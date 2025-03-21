The Election Commission has launched a new probe into the 2024 Senate election after the DSI uncovered fresh evidence of collusion and money laundering. Investigators are examining links to a wider plot that may have influenced the election outcome.

On Friday afternoon, the Secretary-General of the Election Commission responded to reports that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) had sent explosive new evidence in its investigation into collusion and money laundering linked with the 2024 Senate election. Among these was evidence from the last day of the vote in Nonthaburi on June 24, 2024. In short, documented evidence shows a campaign to elect 138 particular senators who were ultimately elected.

Afterwards, the Election Commission agreed to proceed immediately with a new investigation of its own. At the same time, this will involve members of the DSI being attached to the panel.

On Friday, Mr. Sawaeng, however, pointed out that the Election Commission was already proceeding with its own investigations.

Significantly, he also reminded reporters of a recent Administrative Court ruling which allowed ‘cheat sheets’ and other support documents at the poll. Nonetheless, he agreed that if it could be shown that these were linked to a wider plot, it would be a serious matter.

Election Commission and DSI form panel to probe new evidence of collusion in 2024 Senate election

The Election Commission on Tuesday resolved to establish the committee to work with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). In brief, this is based on new evidence of collusion in the 2024 Senate election.

At length, the DSI is reported to have sent new evidence to the elections oversight agency. In addition, investigators at the security police have confirmed in writing the decision by the Special Case Committee to pursue a criminal probe.

Certainly, this is in relation to suspected widespread money laundering engaged in from May to July 2024 as part of the election of the upper house.

Last week, it was revealed that 7,000 account holders have been contacted by DSI investigators to prove explanations of financial transactions.

In turn, if money laundering is proven, this may lead to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) investigators going further. In that case, the DSI would like to examine the operations of a secret society and other possible criminal offences.

Police submit key evidence to Election Commission linking Senate election to external interference

Indeed, on Friday, that is what emerged as the police agency sent the Election Commission evidence of collusion. Investigators believe it supports claims that the Senate election was orchestrated externally.

Basically, the police have sent copies of sheets obtained from the Muang Thong complexn Nonthaburi after the poll. At the same time, they compared these to the names and candidate numbers of 138 elected senators and two who reached the reserve list.

Furthermore, it is understood that the DSI can go further based on polling records and other evidence suggesting collusion in the voting.

Certainly, it is understood that the Election Commission is reviewing the new information. In turn, it has agreed to establish a new committee of investigation. At the same time, investigators from the DSI will join this panel.

Significantly, the Election Commission itself is also being monitored in relation to its response to the affair.

Nonetheless, on Friday, Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee defended the oversight agency. In addition, he said that the body would complete all its investigations within one year of the election.

In particular, he referred to a recent Administrative Court judgment. At length, it ruled that cheat sheets or other guidance used by electors at the June 26th final voting stage was quite lawful.

Election Commission acknowledges concerns over Senate vote but highlights legal rulings on procedures

Nonetheless, Mr. Sawaeng accepted on Friday that while this may be so if evidence showed an external influence or plot, then the matter must be seen in a different light.

At the same time, he underlined that the Election Commission had been proceeding with its investigation. In short, these were divided into cases related to individual senators and qualifications and the wider issue of collusion or a plot to affect the outcome.

In total, there were 577 cases, with 319 already processed. The other cases were at different levels of adjudication.

In particular, he emphasised the limits of the Election Commission’s jurisdiction. For instance, in the course of the election, the body was already overruled by the Administrative Court. Notably, this is related to the use of advertising material and other documents by candidates.

Election Commission welcomes DSI’s involvement as justice minister calls for swift resolution

Certainly, the Election Commission this week welcomed the Department of Special Investigation (DSI)’s involvement in the affair. Indeed, it was already working with it and had originally sought its involvement.

Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong has been at the vanguard in prosecuting this affair. Mr. Thawee is, for now, letting the police agency take the lead. However , he has stated that he wants the investigation concluded swiftly and decisively.

After that, this case undoubtedly may present a massive chanllenge to the government and the political world in Bangkok. Certainly, along the way, the investigation is bound to be tested in the courts.

In brief, it is yet another factor in the ongoing but unpredictable carousel of Thai politics.

On the one hand, the balance of power can change in the blink of an eye, while on the other, potential time bombs seen ahead can often be disarmed.

