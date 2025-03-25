PM Paetongtarn shrugs off tax allegations as she enters Day Two of the debate with confidence. She insists her finances are in order while earning praise for her composure. Meanwhile, Thaksin watches closely, offering light-hearted commentary on the proceedings.

On Tuesday, as the second day of debate opened, PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra or ‘Ung Ing’ was visibly more confident and relaxed. As she entered parliament, she assured reporters that all her affairs were fully in order. Certainly, she did not fear any probe or investigation by the Revenue Department. Indeed, Ms Paetongtarn, or Ung Ing, was particularly praised by Pheu Thai Party stalwart and former Minister of Defence Sutin Klangsang. He said she had shown an ability to control her emotions. At the same time, he praised her cheeky but concise response to former Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan’s powerful speech yesterday.

On Tuesday, Ms Paetongtarn revealed that her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, had avidly watched the proceedings. Indeed, he had bombarded her with witty and joking comments about her foes on the opposition benches as they addressed the House.

As the second day of the Section 151 Censure debate gets underway in parliament, the consensus is that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is managing to survive unscathed.

On Tuesday morning, former Minister of Defence and Pheu Thai Party heavyweight Sutin Klangsang praised Ms. Paetongtarn.

Sutin Klangsang praises PM Paetongtarn for emotional control and response to opposition criticism

In brief, he said he had seen her control her emotions well and respond to issues accurately and with some substance.

Certainly, he agreed that at times the parliament becomes quite confrontational, particularly in relation to disruption caused by the opposition benches.

At the same time, he praised some People’s Party MPs for raising relevant issues although he suggested they were not earth-shattering, indeed not capable of shaking confidence in the government.

In particular, he praised Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang who raised the Uyghur deportation controversy. At the same time, he thought the response by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai dealt with the matter.

Ultimately, the popular MP for Isan underlined that the measured responses to the opposition’s concerns were considered and effective.

Indeed, Mr. Sutin singled out Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s short response to Palang Pracharat Party leader Prawit Wongsuwan as particularly noteworthy. In addition, it helped lighten the mood.

The PM had mimicked General Prawit’s own response to another debate in 2021. She rose and said, “What was just said is not true.” However, she pointed out that it took 10 minutes and displayed her watch, a reference to General Prawit’s controversial penchant for watches.

PM Paetongtarn’s response to Prawit Wongsuwan’s speech was seen as effective in diffusing the impact

At the same time, the speech on Monday by former Deputy Prime Minister Prawit was well received. Indeed, the cheeky but short response by the Prime Minister helped deflect the scathing nature of his criticism.

Later, as she arrived on Tuesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra appeared more relaxed than yesterday. She revealed that she had spent 20 hours in parliament on Monday.

Certainly, other ministers were more tired than she was. The 38-year-old PM appeared to enjoy the camaraderie shown as she adeptly defended the government, particularly against the censure motion. Significantly, this focused on her as the target.

Talking with reporters, she said she could not understand why she was singled out. For example, many of the questions related to her father Thaksin Shinawatra’s imprisonment were related to the previous government.

Responding to allegations of tax avoidance, she said she had no fear. Yesterday, the Prime Minister was accused of not paying tax on property transfers and interest waived. She refuted the claims. Figures ranged from ฿132 to ฿218 million.

PM Paetongtarn rejects tax avoidance allegations and insists her financial affairs are in full compliance

In short, when asked if she feared a Revenue Department investigation, she replied it was the opposition’s right to file such a complaint. Ultimately, she was confident in her position. Indeed, before becoming Prime Minister, she had assumed that all her tax returns and dealings would later be scrutinised.

Moreover, her family has been extremely circumspect with the management of her affairs since the 2006 coup d’état against her father.

Finally, she assured reporters that all her affairs were in order. Certainly, there were no false declarations or suspicious manoeuvres of any sort.

“There have been no false statements in any accounts—big or small. We have also strictly followed the rules when declaring our assets,” she asserted.

Thaksin Shinawatra follows daughter’s debate performance closely, offering light-hearted commentary

Afterwards, in a joking tone, she revealed that she had forgotten to reply to texts sent by her father in the midst of yesterday’s debate. Indeed, the former Premier had to telephone her to inquire if she was holding up.

Later, she told reporters she afterwards received a running commentary from him, poking fun at the proceedings. In short, she said that yesterday her father was just like any common citizen of Thailand, enjoying the spectacle of politics on stage.

