man-who-murdered-his-lover-after-threatening-to-reveal-the-affair-brought-back-to-the-crime-scene

Businessman, arrested for lover’s brutal murder, reenacts crime in Uthai Thani. The 52-year-old strangled his 45-year-old mistress after a heated argument about going public with their affair. Police linked him to the crime via CCTV footage.

A man who murdered his lover on Sunday was brought back to the scene of the crime on Tuesday in Uthai Thani to reenact what happened. Fifty-two-year-old Mr. Sangwien brutally strangled his 45-year-old mistress after she insisted that the pair go public with their relationship. Police traced the small businessman’s van from the scene and arrested him at a rented room in Bangkok on Monday night. He is being charged with intentional murder and concealment of the woman’s body.

Bangkok police arrested a 52-year-old businessman at a rented home in the capital on Monday night. The arrest came after police traced him from the scene where a body was discovered on Sunday.

At length, at 3 pm on Sunday, police discovered the concealed body of a 45-year-old woman in Udon Thani province. The body was found at the side of the road within a cassava plantation.

Police noted the body was bound with a red rope, and the deceased had red hair. Locals in the Lansak district of the province in Upper Central Thailand, northwest of Bangkok, had seen the van.

In addition, there were reports that the perpetrator was seen as he unloaded the woman’s remains.

Police uncover key evidence after discovering the woman’s concealed body beneath mats in a plantation

Police who arrived at the scene found the body with a garment over the victim’s head and concealed beneath mats in the plantation.

Furthermore, they noticed a 20-metre-long area where the body was dragged by the perpetrator. Afterwards, valuable CCTV footage helped police identify the van. In short order, they identified their 52-year-old suspect, who is now identified as Mr. Sangwien.

After that, police at Thanyaburi Police Station in Pathum Thani and Samran Rat Police Station in the Phra Nakhon area of Bangkok were involved. At length, Mr. Sangwien was apprehended in Thanyaburi but later taken to Samran Rat Police Station for questioning.

At the same time, Police Colonel Narongdet Saksomboon, Commander of Uthai Thani Provincial Police, travelled to Bangkok to assist in prosecuting the case.

Suspect confesses to killing lover after an argument about going public with their relationship

At length, the accused admitted to the killing. He identified the victim as Ms. Panlawee. They were engaged in an illicit affair for approximately two months.

However, the woman wanted Mr. Sangwien to go public with their relationship. In short, the motorcycle dealer was aghast at the prospect. He was already married and had a family at home.

Meanwhile, Ms. Panlawee, originally from Laos, was already married in Thailand. She was estranged from her Thai husband, with whom she had three children. Mr. Sangwien explained that the pair had met at the cassava plantation but that things became heated over revealing the affair.

The couple had argued heatedly, and in a momentary lapse of passion, he strangled his lover. He subsequently used a rope from the back of his motorbike van and some mats to conceal the body on the plantation.

Police charge suspect with intentional murder, victim’s daughter seeks body for religious rites

Investigators agreed with the assessment, given that the items used were not pre-sourced specifically by the perpetrator.

Indeed, they were linked to his trade. Nonetheless, he is to be charged with the intentional murder of Ms. Panlawee and the concealment of her body. Afterwards, on Tuesday before noon, the suspect was taken back to Uthai Thani for a reenactment of the crime.

Afterwards, he is to be prosecuted by officers at Lan Sak Police Station. Meanwhile, on a poignant note, a daughter of the deceased has contacted police to reclaim her mother’s body for religious rites.

The woman, who works in Nakhon Pathom, confirmed to police that her mother was separated from her father some time ago.

