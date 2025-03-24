PM Paetongtarn faces censure over tax affairs as opposition MPs question inheritance tax, interest relief on her disclosed assets while criticising her government’s economic policies and financial management in a heated parliamentary debate.

The opening of Monday’s censure debate in parliament certainly landed a blow on the 38-year-old Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who entered the parliament building looking decidedly nervous. In particular, the sharpest and most devastating blows came from the Palang Pracharat Party, including a devastating opening speech by elderly party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan. This was followed by a contribution from Palang Pracharat Party Phetchabun MP, who raised questions about Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s tax declarations before the house. In particular, this concerned unpaid tax on interest payment concessions for her family’s financial arrangements and gifts or transfers without paying inheritance tax.

The censure opened in parliament on Monday morning and within an hour, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was already under fire. Indeed, it was the Palang Pracharat Party led by former Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan that appeared to inflict the greatest damage.

Earlier, a tense Ms. Paetongtarn flanked by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai entered the parliament building. Ms. Paetongtarn admitted she was up before her alarm clock on Monday morning. Certainly, she had just spoken to her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Prime Minister admits to pre-debate nerves after receiving advice from Thaksin the night before

Indeed, he had visited her last night at home to ensure she was fully prepared and to offer his full support. She told reporters she had just hung up the phone to him.

Afterwards, the debate started late with Pheu Thai Party MPs being able to arrive. Nevertheless, the People’s Party was already in the chamber. After that, there were a few incidents where time was lost. People’s Party list MP Ms. Wanwipa Maison drew attention to the work conditions of parliamentary staff.

For instance, the workers were only paid overtime up to 8.30 pm at night. After that, the working staff in parliament were unpaid. In turn, a Pheu Thai Party MP raised another red herring, Mr. Adhisorn Piangket, who spoke about the colour and beneficial impact of democratic debate.

“Today’s debate, may you have good luck and be colourful,” he opened. He was about to launch into an exposition calling for a constructive atmosphere when he was cut off by the opposition chief whip.

Finally, at 8.30 pm, the debate commenced chaired by House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha.

At length, it was opened by People’s Party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, also known as Teng.

Mr. Nattapong’s attack on the government was one of lost opportunity. He particularly suggested that if some fell asleep in May 2023 after the last General Election, they would be shocked to discover nothing has changed.

Opposition leader slams government for lost opportunities and lack of political change since 2023

Certainly, the speech hit all the talking points. However, there was nothing new. In essence, Mr. Nattapong described the government of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as a continuation of the coup era government.

Previously, it had been described as scaffolding to prop up the former junta government. That may have been under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

However, now the government was a fully merged enterprise between the old coup parties and the Pheu Thai Party. In particular, he referred to Ms. Paetongtarn being asked about the benefits of such a deal before the election.

Responding, she had said, “Oh, I’ll get my father back.” In summary, this was the whole purpose of the government now directing Thailand.

Mr. Nattapong described a government catering for capitalist groups and benefiting only the top 1% in Thailand. At the same time, Thailand’s world rankings for democracy and fair government have declined since the coup government.

At length, he cited the government’s recent repatriation of Uighurs to China as a particularly damaging act for the kingdom’s credibility and confidence in the wider world.

Opposition criticises the special treatment of Thaksin and questions prime minister’s lack of engagement

Certainly, he rebuked the special treatment of Mr. Thaksin while a state prisoner on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital in Bangkok. In short, he said it had improperly undermined the rule of law in the country.

In one scathing moment, he referenced Mr. Thaksin playing golf with fossil and oil industry executives. Indeed, he cited this as evidence as to how the kingdom is presently being governed.

Certainly, a theme of Mr. Nattapong’s speech was that the young Prime Minister appeared to lack engagement with the country’s affairs. For example, he referred to her being questioned by her reporters about the strong baht. However, her response was to wave and say, “Happy Christmas.”

Certainly, Ms. Paetongtarn lacked the qualifications and experience to lead Thailand. Indeed, she appeared to float over the government’s day-to-day operations.

At the same time, what Mr. Nattapong referred to as the ‘real prime minister’ laid out new policies and directions outside the confines of Government House. This form of dual prime ministerial government was damaging and no way to carry on.

People’s Party questions Paetongtarn’s authority and criticises government formation under Thaksin

“In addition, she voluntarily allowed her family members to lead her to act or refrain from acting. In the meantime, her family relation is the real prime minister. She is not responsible for the exercise of any power.

