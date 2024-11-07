lawyer-tum-or-sittra-biebangkerd-arrested-by-csd-police-on-a-highway-leaving-bangkok-for-fraud

High-profile lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd was arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering after a criminal complaint from a Thai billionaire. His arrest follows an investigation over alleged misconduct in a business dispute involving a €71 million investment.

Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police arrested high-profile lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd on Thursday on a highway exiting Bangkok. The police unit swooped in after a court issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Sittra and his wife in Bangkok. On Tuesday, the lawyer stormed the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) headquarters seeking to confront accusations made against him by a France-based Thai woman, Ms. Jatuporn Ubonlert, or “Madam Oi.” The lawyer, known as “Lawyer Tum,” is one of Thailand’s best-known legal figures but is also quite controversial. He has been charged with fraud and money laundering. Furthermore, police are opposing bail for both him and his wife.

Police arrested prominent lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd and his wife, Pathitta Biabungkerd, on Thursday on charges of fraud and money laundering. The arrest follows an October criminal complaint from a Thai billionaire.

The woman, who lives in France, claims to have lost ฿71 million to the lawyer in a business dispute. The case, involving high-profile individuals and substantial sums, has drawn widespread media attention and public scrutiny.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers have been investigating the complaint. In particular, to judge whether the matter is a criminal case or a civil dispute. Reports on Thursday suggest that the arrest came after a court agreed to issue arrest warrants.

Police intercept lawyer and wife on highway, detain couple following same-day court arrest warrant issuance

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) stopped the couple early Thursday as they drove along the Kabin Buri-Chachoengsao Highway in Chachoengsao’s Phanom Sarakham district. Police reported the pair were travelling in a Porsche Cayenne, reportedly heading away from Bangkok, when officers intercepted them.

Both Mr. Sittra and Ms. Pathitta denied all charges during the arrest.

Following the arrest, CIB Deputy Commissioner Police Major General Suwat Saengnoom confirmed the couple’s denial of the allegations. He clarified that police would oppose any request for temporary release.

The couple was taken to CSD headquarters for further questioning. They did not respond to any questions from reporters upon their arrival.

During the arrest, police seized the couple’s Porsche, which was identified by the license plate “Thor Kor 999” and registered in Bangkok. Officers conducted a thorough search of the vehicle. Inside, they found various personal items, including travel bags, bedding, and documents.

Police search lawyer’s home, seizing valuables amid fraud and money laundering investigation

Later, police searched Mr. Sittra’s home in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district. During the search, officers seized luxury items, including pieces of jewellery and high-end bags, all of which were impounded for further examination.

Investigators are analysing these items to determine any possible connections to the alleged financial misconduct. The lawyer was later paraded in front of reporters at Crime Suppression Division (CSD) headquarters. Undeniably, this was a very public arrest. Certainly, it comes amid heightened public concern about fraud given the recent Icon Group case and other high-profile cases of a similar nature.

The allegations against Mr. Sittra stem from a complaint filed by Ms. Jatuporn Ubonlert, or “Madame Oy,” a 58-year-old French-resident Thai billionaire. She alleges that she gave Mr. Sittra ฿71 million as an investment for an online lottery venture in Thailand.

According to her, Mr. Sittra assured her that the funds would be used to launch the business, which she believed would yield profitable returns.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sittra has consistently denied these claims. He asserts the money was a personal gift, not an investment.

He maintains that the funds were given out of friendship and not intended for any business purpose. This has resulted in conflicting accounts, with Ms. Jatuporn standing firm in her assertion that the money was strictly for investment.

Media frenzy grows around differing accounts of high-profile lawyer and Thai billionaire’s close friendship

The case has generated a media frenzy, especially as both parties have presented different narratives about their relationship.

Reports suggest that Mr. Sittra and Ms. Jatuporn were once close friends, with Ms. Jatuporn claiming to have financially supported Mr. Sittra on multiple occasions.

Just days before his arrest, Mr. Sittra unexpectedly appeared at the CSD headquarters. This followed reports of police monitoring his movements in preparation for his arrest.

On Tuesday, Mr. Sittra, also known as “Lawyer Tum,” demanded an inquiry related to Ms. Jatuporn’s allegations. He insisted on his innocence reiterating that the funds were a gift. Ms. Jatuporn, however, has been adamant since filing her complaint at the end of October.

Since then, she has attended several police interviews, providing additional details about the alleged transaction. She has expressed her determination to pursue the case to recover her money, claiming she has been left heartbroken by what she sees as a breach of trust by the lawyer.

French-resident Thai accuser claims lawyer’s alleged actions broke trust and long friendship

According to reports, Ms. Jatuporn and her French husband still reside in France, where she amassed her substantial wealth after winning a EuroMillions lottery jackpot reportedly worth around ฿10 billion. This financial background has enabled her to vigorously pursue the case.

The Thai national initially made her complaint at Pak Chong Police Station in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand’s northeastern region, where she hails from.

Mr. Sittra is a widely recognised figure in Thailand’s legal community and is no stranger to high-profile cases.

He gained attention while representing a retired police officer in a major lottery ticket dispute in Kanchanaburi province.

Lawyer’s work on high-profile cases draws public recognition but intensifies official scrutiny

More recently, he filed a money-laundering accusation against a former national police chief. His work in these cases has built him a public reputation and established him as a prominent figure.

However, his involvement in controversial cases has also attracted scrutiny from authorities. Earlier this year, he filed a complaint alleging corruption within the Royal Thai Police. Certainly, this implicated several senior officers and aimed to expose misconduct within the force.

Ms. Jatuporn has told the media about her disappointment, saying she had once treated Lawyer Tum as a family member, with their friendship including joint holidays and travels.

According to her lawyer, Ms. Jatuporn remains resolute and has no plans for any settlement, intending to see the case through until a verdict is reached.

This case may carry significant implications for both parties, but in particular for Mr. Sittra. If found guilty, Mr. Sittra faces severe legal consequences, including a potential hefty prison term, which could effectively end his legal career.

Further reading:

Legal eagle in hot water as wealthy French-based Thai woman claims she gave him ฿71 million for deal

Big Joke requests time as Bangkok police station weighs cases against him and the also suspended police chief

Pundit Jatuporn Prompan urges Big Joke to resign after arrest warrant and guilty finding by PM’s panel

Big Joke released on bail. Emerged to speak briefly to reporters at 8 pm. Top cop appeared at ease, relaxed

Big shock: Arrest warrant issued by court in Bangkok against Big Joke or General Surachate Hakparn

Unprecedented crisis for the Royal Thai Police as Srettha baulks despite lawyer’s damning claims of corruption

Bangkok police still targeting Big Joke over BNK Master website case. Arrest warrant considered

Big Joke survives an alleged effort to discredit him. PM appoints temporary police chief and enquiry panel

Big Joke’s police career on the brink as police chief threatens to suspend the high profile top cop from job

Top cop Big Joke fights for his name as summons rumours swirl around him over gambling site network

Top cop Big Joke’s career suffers setback as Torsak gets top job after Police Commission meeting

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>