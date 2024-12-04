UK man arrested in Pattaya after tip-off: suspected of abusing girlfriend’s 7-year-old daughter and posting a clip online. Police raided his home as shocking evidence surfaced. Officers warn about foreign paedophiles targeting Thai women via online dating.

A suspected UK paedophile, identified by Thai police as “Mr. Luke,” was arrested on Wednesday in Pattaya. His arrest came following a tip-off from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to Thai police. In short, the man is accused of sexually abusing his 25-year-old Thai girlfriend’s child and posting a video clip online. The UK man was arrested at the couple’s condominium in the Bang Lamung area.

A UK man was confronted with a sexual assault charge on a minor in Pattaya on Wednesday. The shocked Briton was seated as he was simultaneously confronted by his relationship partner and a police officer reading out the charges.

In short, Mr. Luke was arrested based on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Monday, December 2. Previously, the mother of the seven-year-old victim had been apprised of the situation by an Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) officer.

A briefing was later given to reporters by the unit’s commander, Police Major General Sarut Kwaengsopha.

Thai police took up the case after being tipped off by the UK National Crime Agency (NCA). Before that, UK police had discovered a shocking online video clip. It featured the abuse of the then six-year-old girl by the man.

On Wednesday, Thai police confirmed that the UK suspect had been involved in a two-year relationship with the mother of the child. The 25-year-old Thai woman told police she knew nothing about the abuse. At the same time, the woman known as “Ms B” insisted that the offender be prosecuted.

After that, police secured an arrest warrant and raided the couple’s home on Wednesday. This was in Na Kluea, a sub district of Bang Lamung.

UK police additionally supplied the Royal Thai Police with video evidence and location data to prosecute the case against the suspect. The video was found on social media platforms. In short, the suspect himself is understood to have posted the clip.

Police Major General Sarut confirmed that the man was being charged with sexually assaulting a child under 13 years of age.

The senior officer explained that the mother of the child, Mr. Luke’s Thai girlfriend, was horrified by what she saw.

Afterwards, police revealed that the UK man denies the charges. Furthermore, he is refusing to answer questions or give a statement to investigators. He was later transferred to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) headquarters.

Legal proceedings are being initiated against him, and he will subsequently appear in court.

Meanwhile, the CIB has issued an advisory to Thai women meeting foreigners on online dating sites. In particular, they warned Thai women to be aware of the mental disorder known as paedophilia, which involves sexual attraction to young children.

In the last few decades, Thailand has become home to a significant number of men from the UK, Australia, and the wider Western world suffering from this particular mental condition.

In many cases, they settle down with Thai women while engaging in clandestine online activities, often as a way to make a living.