From such behaviour, if the said person is allowed to continue to administer the country, it will result in damage. Certainly, damage the people will find difficult to remedy,” declared Mr. Nattapong.

After that came a memorable speech from Palang Pracharat Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan. At the same time, it ended with perhaps a key moment in the debate when we heard Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s first response.

General Prawit delivers a scathing critique of the prime minister’s economic and security policies

Allotted 10 minutes, General Prawit spoke despite efforts by Pheu Thai MPs to stop him. Particularly, they referenced his lack of attendance in the House previously. At length, these were overruled by Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor Matha.

Firstly, General Prawit criticised the country’s economic performance. Previously, he used to think that with her education and business experience, Prime Minister Paetongtarn may have brought something bright to the table. Nonetheless, that is not what has happened.

Prawit slams government’s economic policies and warns of growing debt and poor financial management

Thailand’s GDP lagged other Asean countries. Household debt was as high as 104%, while her government pushed ahead with the ฿10,000 handouts despite strong advice from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Indeed, that money should have been used on other regenerating projects.

At the same time, this is how Thailand’s economy has failed to be in the vanguard of the Asean community. Certainly, it was presently placed last. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister seemed clueless on how to solve the problem.

Opposition demands answers over taxation and potential violations linked to Paetongtarn’s asset declarations

Afterwards, Ms. Paetongtarn rose and looked at her watch. Certainly, this was a reference to General Prawit’s personal history with watches. In turn, she said that the MP had spoken for 10 minutes and what he had said was not true.

Notably, this remark mimicked a reply by General Prawit to parliament during another debate in 2021. The Prime Minister smiled and resumed her seat.

Significantly, perhaps the most devastating speaker yet as far as the Prime Minister’s reputation was concerned was Ms. Pimporn Phonphruethiphan, the Phetchabun MP for Palang Pracharat Party.

In short, she referred to Ms. Paetongtarn’s recent asset declarations to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). Particularly, the sale of shares in the Alpine Golf Company.

In turn, she questioned if any income from such a sale or transfers had been declared. Furthermore, she referred to ฿4.434 billion in liability or promissory notes signed by the Prime Minister to family members.

Opposition questions the prime minister over undisclosed income and financial transactions

In particular, she wanted to know if there was interest charged or not. Either way, it was clear that Ms. Paetongtarn enjoyed the benefit of such funds.

Therefore, she cited the Revenue Code, Sections 39 and 40 (5). Basically, she was suggesting that income should have been declared and the appropriate tax paid on it.

Furthermore, she raised concerns that no property rental income tax returns had been divulged among Ms. Paetongtarn’s papers. Certainly, this may be a violation of Section 50(9) of the Constitution relating to the duty of citizens to pay taxes.

Meanwhile, Ms. Pimporn accepted that such failures can later be remedied with the payment of fines and a later return where these are due. However, she suggested it showed a bad example to the country. Indeed, such carelessness could be dangerous on a wider level in the administration of its affairs.

At the same time, the potential ฿132 million tax due on loans received without interest would benefit a lot of poor people.

People’s Party MP raises inheritance tax concerns with severe implications for government credibility

Afterwards, the tax issue was taken up with devastating effect by Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn of the People’s Party. Firstly, he asserted that Ms. Paetongtarn should have been liable to pay ฿218.7 million in inheritance tax.

In addition, there was no interest payable on nine promissory notes for funds supplied by her family.

Indeed, the avoided inheritance tax would have fed many poor children and senior citizens through government welfare schemes.

Significantly, it was equal to about 14% of the total amount of inheritance tax collected nationwide last year,” the People’s Party MP said. “Should such a tax evader be allowed to proudly be prime minister?”

Further reading:

Prime Minister Paetongtarn is in the hot seat. Opposition targets the young leader in censure debate

New DSI evidence sees Election Commission open investigation into 2024 Senate election suspicions

DSI panel to decide on a criminal probe into the 2024 Senate election which could spark political crisis

Senators are up in arms about Department of Special Investigation (DSI) probe into the 2024 election

New Senate heads for parliament as Election result is confirmed by the country’s oversight agency

Huge ‘unofficial’ victory for Bhumjaithai in Senate election with new poll showing only 2.2% support

Constitutional Court update: Senate race gets the all clear while PM and Move Forward must wait til July

Political maelstrom may be unleashed in June with potential crises brewing and coming to a climax

Wissanu is back in government service as the aura of political instability returned to Thailand this week

PM survives Constitutional Court’s call in a close run thing raising real questions over his future