On Tuesday evening in Bangkok, a top Cambodian opposition activist was gunned down by a motorbike-riding assassin. The Cambodian-French former MP had travelled to the capital from Siem Reap by bus. Police rushed to the scene in Phra Nakhon and cordoned off the prostrate body. A full investigation has been ordered by the Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner.

A Cambodian opposition activist and former MP was gunned down by a hitman on Tuesday evening in Bangkok. The murder took place near Wat Bowon in the Phra Nakhon area of the capital.

Seventy-four-year-old Lim Kim-Ya had travelled from Siem Reap in Cambodia by bus. He was accompanied by his French wife and an uncle.

The Cambodian was accosted in a pedestrianized area by an armed man who arrived on a motorbike. Witnesses described a red Honda Wave with the rider carrying a bag attached to the front.

It is believed the assailant used this bag to carry a gun. Afterwards, pedestrians on the street found the elderly Cambodian lying prostrate on the ground. The foreign man, who also held French nationality, was bleeding profusely from the head.

Responders attempted to administer CPR to the wounded man, but he passed away. This was confirmed by Police Colonel Sanong Saengmani.

The scene was subsequently cordoned off as the Metropolitan Police Bureau launched an investigation. On Tuesday, Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom said he had ordered an all-out effort to track down the suspect. The case was assigned to Metropolitan Police Bureau Division One and Police Colonel Sanong of Chana Songkhram Police Station.

Police referred to CCTV imagery that showed the assailant escaping on a motorbike on Phra Sumen Road, speeding past Wat Bowon.

Attention has now turned to Mr. Lim Kim-Ya’s political history. Undoubtedly, this appears to be a political assassination on Thai soil. The elderly man was an outspoken MP with the former Cambodia National Rescue Party. The opposition party was banned in Cambodia in November 2017.

Mr. Lim Kim-Ya was one of the very few politicians who had not fled Cambodia. Previously, Cambodian authorities had threatened the former MP, warning he would face “hell” if he continued to oppose the government.

Cambodia is seen by Western democracies as now being essentially a one-party state ruled by the Hun Sen dynasty and the Cambodian People’s Party. The dissolution of the Cambodia National Rescue Party came in 2017 after it surprised Hun Sen with a strong showing in the 2013 polls.

In that election, the opposition party came from nowhere to elect 55 MPs and secure 44.46% of the vote. In contrast, Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party recorded 48.83%. Nonetheless, all subsequent elections in Cambodia have been labelled as a “sham” by independent observers.

Presently, Hun Sen’s son, Hun Manet, rules as Prime Minister, while Hun Sen remains President of the Cambodian Senate.

Before the Cambodia National Rescue Party was disbanded in 2017, Mr. Lim Kim-Ya was one of the most dedicated MPs. Before the party was outlawed, hundreds of opposition activists fled the Southeast Asian kingdom. Many travelled to Europe, particularly to France.

Despite this, the Cambodian-French national remained active in politics. In brief, he was a thorn in the side of the ruling party.

Later, Police in Bangkok reported that the hitman in Tuesday evening’s shooting wore long jeans and a short grey-sleeved shirt.

