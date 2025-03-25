German arrested by Immigration Bureau entered Thailand illegally last year after previous deportation

A German man previously deported from Thailand was arrested in Phang-nga after re-entering illegally from Malaysia. He had returned last July to be with his dying mother but remained after her passing. He was caught trying to flee through a window.

A German man who returned to Thailand illegally last July to be with his dying mother has been arrested in Phang-nga. Previously, the 69-year-old identified by Immigration Bureau police as Mr. Reiner had been deported from the kingdom and was barred from reentry. However, he managed to enter the kingdom illegally from Malaysia. On Monday, he was apprehended by officers as he tried to escape through a back door window of his residence in the Thai Muang district of the province.

A 64-year-old German man was arrested in Phang-nga province on Monday for entering Thailand illegally and having no legal basis to be there. Furthermore, it was revealed that the man, identified as Reiner, had previously been deported from Thailand.

On Monday, as Immigration Bureau officers approached his home in the Tha Muang district of the province, the intrepid German attempted to elude them. Indeed, he was only caught by trained officers who secured the back of the house.

German man escapes through window but is caught by police after illegal return to Thailand from Malaysia

Nevertheless, he managed to get out through the window but was then run down by police.

At length, he was previously deported from the kingdom. However, Mr. Reiner was determined to return to be with an ailing mother who was dying in Thailand. Therefore, he flew to Malaysia on the 4th of July last year. After that, he flew to Penang and there hired a long-tail boat.

At length, he landed in Thailand illegally. In turn, he used bus routes to reach Tha Muang. In the meantime, his beloved mother had passed away in November. However, the German told officers that he did not yet feel like returning to Germany, so he remained.

Police later confirmed his story from his passport. It had entry marks from Malaysian immigration but no stamp from Thai authorities.

German man faces second deportation from Thailand after illegal entry to remain following mother’s death

Certainly, Mr. Reiner now faces being deported from Thailand a second time. In addition, he faces criminal prosecution before the courts for entering the kingdom illegally last July.

At this time, it is not clear just who Mr. Reiner is nor his background, in particular why he was originally deported from Thailand.

The Immigration Bureau is presently in the midst of a crackdown across the kingdom. It comes with a growing threat of infiltration by undocumented aliens into the country, in particular people entering without documentation who often end up in call centres in Thailand and across its borders in Cambodia and Myanmar.

