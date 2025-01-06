22-year-old-spanish-tourist-gored-to-death-on-ko-yao-by-an-elephant-she-was-bathing-on-friday-afternoon

Spanish tourist Blanca Ojanguren García, 22, was tragically gored to death by an elephant at a Ko Yao Yai sanctuary, sparking debate on Thailand’s elephant tourism industry. The incident highlights human-elephant conflict and growing scrutiny over ethical treatment.

A young Spanish student was slain on Friday in front of her boyfriend on Ko Yao Yai, off Phang-nga. The incident happened when an elephant used one of its tusks to gore 22-year-old Blanca Ojanguren García to death. Afterwards, the well-known elephant care centre was closed while authorities liaised with the young woman’s family in Spain. The death has spotlighted the use of elephants in Thailand’s foreign tourism sector. It has also highlighted the growing number of deaths linked to human interaction with the animals.

A 22-year-old Spanish law student was gored to death by an elephant on Ko Yao Yai, off Phang-nga, on Friday. Significantly, details of the incident were not related by Thai authorities but by Spanish and international media.

Blanca Ojanguren García died when an elephant she was bathing at a renowned elephant sanctuary used one of its tusks to gore her to death. Ms. García had been walking in front of the animal when it skewered her. She later died from her catastrophic injury.

The young woman from a military family was a law student at the University of Navarra, a private university in Pamplona in northwestern Spain. The young woman was active in the security and defense club at the Roman Catholic private college. Furthermore, she was a delegate to UNMUN, a congress at the institution modeled on the United Nations.

Tragedy strikes elephant sanctuary as Spanish student is killed on Ko Yao Yai island in Phang-nga

The young woman had been living in Taiwan before arriving in Thailand as a tourist. Her boyfriend was present at the elephant sanctuary when tragedy struck last Friday. He is reportedly a military cadet in Spain.

The accident occurred at the Ko Yao Elephant Care Centre, located on Ko Yao Yai. This is a popular tourist attraction on the island, just 50 km off Phang-nga and 600 km south of Bangkok.

It is one of hundreds of such tourist attractions across Thailand, which are home to just under 3,000 elephants.

In particular, the centre advertises itself for its ethical and natural care of elephants. It promises visitors a chance to explore “the true nature of the elephant.” Additionally, it promises them “responsible and ethical interactions with elephants.”

Certainly, the centre insists it does not use cruel control methods on the animals.

These tactics and operations have sparked international criticism from rights groups regarding elephant attractions, which are integral to Thailand’s tourism appeal.

Ethical elephant tourism questioned as foreign student’s death highlights sanctuary practices

In addition to domesticated elephants like the one which killed Ms. García, there are over 4,000 wild elephants cared for at Thai elephant sanctuaries and wildlife parks. These are often supported by foreign funding, donations and visitor entrance fees.

On Saturday, Spanish media was told by an expert source that the elephant involved in Friday’s attack may have been stressed. The animal’s exposure to tourists and being forced to interact with humans outside its natural habitat certainly may have contributed to the tragedy.

The London-headquartered World Animal Protection, formerly The World Society for the Protection of Animals (WSPA), weighed in on the horrific incident. It confirmed that Thailand is home to some 2,798 registered elephants used in tourist attractions.

The international nonprofit activist group claims trainers at some of these attractions use cruelty and punishment to control their charges. This includes beating the animals, particularly with sharp objects.

Elephant welfare concerns grow as experts link tourist interactions to increased animal stress

At the same time, the number of wild elephants is steadily growing in Thailand. Indeed, the animal is revered by Thai people and culture alike.

However, the growth of wild elephants, particularly in eastern Thailand, is increasingly posing a threat to human activity.

For instance, a tourist was killed in December at Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province in northeastern Thailand. The 49-year-old Thai woman, identified as Jeeranan from Chachoengsao province, was found by park rangers.

In addition, across Thailand, elephants are increasingly known to halt traffic. In particular, trucks carrying sugarcane or edible produce are targeted by the animals.

One suggested approach by conservationists is to use tracking devices on the animals, compiled in a database. A cull has also been suggested.

Wild elephant population growth sparks human-wildlife conflict concerns across Thailand

Meanwhile, the killing of humans by elephants is nothing new in Thailand. For instance, in 2017, a trainer at Chiang Mai Zoo was gored to death by one of his charges.

Indeed, over the last 12 years, there have been 227 recorded deaths in Thailand attributable to elephant attacks. This data was compiled and released by the Thai Department of National Parks.

In 2024 alone, there were 39 deaths, especially at the hands of Thailand’s large wild elephant herds.

Elephants have also been killed when they stray into expanding areas of human activity. The habitat of wild elephants in Thailand is increasingly being encroached upon.

Following Friday’s tragedy, the elephant centre on Ko Yao remained closed. Over the weekend, the University of Navarra issued a statement on the death of Ms. García. It expressed “sorrow” at what had happened.

A statement was also issued by Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares. He confirmed that Spanish consulate officials were assisting Ms. García’s family at this time.

Further reading:

Tragic death of Brazilian doctor just a week after getting engaged in Bangkok hotel fire investigated

Concerns raised about EV vehicles and batteries stored in Bangkok after intense Chatuchak fire

Thailand faces an economic test as change becomes a reality in cars, farming and business

Bus driver charged as police find fatal inferno was caused by brake failure triggering a gas explosion

Friday evening horror smash in southern Thailand wipes out family riding pillion on a motorbike