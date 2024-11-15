phuket-police-chief-warns-criminals-to-give-island-a-miss-as-four-tourists-are-nabbed-for-extortion

Phuket Police Chief warns foreign visitors pursuing crime after four tourists were arrested for extorting ฿8.56 million in cryptocurrency from a Ukrainian man. The suspects, from Armenia, Ukraine, and Russia face extortion charges using threats and weapons.

Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum on Monday warned foreigners to think twice before committing crimes in Phuket. His warning came hours after four men were arrested for the extortion of ฿8.56 million from a Ukrainian on the holiday island through cryptocurrency. The gang, including an Armenian, a Ukrainian, and two Russian nationals, admitted to the crime.

Phuket Provincial Police Chief, Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, issued a firm warning on Monday. He addressed foreign visitors directly, stating that criminal activity on Thai soil would not be tolerated.

It came following the arrest of four men for kidnapping and robbing a Ukrainian tourist of $250,000 in cryptocurrency.

Authorities identified the suspects, aged 18 to 23. At length, they allegedly used weapons and threats to force a Ukrainian man to transfer funds.

Police arrest four foreign nationals after manhunt following kidnapping of Ukrainian tourist in Phuket

The suspects were named as Arman Grigoryan (21, Armenian), Alfred Chernyshuk (18, Ukrainian), Ruslan Musaiev (22, Ukrainian), and Mraz Atoian (21, Russian).

They were apprehended in Phang Nga Province after an intense manhunt. The victim, 23-year-old Viacheslav Leibov, had known one of the suspects for some time through cryptocurrency trading.

Investigators reported that the men learned Leibov held a significant amount of crypto assets. This knowledge, they said, led them to plot the crime. Therefore, they had a meeting with Leibov under false pretences.

The incident occurred last Friday night, November 8. The suspects lured Leibov to a hotel room in Kamala. Once inside, he was subsequently confronted by men, some with covered faces. In particular, these men waited in the hotel bathroom until the victim asked to use it.

Suspects allegedly threatened severe harm to force cryptocurrency transfer, targeting tourist’s digital assets

After that, armed with a hammer and other weapons, they allegedly threatened to break his fingers and made other disfigurement threats. Unless he transferred $250,000 in cryptocurrency.

Initially, the men demanded twice that amount, but the victim negotiated them down. The funds, valued at ฿8.56 million, were reportedly transferred to an account controlled by the suspects.

A portion was later sent offshore, though some funds remain under police investigation. Leibov managed to escape and reported the incident.

He provided police with critical information, including the suspects’ passport details. Police responded quickly, working with Region 8 Police, Tourist Police, and Immigration Police.

Phuket Provincial Court issued arrest warrants on Sunday. The suspects tried to evade capture by hiring a driver to take them to Malaysia.

The driver refused. They later rented four hotel rooms in Phang Nga, using only two to avoid detection. Early Monday morning at 1:40 a.m., Thai police swooped. In short, they arrested all four men at the hotel in Khok Kloi, Takua Pa District, Phang Nga Province.

Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum commends efforts that led to the swift capture of suspects within 48 hours

At a press conference, Police Major General Sinlert praised the swift, coordinated police work.

“Thanks to our team’s coordination and strong cooperation from the victim, we apprehended the suspects in under 48 hours,” he said. “We want tourists and residents to feel safe. Thailand will not tolerate criminal activity on its soil.”

The four suspects now face charges of armed robbery, unlawful detention and coercing the victim. They remain in custody as the investigation continues.

During questioning, the suspects reportedly admitted to planning and executing the crime. They detailed roles in arranging the meeting, securing restraints and threatening the victim.

Authorities confirmed the suspects entered Thailand on tourist visas. Arman Grigoryan, the Armenian suspect, held a 15-day visa. The others entered on 90-day visas.

Thai authorities note an increase in similar extortion crimes involving cryptocurrency assets in recent years

This incident highlights a troubling trend, as Thai authorities report an increase in similar extortion cases. In recent years, numerous incidents involving Russian and Chinese nationals have been documented in Thailand.

Criminals often target individuals with easily transferable assets, like cryptocurrency. In all cases, suspects lure victims to isolated locations and threaten violence to force asset transfers.

Police Commander Sukhum emphasised the importance of vigilance, noting police efforts to protect the public. “We are taking proactive steps to counter this trend and ensure the safety of all who visit Thailand,” he said.

This incident has prompted local authorities to increase safety measures, particularly for foreign visitors. Thai law enforcement has boosted patrols in tourist areas and urged locals and tourists to report suspicious behaviour immediately.

This case shows how criminals are adapting tactics, leveraging personal connections and advanced technology to target unsuspecting individuals. The successful police response came from a task force of different police agencies. These include Phuket Provincial Police, Immigration Bureau, and Tourist Police.

The Phuket police chief has made it clear: foreign criminals will not find refuge in Thailand. This arrest serves as a warning to anyone considering exploiting the country’s hospitality.

