A British executive died after a late-hours clash with bouncers at a Bangkok karaoke bar. CCTV shows him running before the fatal altercation. Police suspect drugs, not alcohol but await toxicology results. Two bouncers were charged but denied any malicious intent.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau is investigating an incident in the early hours of Monday morning in which a 28-year-old UK business executive lost his life. Police from Bang Pho Police Station were called to the scene after 2 am on Monday morning. They found the body of 28-year-old Nicholas Weir and immediately summoned emergency services. Initial attempts to revive the man failed. Previously, he had been embroiled in a physical altercation with two bouncers from a local karaoke club. Nonetheless, police cannot make sense of the situation at first glance because the UK man did not appear intoxicated and allegedly, the nightclub bouncer denied any malicious intent.

Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, has ordered priority to be given to the fatal incident early on Monday morning. At length, it involves to the death the 28-year-old British man on holiday in Thailand. Police have confirmed he was involved in an altercation with two karaoke club bouncers. At this time they are awaiting autopsy results and a toxicology report.

In short, the incident occurred just after 2 am. Previously, Mr Nicholas Weir, a company manager in Surrey, had tried unsuccessfully to gain access to the venue.

British man seen running before the altercation with nightclub bouncers that led to his sudden death

Before that, he was seen running across the Phibunsongkhram Bridge. Afterwards, he was spotted again jogging briskly along Pracharat Sai 1 Road. Certainly, he was on his way to the club off a side street.

However, he was denied entry by one of the bouncers on duty.

This man has been identified by police as 29-year-old Mr Boonchu.

Meanwhile, after being refused entry, the UK man, not normally known to be prone to aggression, hurled abuse at the establishment. In turn, he proceeded on his way, running back along the same route.

Afterwards, Mr Boonchu emerged from the club along with a 32-year-old bouncer identified as Mr Phurinat. Notably, these men took a Yamaha Nuovo motorbike and followed the British man.

Police later observed CCTV footage as the bouncers overtook Mr Weir running and pulled across his path.

CCTV footage shows bouncers pursuing a British man before a confrontation that led to his tragic demise

After that, police were told that they asked the man what his business was. In particular, Mr Phurinat asked, “Is there anything I can help you with?”

Certainly, both men told police that this angered Mr Weir.

Indeed, CCTV footage shows him jumping on the motorbike. Meanwhile, the bouncers claimed they were trying to communicate with the British man. For instance, they claim they tried to show him a translator app.

However, he tried to snatch the smartphone from one of their hands. At length, at some point, Mr Weir tried to steal the motorbike. Significantly, following that, the men tried to physically restrain Mr Weir.

He subsequently fell to the ground. One man was on top of him while another tried to control his upper body. Finally, they rolled him over to one side. Certainly, they told police that it was at this point the foreign man froze.

Police inquiry focuses on restraint used by bouncers after a British man collapses and becomes unresponsive

Meanwhile, police have been briefing reporters.

An thorough investigation is underway, handled by Bang Pho Police Station. Deputy Investigations Chief, Police Lieutenant Colonel Apichai Hwanjit, is leading the inquiry.

“Mr Boonchu locked his arms and pressed his head down on his torso, causing the torso to lie sideways until the foreigner became still,” he explained. “We are unsure if there was any pressure applied during the fall that caused the death, so we are waiting for the forensic results.”

Certainly, a key aspect of this investigation is the toxicology report that has been ordered on Mr Weir. In addition, an autopsy report is routine and indeed critical to this investigation.

For instance, police are adamant that the man was not drunk or intoxicated with alcohol. At the same time, they suspect he was under the influence of some substance, perhaps narcotics.

They are particularly impressed by the young man’s running and walking. Certainly, at all times, he kept to a straight line. In brief, they believe that would have been impossible for a man under the influence of alcohol.

In the meantime, the toxicology report will take seven days.

Toxicology report ordered as police suspect drugs, not alcohol, may explain erratic behaviour before death

Nevertheless, the two bouncers, Mr Boonchu and Mr Phurinat, have been charged with assault causing death. In turn, they deny the charge, claiming they were only communicating with the English man.

Afterwards, they claim they were only dealing with an attempt to seize their motorbike.

Emergency services responded to the scene swiftly and were on-site at 2:20 am on Monday morning. Indeed, the whole incident took place in the space of 30 minutes.

Notably, the two bouncers involved in the altercation deny any malicious intent.

Certainly, police are baffled by the sequence of events. Police Lieutenant Colonel Apichai confirmed that it was clear that the young man was creating a scene and commotion.

“Presently, we are waiting for the forensic results. In turn, this will determine whether the deceased was intoxicated or under the influence of any substances. It is crucial for the case to ensure clarity. Therefore, we are waiting for the blood test results to check for drugs or alcohol. Certainly, from the CCTV footage, he did not appear to be in a typical state of drunkenness.”

“He was running, shouting and causing a commotion, but he wasn’t completely out of control. However, he ran in a straight line, not stumbling like someone who is drunk.”

Bouncers charged with assault causing death as police await forensic results to confirm the cause of the incident

At the same time, police confirmed that the young man was involved in a physical struggle with the two nightclub bouncers. Nevertheless, much hinges on the medical analysis.

Meanwhile, reporters in Thailand have spoken to a close friend of Mr Weir.

Undeniably, he was in a state of shock about what he had heard.

“I didn’t know. That was not in his character at all. He was so polite, the nicest guy. I can’t believe it. Indeed, I can’t process this. Certainly, I knew he was in Thailand. I messaged him yesterday but haven’t heard back from him.”

Friends of British man in shock as they recall him as polite and respectful, not prone to aggression

Nicholas Weir was a privately educated young man who attended the International School of Brussels. Later, he studied at Leeds University.

He had recently taken time off to holiday in Thailand from his business career.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau on Monday confirmed that the UK Embassy has been informed. In the meantime, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office issued a statement saying they were assisting a family after the death of a British man.

Further reading:

UK man sees dream Thai holiday end in a prison hell hole. Says he never did drugs but somehow went mad

UK Tik Toker tells fans from her Bangkok prison hell hole her videos were all a pack of lies, a joke

23-year-old Russian beauty queen being held in a Thai prison after overstaying her visa by 10 days in Pattaya

UK man’s survival story after Bangkok IDC hell hole ordeal spotlights the issue of imprisoned Uyghurs

Tragic death of Uyghur Muslim in Immigration detention raises case of 50 men seeking asylum from China

Visitors warned of the deadly danger of working in Thailand without a proper visa and valid work permit

Crackdown on illegal foreigners sees American teacher arrested in class and Russian at his restaurant lunch

Immigration boss warns that a new crackdown on foreigners flouting Thai laws has begun

UK man claims FBI investigating the death of 41-year-old American held at Thai immigration jail in May