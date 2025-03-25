Naked Dutch tourist runs wild in Krabi hotel, terrifying guests before tumbling down stairs and injuring himself. Police restrained the agitated man, believing he was hallucinating on drugs or alcohol, before having him taken to hospital for assessment.

A 51-year-old Dutch tourist was forcibly restrained by police at his Krabi hotel on Monday, March 24. At length, police believed he was hallucinating on either drugs, alcohol, or both. The European ran naked through the hotel before finally falling and injuring himself as he tumbled down a flight of stairs. Police were later called to the scene and had the man bound to a stretcher and taken to Krabi Hospital so that his medical condition could be assessed.

Police in the idyllic holiday hotspot of Krabi were forced to intervene on Monday to deal with an out-of-control Dutch tourist. Indeed, this is just the latest in a consecutive roll of stories featuring foreign tourists in Thailand engaged in misadventure.

On Monday afternoon, a Krabi hotel located on Chao Fah Road in the seaside town was forced to call on police. At length, a 51-year-old naked Dutchman was running berserk throughout the hotel.

Naked Dutch tourist causes chaos in Krabi hotel before falling down stairs and injuring himself badly

Finally, his fit and crazy antics caused him to have an accident. Indeed, he fell down a stairway, injuring himself. After that, he retreated to his bedroom but remained in an agitated state.

Before police were called, the man, identified as Ronald Hillmar, went shouting and screaming around the hotel premises. Certainly, he created pandemonium throughout the establishment while frightening and intimidating both staff and other guests.

Despite staff trying to calm him and get him to show some respect, he appeared enraged. Therefore, police had to be summoned.

Previously, Mr Hillmar had only checked in that morning. At length, he was scheduled to check out later in the day before he lost control of himself.

Police restrained the Dutch tourist in Krabi after he shouted abuse and refused to cooperate with officials

In the meantime, he had returned to his room by the time police arrived. Nonetheless, they gained access, while at the same time, the naked man shouted and hurled abuse at them.

Certainly, police could see clearly the man was badly battered and bruised from his fall.

Firstly, the police convinced the man to get dressed. However, he refused all entreaties to come with them to get treatment at the hospital.

Afterwards, police called the emergency services and forcibly strapped Mr Hillmar onto a stretcher.

He was then taken to Krabi Hospital, where his medical condition could be assessed by professionals.

In summary, police believe that the tourist was suffering from the hallucinatory effects of drugs, perhaps combined with alcohol.

Further reading:

UK man sees dream Thai holiday end in a prison hell hole. Says he never did drugs but somehow went mad

UK Tik Toker tells fans from her Bangkok prison hell hole her videos were all a pack of lies, a joke

23-year-old Russian beauty queen being held in a Thai prison after overstaying her visa by 10 days in Pattaya

UK man’s survival story after Bangkok IDC hell hole ordeal spotlights the issue of imprisoned Uyghurs

Tragic death of Uyghur Muslim in Immigration detention raises case of 50 men seeking asylum from China

Visitors warned of the deadly danger of working in Thailand without a proper visa and valid work permit

Crackdown on illegal foreigners sees American teacher arrested in class and Russian at his restaurant lunch

Immigration boss warns that a new crackdown on foreigners flouting Thai laws has begun

UK man claims FBI investigating the death of 41-year-old American held at Thai immigration jail in May