Bangkok expressway set to reopen Thursday after collapse killed six and injured 24. Furious PM orders urgent probe, contractor fined ฿16M daily. Disaster follows a similar deadly crash in November, sparking fresh concerns over Thailand’s infrastructure safety.

As the Maha Nakhon Expressway prepares to reopen on Thursday morning, the death toll from last Saturday’s motorway construction disaster has risen to six, with twenty-four injured. On Monday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was scathing in her assessment. The government has ordered a special investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). In the meantime, the contractor is suspended for 14 days, with a daily penalty of ฿16 million being imposed. This disaster, along with a similar incident in Samut Sakhon last November, raises questions about safety and practices on Thailand’s infrastructure projects.

The Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, which was closed on Saturday due to an overnight construction disaster, is set to reopen on Thursday morning.

Certainly, it will come as a relief to Bangkok’s long-suffering car drivers. At length, the expressway was one of the capital’s main arteries. At the same time, Bangkok’s interurban roadways are already congested enough at peak times.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, contractors said that they had cleared the lower part of the motorway. In addition, a destroyed section of the overhead road will be fully repaired in a month.

Expressway Authority fast-tracks repairs and confirms early reopening following site inspection

The work on cleaning up the site has been expedited to allow traffic to resume on Thursday, March 20, from 6 a.m. The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has been overseeing the clearance and repair work, ensuring that the road is safe for public use.

At 10:30 p.m. on March 18, EXAT Governor Surachet Laopoolsuk and his team inspected the progress at the Dao Khanong toll booth. After reviewing the site, he confirmed that significant progress had been made in demolishing the damaged structure.

Indeed, the clearance of debris and restoration of traffic lanes was expected to be completed by March 19. However, an inspection by the Engineering Council and its committee will take place before reopening.

Consequently, EXAT decided to open the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway significantly earlier than originally scheduled.

Contractors fined ฿16 million per day as expressway repairs are expected to take up to 30 days

Meanwhile, the outbound elevated road that collapsed will undergo extensive repairs. The estimated timeline for completion is within 30 days. Nevertheless, contractors hope it can be finished even earlier.

In addition, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has assured that compensation will be provided to victims’ families. The deceased could receive more than ฿1 million in compensation, depending on legal provisions.

In the meantime, the building contractor responsible for the construction has been suspended for 14 days. This will cost the firm dearly in light of a fine of ฿16 million per day.

Officials have confirmed an investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway. At the same time, a police investigation is underway. If negligence is found, those responsible will face legal prosecution in addition to criminal charges.

Prime Minister demands urgent action and legal accountability after deadly expressway collapse

On Monday, speaking from the Green Room of the Thai Khu Fah Building within the Government House, Deputy Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed frustration and annoyance at what had happened.

The PM directed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungruangkit to take urgent steps to address the matter.

“Minister Suriya has already said that the construction of Rama II Bridge must be completed, but that is one thing. But what is more important is the safety of our people. Such a loss should not happen again,” she declared.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also demanded strong action. She called for those negligent to be held criminally responsible. “The government is not indifferent. It must take serious responsibility for this issue, both in terms of legal action and compensation. There must be clear and urgent measures.”

Deadly collapse on Bangkok motorway raises fresh concerns over Thailand’s infrastructure safety

The disaster followed a similar overnight collapse in November on the same road near Samut Sakhon. Indeed, six people also lost their lives in that disaster. This raises concerns about the safety of ongoing infrastructure projects in the city.

The Rama 2 expressway project, linking the Thai capital and main arteries to the nation, has been plagued by safety issues.

Since 2018, the project has resulted in 143 deaths and 1,441 injuries. These figures account only for officially reported incidents, with the total number of accidents reaching 2,242.

An inspection of the site will take place on Wednesday before the road opens. In brief, the motorway is near the Dao Khanong toll booth on Bangkok’s outer ring road.

Engineering expert says structural movement likely caused the collapse of Bangkok Expressway

Associate Professor Siriwat Chaichana, Vice President of the Engineering Institute of Thailand, has identified structural issues with a casing for the new concrete structure that likely caused the collapse.

“Preliminary findings indicate the temporary structure had movement issues, possibly due to unexpected soil condition changes. This caused the structure to tilt under the weight of more than 10 tons of concrete, resulting in the formwork detaching and collapsing,” he explained.

However, he cautioned that further investigation is needed once the site is cleared. “If soil levels are found to be normal, we’ll need to examine the support columns. Sometimes, just a 1-centimetre error can lead to tilting and collapse.”

The Prime Minister has ordered a comprehensive review of safety measures for ongoing infrastructure projects. Furthermore, she has instructed all relevant agencies to reassess the qualifications of contractors and consultants involved in the Rama 2 expressway project.

Thai government vows legal action and stricter regulations for unsafe construction firms

She also emphasised the need for criminal responsibility. “This accident should not have happened, especially when lives were lost. We must ensure accountability,” she said.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has been tasked with leading a special investigation. If legal violations are found, those responsible could face severe penalties.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit has also proposed stricter regulations for contractors. Companies found liable for construction accidents may face blacklisting from future government projects. The Comptroller General’s Department is reviewing the feasibility of implementing these measures by April.

The Rama 2 expressway project has become a symbol of Thailand’s infrastructure safety concerns. Previous safety incidents, including the November collapse, have raised alarms about construction standards.

As investigations continue, authorities remain focused on clearing the debris and reopening the road to reduce traffic disruptions. However, concerns remain about the long-term safety of major construction projects across Thailand.

