges for reckless driving causing death. Tensions rise as conflicting stories and lack of footage fuel local concerns.

Locals in the Thung Wang Subdistrict of Satuek in Buriram were left divided on Saturday when two young girls died in a horrific car accident. Both girls were riding a motorbike on its own side of the road when it was hit by a red Fortuner SUV. Significantly, it was widely reported afterwards that the accident had been caused by the car’s driver letting her child play at the steering wheel. Nonetheless, by Sunday, the car’s driver, Ms. Pirun, categorically rejected this understanding. Afterwards, it was revealed that the dashboard camera facility on the vehicle had not been working.

Therefore, no video or audio footage of the accident was available. Despite this, however, the deputy investigation chief at Satuek Police Station has insisted that the case against the SUV driver is already solid. Nonetheless, the situation has sparked unease among villagers where the two little girls lived and among their families.

Police in Buriram moved on Monday to allay growing local concerns about the police investigation into the deaths of the two children in a horrific road traffic accident.

At length, the accident occurred at 6 pm on Saturday, March 22nd. In short, the location was the 2-lane Satuek-Non Champa road in Ban Yang Ngam near Thung Wang Subdistrict of Satuek in Buriram.

The driver of a red and black Fortuner SUV was 43-year-old Ms. Pirun from the Satuek district. Previously, she was driving the car with her 12-year-old son and a 2-year-old.

False story about a child playing with steering wheel spreads, further complicating investigation into crash

Nonetheless, a story emerged on Sunday that she had been playing with the 2-year-old whose hands were on the steering wheel. Certainly, it is not known where this story came from. Nonetheless, it was widely reported and broadcast by local media.

In particular, it was picked up by friends and family of the deceased in the accident. Subsequently, Ms. Pirun’s vehicle crossed the roadway and smashed into a motorbike carrying two young girls.

They have been identified as 13-year-old Niong Money and her sister Nong Namo, who was only nine years old. Indeed, both girls died instantly as the motorbike was utterly destroyed.

Such was the force of the impact that the front wheel was twisted and smashed into the bike’s inner workings. At the same time, the Fortuner ended up in a ravine. Nevertheless, on Sunday, Ms. Pirun insisted that reports of her child playing at the steering wheel were untrue.

Driver denies child was at the wheel, but admits someone approached after the accident to check on the scene

“At first, I thought it was a dream. When the airbag hit my face, I realized it was real. I confirm that my son did not touch the steering wheel as reported in the news. Regarding reports that someone approached me after the incident, I acknowledge that it was true. I will stick to what I am saying now,” Ms. Pirun said.

In addition, she revealed that the car’s dashboard camera did not record images or audio of the crash. Despite this, she showed reporters evidence that the recording device still had space.

However, this was limited, with the memory having only 938 MB left. Ms. Pirun promised to compensate the family of the girls. Indeed, she revealed that between compulsory and voluntary insurance, ฿3 million would be available.

At the same time, she attended funeral services over the weekend where she offered her respects and apologies to the father and grandmother of the pair. Later, grieving relatives just looked at her but did not verbally respond.

Father of the deceased girls expresses dissatisfaction with lack of footage, raising doubts about accident details

On Monday, at a funeral service for the two young children, their father spoke to reporters. Kamsan Wangam told how he hurried back from work upon hearing about the fate of his young daughters.

Firstly, he acknowledged that Ms. Pirun’s family had been supportive during this time for his family. Nevertheless, he was less satisfied that footage of the accident was not being made available.

Indeed, locals have expressed concerns about the situation. For instance, it has been suggested that the car’s owner and driver had been advised by some unknown strategist in the matter.

Certainly, Mr. Kamsan reported that all he heard after the accident was that it was caused by the driver playing with her two-year-old at the wheel. Indeed, he heard this from all the villagers he met.

Contradictory accounts emerge about the crash, with some questioning whether the driver was speeding

In contrast, Ms. Pirun insists that her 2-year-old was in a baby seat behind her. Furthermore, she claims there was a curve in the road and she lost control of her vehicle.

Before that, she maintained she was only driving at 70-80 km per hour. Therefore, the accident came as a horrific shock to her, quite out of the blue.

Afterwards, reporters spoke with Rian Pinet, the headman of the village. He told reporters that villagers had clips of this being reported as news. In addition, he insisted that he did not believe the Fortuner was travelling at just 70-80 km per hour.

Firstly, how did it subsequently end up so far away in a ravine? Secondly, the damage inflicted on the motorbike by the impact was extraordinary.

Indeed, the motorbike was mangled in the resultant collision. Mr. Rian described the front wheel as folded in. In turn, he suggested that the woman who was driving had been coached by someone on what to say.

Certainly, the headman was aware that Ms. Pirun was determined to provide help and assistance to the family. Nonetheless, he felt the family was not quite sure of the circumstances at that time.

Police confirm charges against driver, stating dashcam footage is not essential for the case’s resolution

Lieutenant Colonel Wattana Mangam, the deputy chief investigator at Satuek Police Station, confirmed that the driver, Ms. Pirun, had acknowledged the charges filed against her.

These include reckless driving causing death. Undoubtedly, Ms. Pirun was in the wrong as her vehicle had crossed over onto the other side of the road.

The senior officer explained that the dashboard footage was not critical to this case.

At this time, police are satisfied that they have a solid case against the driver. Meanwhile, they are ready to facilitate the course of justice between all parties concerned.

