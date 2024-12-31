Brazilian doctor Carolina Pimentel Canales de Albuquerque dies in Bangkok hotel fire just a week after engagement. Thai officials investigate the tragedy that claimed three lives, sparked panic, and raised concerns over hotel safety and compliance with regulations.

The cause of a fire that broke out at a Bangkok hotel on Sunday night is being investigated by fire experts, city officials, and the Metropolitan Police Bureau. On Tuesday, Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul also demanded answers. It was a fire in which three people perished and four were injured but which could easily have been an even bigger tragedy. One of the tragic victims was Brazilian doctor Carolina Pimentel Canales de Albuquerque. She was staying at the hotel with her newly minted fiancé, Fernando da Resurreição. The young female doctor, who would have turned 25 next month, became separated from her partner in the melee and tragically ran to her death.

The death of three foreign tourists in a hotel fire on Bangkok’s famed Khao San Road on Sunday night, December 29, has sparked a crackdown by officials on all hotels in the capital, particularly small hotels and unregistered accommodation providers.

On New Year’s Eve, Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul ordered a full investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The conflagration, which saw a comprehensive rescue and response effort on Sunday, occurred at the relatively new Ember Hotel.

Three foreign tourists lost their lives: a Brazilian doctor, a Ukrainian visitor, and a tourist from the United States.

Brazilian doctor’s death highlights panic and confusion during Bangkok’s fatal Ember Hotel fire

The death of the 24-year-old Brazilian woman has particularly saddened observers. Ms. Carolina Pimentel Canales de Albuquerque was just one month shy of her 25th birthday. She was originally from Alagoas in northeastern Brazil and the daughter and granddaughter of doctors.

The young woman was with her fiancé when the fire broke out. However, in the panic and confusion, she became separated from him.

Afterwards, he was forced to jump from the third floor of the burning building. While he survived despite sustaining injuries, Ms. Pimentel instead chose to seek an alternative way out.

Unfortunately, the young woman lost her bearings in a state of fright and panic. She ran directly into Room 511, which was reportedly the source of the fire. She subsequently perished.

Later, reporters learned that the couple had recently gotten engaged, and this was a celebratory trip together in Thailand.

Brazilian media reacts to tragic loss as Thai authorities investigate Khaosan Raod hotel fire fatalities

Meanwhile, Ms. Pimentel’s tragic demise became significant news in Brazil. Media sources there are reporting that Thai police are seeking suspects in connection with the young woman’s death.

Her fiancé was identified as architect and urban planner Fernando da Resurreição. The couple was due to return to Brazil on Monday, December 30. They had just gotten engaged one week earlier.

On Sunday, just hours before the fire broke out, Ms. Canales de Albuquerque made her last social media post. Poignantly, it read: “The last Pad Thai. Until next time.”

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt rushed to the scene on Monday to oversee the response. Earlier, this included the evacuation of 34 hotel guests from the rooftop of the building. At length, this was achieved with the aid of a crane truck.

At the same time, rescuers used drone technology to survey the scene from above.

Later, it was reported that this operation may have saved more lives. Undoubtedly, it helped firefighters bring the blaze under control. The drones deployed on Sunday night were provided by the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Fire prevention measures and regulations come under scrutiny as probe into the the tragic hotel blaze continues

On Monday, Bangkok police told reporters that the same technology would be in use on New Year’s Eve as part of an intensive security operation.

The fire broke out on Sunday night, December 29. Emergency services were notified at 9:21 PM and arrived at the scene within five minutes.

The Ember Hotel, which opened for business in 2020, was developed from 15 shophouses on the street. It is a six-story building with a frontage of 1,515 meters.

On Monday, the president of the Engineering Institute of Thailand, Amorn Pimanmas, declared that the building’s structure was sound in the aftermath of the fire.

It was revealed on Monday that 75 guests were staying at the establishment on Sunday night. Police were reported to be looking for three South Korean guests who were registered to Room 511.

It is still unclear how the blaze started. The size of the hotel meant that it was not required by law to install a sprinkler system. Fire services confirmed that the building had two fire exits, extinguishers, and other necessary equipment in place.

Ministry of the Interior demands answers on safety and compliance after deadly hotel fire on Sunday night

On Tuesday, Ministry of the Interior spokeswoman Trisulee Traisanakul revealed that Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul demanded answers.

“The minister has also ordered officials to investigate whether the fire was caused by carelessness or if it was an accident, and to determine whether the hotel’s operator followed safety standards,” she said. “Authorities must ensure electrical systems in such venues meet safety standards, entrances and exits are safe, and there are measures in place for all contingencies.

The two other people who perished were identified as 27-year-old Mr. Tuzon from Ukraine and 35-year-old Mr. Freeman from the United States. Additionally, four others were reported injured in the blaze.

Injuries reported as investigators focus on potential electrical faults at the hotel or discarded cigarettes

One was the hotel’s electrician, identified as Mr. Sorawut. The Thai national reportedly sustained physical injuries. A second foreign female casualty was treated for oxygen deprivation. Meanwhile, two Dutch nationals, Mr. Marvin and Mr. Nadine, were reported to be suffering from back pain and numbness.

As an intensive investigation got underway on Monday, there was speculation that the fire may have been linked to a badly burned bed found in Room 511. After that, the focus is expected to be on the hotel’s electrical systems.

At this time, no official cause has been revealed by fire services or city officials involved.

