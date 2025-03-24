Meeting over the family home in Bangkok overflows into violence as former police officer shoots sisters

Retired police officer murders his younger sister and injures his older sister in a violent family dispute over their inheritance. The deadly confrontation took place in Bangkok, where tensions over the family home escalated into violence, leading to a tragic shooting.

An older brother murdered his younger sister in Bangkok on Sunday afternoon. At the same time, he seriously injured his older sister. 69-year-old Mr. Sonchai Trongjaianan shot both in the head when a meeting to discuss ownership of the family home overflowed into uncontrollable violence. Police responded from Tha Kham Police Station and found the two women lying on the ground while their two brothers struggled over a firearm. Later, the younger woman died at the scene.

A retired police officer on Sunday afternoon murdered his younger sister in the western Chom Thong District of Bangkok. Police identified the woman as Ms. Sirinart Nantrat.

Officers, led by the Superintendent of Tha Kham Police Station, Police Colonel Wichayanon Ektasang, responded to the emergency call.

In particular, the house was located at Soi Phra Ram 2 Road, Soi 48, Intersection 8, Bang Mot Subdistrict, in the Chom Thong District of Bangkok.

Family meeting to discuss inheritance escalates into violent confrontation, resulting in tragic shooting

Indeed, the shooting took place at the family home during a meeting between 4 siblings. The perpetrator of the attack was 69-year-old Mr. Sonchai Trongjaianan.

Mr. Sonchai was formerly a police officer at Samre Police Station, having retired 9 years ago. Notably, he had been promoted to an officer when he was 53 years old. Undoubtedly, he was a distinguished member of the force.

Previously, the eldest sibling and older sister of the man, 75-year-old Ms. Siam Nai Sae Tang, had fought a bitter legal battle with her brother.

Ultimately, the older sister won the case. In brief, this resulted in the family home being left to her.

Tensions over the family home lead to fatal confrontation, with older brother shooting his siblings in Bangkok

At length, the property had been an inheritance from the sibling’s parents. Ms. Siam had previously made bank payments to secure the property.

At the same time, Mr. Sonchai had made erratic payments for water, electricity, and utilities. Nevertheless, the court ruled in his sister’s favour. Subsequently, she ordered her brother to vacate the property. In turn, he requested a month’s notice and other assistance.

This set the basis for Sunday’s meeting of two sisters and two brothers. Unfortunately, things went badly wrong. As tensions flared and voices were raised, Mr. Sonchai drew a gun he carried in his pocket. After that, he shot his younger sister, Ms. Sirinart.

Indeed, police at the scene say the bullet entered her head through the temple and exited through her cheek.

Police found younger sibling dying at the scene during a gun struggle between brothers. One sister wounded

Certainly, when police arrived at the home, they found her lying in a pool of blood. Medics tried to perform CPR, as she was found breathing weakly. However, she died at the scene. The deceased woman was wearing blue shorts and a green T-shirt.

Meanwhile, officers had to deal with Mr. Sonchai and his younger brother, Mr. Thanawat Sae Tang. They were still struggling over the gun. Finally, the former police officer agreed to hand the weapon to police officers.

It was a .38 calibre weapon with 5 bullets still loaded in the chamber. Mr. Sonchai had also shot his older sister, Ms. Siam, in the right eye socket. Consequently, she was quickly removed to Bang Mot Hospital by rescue services.

Police officers briefly questioned the younger brother, Mr. Thanawat, who gave them a brief outline of the dispute.

Suspect admits to heated property argument and faces charges for murder of sister and attempted murder

Police investigators have furthermore ordered an autopsy on the body of Ms. Sirinart. The suspect admitted to police investigators that there was a heated argument over the property.

Indeed, Mr. Sonchai claimed he was entitled to part ownership. The meeting on Sunday had seen tension built up over a long time erupt into violence.

Meanwhile, police took Mr. Sonchai into custody in handcuffs at Tha Kham Police Station. He is presently being charged with the intentional murder of his younger sister and attempted murder of the older sibling.

