questions-as-a-thai-university-course-is-offered-to-chinese-students-on-policing-and-crime-reporting

Thai university sparks outcry with controversial police volunteer training course for Chinese students, including firearms instruction, certificates and police ID cards, as Bangkok police launch investigation into a program linked to foreign policing efforts.

A controversy erupted on Thursday after it emerged that a Bangkok-based private university, on December 27th, completed a three-day program for Chinese students training as police volunteers. It is understood that 30 students participated in the program, which was advertised as being run by the university in conjunction with Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 3. A certification process is understood to have taken place on December 27th. Participants in the program were required to pay ฿38,000 and, in return, obtained certification, a warrant card, and a badge, in addition to hats, vests, and T-shirts. Furthermore, the training particularly included firearms instruction at a firing range.

Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 3 has launched an investigation into a training program run by a private university, which was used for the training of Chinese volunteer police officers.

The news emerged on Wednesday when People’s Party MP and lawyer-activist Sasinan Thamnithinan released the information on social media. At length, the Bangkok-based MP was contacted by a police source who was concerned about what was happening.

Certainly, it appears that a three-day training course was completed at Siam University, in which Chinese police volunteers received certification. In addition, they received a police identity card, a Royal Thai Police badge, a reflective vest, as well as a hat and T-shirts.

Certificates issued at Siam University event raise concerns over Chinese police volunteer training program

The newly trained members participated in a celebratory event on December 27th, with certifications issued by Dr. Li Zhang of Siam University. On Thursday, it was revealed that Dr. Zhang is an assistant to the President for International Affairs at Siam University.

The private university was established in 1965 as a technical college. Since then, it has gone on to launch a private medical school in 2010. The prestigious institution is based in the Phasi Charoen area of Bangkok.

Dr. Zhang, who has several PhD qualifications, initially studied at Stanford University in the United States. Later, he pursued PhD qualifications in France, Australia, and Thailand. Indeed, Dr. Zhang holds two PhDs in Human Resource Development and Public Administration from Burapha University (2018) and Ramkhamhaeng University (2014), respectively.

Following the controversy on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Bureau was quick to give an initial response to media inquiries. Afterwards, in a statement, it revealed that a letter was received on December 13, 2024, from Dr. Li Zhang. In it, he directed the proposal to Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 3.

Proposal to train foreign students at Siam University faces scrutiny amid internal police investigation

The proposal was to train 30 Chinese or foreign students. The course was to cover crime reporting and, in addition, provide knowledge in self-defence to students. In short, the university asked the police division for lecturers and assistance in delivering the course.

Afterwards, it is understood that the course details provided for the project included both the Siam University logo and that of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). Those participating in the course were required to pay ฿38,000 for the three-day certification program.

In addition to a certificate from Siam University, participants would also receive police accoutrements. These were detailed as one hat, two T-shirts, one police vest, one reflective vest, a certificate, and an officer ID card. The card was valid for a period of two years.

On Wednesday, there was a robust response to the claims. Similar initiatives in the past have drawn massive public opposition.

In particular, an initiative was launched by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in 2023 to deploy Chinese police in Thailand to protect Chinese tourists.

Controversy escalated as similar initiatives for Chinese police in Thailand faced public backlash

Indeed, worldwide, there have been moves by China to establish policing operations in foreign countries. These include the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Serbia.

In particular, Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom demanded answers. He instructed Police Major General Kiattikun Sonthinan, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 3, to investigate the reports.

Undoubtedly, this drew a frank and upfront response from Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 3 in relation to the Siam University training program.

Meanwhile, an investigation has also been launched by Metropolitan Police Bureau 3, led by Police Colonel Suttisak Wanthi, who is deputy commander. The probe will particularly investigate the use of the Royal Thai Police emblem on items handed over to the program participants.

Royal Thai Police emblem use at training event prompts deeper investigation into the nature of the program

In the meantime, it has also emerged that the course involved firearms training with associated certification. This saw the participants accompanied to a shooting range and engaging in firing practice in the presence of a lawyer.

Thailand does allow foreigners to become police volunteers. Such programs run in areas with large concentrations of foreign tourists and expats. At length, these include Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, and Phuket.

The legal provision allowing such police officers was introduced in 2007. This was a Royal Thai Police regulation aimed at increasing public participation in the service, in short, an effort to improve public confidence in the force.

The regulation allows individual police stations to organize, monitor, and manage volunteer programs.

Under the current provisions, foreigners can be enrolled in the service, provided they are both residents of Thailand and married to a Thai national. Certainly, they must be over 20 years old. In addition, Thai nationals may also become volunteer police officers.

Firearms training element of program raises concerns over the overall purpose of the training provided

After that, they require certification from a responsible person and affirmation by various members of the police force. Their role is particularly limited to the police station area. Significantly, as with this course, the officers are appointed for a period of two years.

Certainly, it has not yet been made clear what the purpose of this initiative launched by Siam University was.

On Wednesday, a senior officer at the Metropolitan Police Bureau made it clear that it was not responsible for the course or the training program provided.

At length, a statement suggested that the Chief of Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 3 saw the invitation for his force to participate in the course as beneficial. Therefore, he assigned Police Lieutenant Colonel Kriangsak Chuangwong, Deputy Chief of the Investigation Division. He was to act as a coordinator with the university.

Minister demands investigation into higher education involvement in police volunteer training program

On Wednesday, Bhumjaithai Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation also urged more answers. At length, she ordered Supachai Patumnakul, permanent secretary, to look into the facts of this matter. The minister said she wanted an urgent explanation of the facts.

In particular, the scope and purpose of this training program were questioned. She promised that urgent actions would be taken if any impropriety was found.

“Certainly, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation is not indifferent and is urgently investigating the truth. If any irregularities or improprieties are found, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation will immediately take action.”

