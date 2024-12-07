Thai policeman helps two drunk Western women on Ko Phi Phi, pushing them home in a cart after they were found incapacitated. The compassionate act, part of a local policy to assist intoxicated tourists, has drawn global praise and highlighted safety efforts in Thailand.

The routine rescue of two drunk Western women on Ko Phi Phi on November 29 has been making the news abroad. The sight of a Thai policeman pushing a wheel cart with the two bikini-clad women, instead of provoking controversy, has brought praise. The local policy of police on the idyllic island is to assist revellers who find themselves incapable after over-imbibing.

A routine incident on the tropical island of Ko Phi Phi on Friday, November 29, has garnered worldwide press attention. Thankfully, it was not another tragedy or disaster but the gentle rescue of two drunken Western women who found themselves incapacitated at a local bar.

At length, police officers on the island, where roads are only walkable and unfit for cars, explained the situation after being praised for their actions.

“We understand that they come to the island to have fun. We don’t want to punish them. It is better that we are there to help and protect them,” said Police Colonel Surasak Jaidee, the Superintendent of Ko Phi Phi Police Station.

Ko Phi Phi police praised for compassionate approach to aiding incapacitated tourists after overindulgence

The two young women in question, a 19-year-old from Australia and a 23-year-old from Germany, were with a group of friends. However, at the end of the day’s partying, they were simply too intoxicated. In short, neither could talk, stand up, or function. The pair were semi-unconscious.

Before recent regulations were introduced as an addendum to longer opening hours in tourist hotspots, they might have faced trouble with the law. Indeed, being drunk and disorderly is a common public order offence in Western countries.

However, on Ko Phi Phi, police have been practising this procedure for two years now. Crucially, it follows a spate of negative press coverage involving Thailand over the past two decades. Many young Western travellers, particularly backpackers and women, have met their demise through misadventure, often while inebriated.

On Friday, November 29, Police Sergeant Major Saneh Chuea-la-ong quickly obtained a wheelcart. Assisted by the women’s male and female friends, the two young women were placed inside it. The policeman, who is a father of three himself, pushed the cart along the small roads to their accommodation. Along the way, he was followed by the women’s friends.

Thailand’s extended hours policy coupled with tourist safety efforts aims to prevent misadventures abroad

Finally, at the scene, police, with friends in tow, safely placed the women in their bedrooms. Afterwards, the friends of the two women bowed and thanked the officers for their intervention.

“It’s not the first time that we police have helped drunk tourists. We’ve been doing this for more than two years because we understand that everyone comes to the island to have fun and enjoy themselves,” said Police Senior Sergeant Major Saneh.

Ko Phi Phi is located off the province of Krabi, a particularly beautiful and unspoiled tourist destination in Thailand.

Certainly, while this policy was a local one, it has become wider in Thailand in the last year or so. In brief, it came after extended opening hours were approved by the cabinet late last year.

In addition to requiring suspected customers who were drinking heavily to perform breathalyzer tests, late-night venues were alternatively required to ensure that they provided proper transport home, ensuring patrons did not drink and drive or pose a danger to themselves.

Proactive safety measures in Thailand’s hotspots aim to enhance security and counter negative press coverage

Notably, the policy is not widely implemented or enforced, but other tourist hotspots as well as Ko Phi Phi are attempting similar measures.

Certainly, such interventions by police on Ko Phi Phi have become routine.

At the same time, the international press coverage will help counter Thailand’s reputation in Western countries for safety concerns. In particular, it will help ease the anxieties of many older parents as younger foreigner consider a visit to Thailand.

Horror stories linked to Koh Tao and other tourist spots still haunt Thailand’s image abroad. In particular, the murder of young UK tourists Hannah Witheridge and David Miller there in September 2014 remains infamous.

“I know what it’s like to have a daughter and how much we worry about them. I thought about their parents back at home. They were so drunk they couldn’t talk and so drunk they couldn’t stand. In that situation, they could have accidents like falling down the stairs or into the ocean. So I wanted to make sure they went to bed safely,” said Police Senior Sergeant Major Saneh this week. His is a policeman who certainly understands his job.

